Commercial Observer
Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M
The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
John Catsimatidis-Owned Oil Company Refuses to Sign Union Contract at Greenpoint Refinery
United Metro Energy, the Brooklyn-based oil company owned by radio host and former GOP mayoral candidate John Catsimatidis, declined to sign a longstanding, industry-wide collective bargaining agreement that expired last Friday, Dec. 16. The contract had represented only three truck drivers, who haul fuel from the Greenpoint refinery, as members...
Thrillist
This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%
Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
NY1
Brooklyn family living without heat, gas and hot water
A family of five has been living without heat in their apartment for four years despite making dozens of complaints to their landlord. And for the past few weeks, they haven’t had hot water or gas forcing them to go without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving and likely Christmas too.
bkmag.com
7 places to partake in the feast of the 7 fishes
Most Italian-Americans who grew up in Brooklyn can regale you with stories from their childhood Christmas Eve dinners where a seemingly endless parade of dishes heaped with fish — grilled, sautéed, stuffed and sauce-smothered — would make their way around a packed table of tipsy relatives. Families and friends would devour course after course of lovingly prepared sea fare before shuffling off to Midnight mass.
Rockaways underwater as winter storm bears down on New York
Several feet of floodwater swamped the Rockaways Friday as a ferocious Christmas weekend storm struck New York — damaging homes, submerging cars and leaving people stranded or forced to wade through the streets in water up to their knees. Footage obtained by The Post shows NYPD officers rushing to the rescue of a woman and two children who became stuck on a school bus surrounded by floodwater on Burchell Avenue and Beach 72nd Street in Rockaway Beach on Friday morning. Meanwhile, neighbors were forced to pump water from their water-logged abodes — where Christmas presents were left all but destroyed. Natasha Wilds, 40,...
NYC DEEP FREEZE: Gusts may hit 60 mph before arctic air plunges RealFeels below zero
The worst of the rain was out by Friday morning, but the worst of the storm was yet to arrive—60 mph wind gusts and an arctic blast ushers in a dramatic drop in temperatures.
New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps
NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
pix11.com
Winter storm grounds NYC-area flights, floods roads, downs power
Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as hundreds of flights were canceled, roads were swamped, and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas. Winter storm grounds NYC-area flights, floods roads, …. Intense winter weather...
Why coyotes aren't leaving New York City anytime soon
Two pups play at night captured by Gotham Coyote Project’s field cameras over the summer. Pups usually leave their parents’ home when they’re about six months old, but NYC coyotes sometimes choose to wait longer, up to more than one year. According to Gotham Coyote Project, the furry canids are adapting to human food, changing their family habits and swimming through the East River. [ more › ]
proclaimerscv.com
New Yorkers Will Receive Additional SNAP Benefits this December
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with the households enrolled there will get additional benefits in food this month of December. Gov. Kathy Hochul said all New Yorkers that are in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. Supplemental benefits will come from worth up to $234 million in federal funding.
bkmag.com
Mercado Pilar is a new Cuban bakery in Bed-Stuy with an emphasis on savory items
Ricardo Barreras has been feeding his neighbors the Cuban classics of his youth since he opened the original Pilar Cuban Eatery, a shoebox of a spot on Classon Avenue, back in 2009. That tiny Pilar became a more comfortable full-service restaurant and bar five years later, when Barreras moved the operation over to Bedford Avenue, and then, in 2019, expanded still further when he opened Pilar Cuban Bakery next door on Greene Avenue.
Flooding from winter storm overwhelms several NY shore communities
Flooding from the winter storm has prompted urgent calls for assistance in several New York coastal communities.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
Coastal areas flooded, ferries suspended, more flights canceled as NY storm bears down
Patios and streets in Broad Channel, Queens were submerged in flood waters Friday morning Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Thursday night. Here’s how Friday’s looking so far. [ more › ]
Dangerous cold grips the Tri-State area
New York City's Department of Health has declared a cold weather emergency as dangerous conditions gripped the Tri-State.
bkmag.com
How to spend Capricorn season in Brooklyn
Capricorn season comes but once a year, kicking off wintertime in Brooklyn and the rest of the northern hemisphere on that darkest of days, the winter solstice. The sun will transit the Zodiac sign of Capricorn for the first month of winter, a time during which we traditionally set New Year’s resolutions filled with longterm goals we hope to achieve using a combination of commitment, discipline, restraint, hard work and determination, all qualities associated with Capricorn — along with the sense of austerity that naturally descends upon us at this time of year.
National Weather Service: Winter Storm Elliot pummels parts of upstate New York with several feet of snow; frigid temps forecasted for NYC this weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While Staten Island and the rest of the New York City area avoided the wrath of Winter Storm Elliot, the same can’t be said for parts of upstate New York. Despite already receiving a reported 12 inches or so of snow, Buffalo can expect...
NY1
Hochul, Adams laid out their housing plans in 2022. In 2023, they'll need to go into detail
In his first year in office, Mayor Eric Adams repeatedly pledged his commitment to build housing lower-income New Yorkers. “Housing cannot be a privilege for those with supportive families or generational wealth,” he said in April in his State of the City speech. To address the crisis, he has...
boropark24.com
SNAP Posts an Additional $95 This Month for Families in Need
New York City families participating in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should have received supplementary payments of $95 on Wednesday. New York families living outside the city should receive their additional payments today. Since April 2020, the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has provided...
