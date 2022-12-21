ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commercial Observer

Supermarket Owner Buys Brooklyn Retail Building from Chetrit Group for $34M

The owner of a Uzbeki grocery store chain Tashkent Supermarket, Odiljon Tursunov, bought the retail building at 1100 Kings Highway in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn for $34 million from an entity tied to the Chetrit Group, according to property records made public Friday. Tursunov scored a $7.8 million gap mortgage and...
BROOKLYN, NY
Thrillist

This NYC Neighborhood Could Be the City's Hottest in 2023, with Searches for It Up 47%

Forget about fancy SoHo and hip West Village. Turtle Bay is the place to be in 2023, or at least that's what StreetEasy is proposing. According to the real estate website's Neighborhoods to Watch report, Turtle Bay, between East 42nd and East 53rd streets, saw the most significant increase in house searches this year. Compared to 2021, searches went up by 47%, which was quickly followed by increased prices.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Brooklyn family living without heat, gas and hot water

A family of five has been living without heat in their apartment for four years despite making dozens of complaints to their landlord. And for the past few weeks, they haven’t had hot water or gas forcing them to go without a home cooked meal on Thanksgiving and likely Christmas too.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkmag.com

7 places to partake in the feast of the 7 fishes

Most Italian-Americans who grew up in Brooklyn can regale you with stories from their childhood Christmas Eve dinners where a seemingly endless parade of dishes heaped with fish — grilled, sautéed, stuffed and sauce-smothered — would make their way around a packed table of tipsy relatives. Families and friends would devour course after course of lovingly prepared sea fare before shuffling off to Midnight mass.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Rockaways underwater as winter storm bears down on New York

Several feet of floodwater swamped the Rockaways Friday as a ferocious Christmas weekend storm struck New York — damaging homes, submerging cars and leaving people stranded or forced to wade through the streets in water up to their knees. Footage obtained by The Post shows NYPD officers rushing to the rescue of a woman and two children who became stuck on a school bus surrounded by floodwater on Burchell Avenue and Beach 72nd Street in Rockaway Beach on Friday morning. Meanwhile, neighbors were forced to pump water from their water-logged abodes — where Christmas presents were left all but destroyed. Natasha Wilds, 40,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City struggling to process applications for food stamps

NEW YORK -- More than half all New Yorkers who apply for SNAP benefits, more commonly known as food stamps, are waiting and waiting for a response.The federal money is there, but the city has been slow to process the applications and get it to those in need.CBS2 found out why and what can be done about it.The city's Human Resources Administration -- or HRA -- is promptly processing applications for SNAP benefits less than half of the time.Henry Robinson of East New York, Brooklyn said he knows firsthand the system is difficult to navigate."I'm actually one of the individuals...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Winter storm grounds NYC-area flights, floods roads, downs power

Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as hundreds of flights were canceled, roads were swamped, and thousands were left without power just days before Christmas. Winter storm grounds NYC-area flights, floods roads, …. Intense winter weather...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Why coyotes aren't leaving New York City anytime soon

Two pups play at night captured by Gotham Coyote Project’s field cameras over the summer. Pups usually leave their parents’ home when they’re about six months old, but NYC coyotes sometimes choose to wait longer, up to more than one year. According to Gotham Coyote Project, the furry canids are adapting to human food, changing their family habits and swimming through the East River. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
proclaimerscv.com

New Yorkers Will Receive Additional SNAP Benefits this December

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with the households enrolled there will get additional benefits in food this month of December. Gov. Kathy Hochul said all New Yorkers that are in the program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. Supplemental benefits will come from worth up to $234 million in federal funding.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Mercado Pilar is a new Cuban bakery in Bed-Stuy with an emphasis on savory items

Ricardo Barreras has been feeding his neighbors the Cuban classics of his youth since he opened the original Pilar Cuban Eatery, a shoebox of a spot on Classon Avenue, back in 2009. That tiny Pilar became a more comfortable full-service restaurant and bar five years later, when Barreras moved the operation over to Bedford Avenue, and then, in 2019, expanded still further when he opened Pilar Cuban Bakery next door on Greene Avenue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

How to spend Capricorn season in Brooklyn

Capricorn season comes but once a year, kicking off wintertime in Brooklyn and the rest of the northern hemisphere on that darkest of days, the winter solstice. The sun will transit the Zodiac sign of Capricorn for the first month of winter, a time during which we traditionally set New Year’s resolutions filled with longterm goals we hope to achieve using a combination of commitment, discipline, restraint, hard work and determination, all qualities associated with Capricorn — along with the sense of austerity that naturally descends upon us at this time of year.
BROOKLYN, NY
boropark24.com

SNAP Posts an Additional $95 This Month for Families in Need

New York City families participating in the state’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) should have received supplementary payments of $95 on Wednesday. New York families living outside the city should receive their additional payments today. Since April 2020, the state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) has provided...
