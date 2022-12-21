Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Plows pulled from Clay Co., Iowa roads, Sheriff details deteriorating conditions
SPENCER, Iowa — The blizzard conditions sweeping the midwest are prevalent in Siouxland, most notably near the Iowa Great Lakes. Chief Meteorologist Cat Taylor spoke with Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling about what he's been seeing on the roads near Spencer. "Currently with the way the wind is blowing...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
Gary “Red” Swenson Obituary
Gary Ray Swenson was born on August 25, 1949 to Elmer and Pauline (Stolz) Swenson in Harlan, Iowa. He attended grade school in the Irwin-Kirkman Elementary Schools and graduated from Irwin-Kirkman High School with the class of 1967. On August 19, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Nancy Rasmussen...
1380kcim.com
Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn
Lorraine Haley (Kelly) Wuebker, 26 year old resident of Auburn, Iowa, passed away on December 15, 2022 at St. Anthony Hospital, Carroll IA, due to an automobile accident. Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the Sharp Funeral Home in Carroll. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service.
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
1380kcim.com
Stuart Man Airlifted With Serious Injuries Following Tuesday Night Crash
A Stuart man was airlifted for treatment of life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was pinned between two vehicles in a Guthrie County crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 7:27 p.m. near the intersection of White Pole Road and Adair Street on the west edge of Stuart. Authorities say two vehicles were parked on the south side of the road due to maintenance issues. Forty-four-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart was standing between the cars when one was struck by an eastbound 1992 Dodge W250, operated by 74-year-old Jimmie Easley of Earlham. Wells sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
1380kcim.com
Carroll City Council Indicates Support For Rehab Work On Graham Park Bandshell and Bridges
Renovations and improvements may be in the future for the historic bandshell and stone pillar bridges in Carroll’s Graham Park. During the Carroll City Council’s meeting earlier this week, Parks and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer approached the council seeking guidance on how staff should proceed with these projects, beginning with the bridges.
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
What to do when your car’s stranded during a tow ban
DES MOINES, Iowa — All it takes is one slip or slide on winter roads to leave a car stalled or stuck. With the winter system moving into Iowa, a tow company wants people to be aware of what tow trucks can or cannot do during storms. “If your vehicles off on the shoulder, off […]
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Report On Monday’s Train-SUV Collision SE Of Carroll
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has released details of a train vs. vehicle collision from Monday evening southeast of Carroll. According to law enforcement, 18-year-old Kenedy Rose Schaefer of Carroll was traveling northbound on Olympic Avenue at approximately 5:51 p.m. in a 2006 Ford Escape when the signals at the railroad crossing ahead of her activated. Schaefer attempted to brake but lost control due to the slick road conditions. The vehicle came to rest facing eastbound on the crossing, and Schaefer exited the car and ran southbound before the Union Pacific Railroad train engine, operated by 40-year-old Brian Mark Christensen of Jewell, smashed into the SUV. Schaefer was uninjured, but her vehicle was totaled in the collision. Schaefer was cited for failure to stop at a railroad crossing properly.
Lawton company ordered to pay more than $7 million for fraud over classic cars
A Lawton-based company was ordered to pay more than $7 million for breaching an agreement regarding the restoration of three vehicles.
WOWT
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisors To Receive Compensation Board’s FY24 Recommendation At Tuesday’s Meeting
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will meet a day late next week due to the county’s scheduled Christmas holiday falling on Monday. The board convenes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the supervisors’ meeting room at the courthouse. Their first item of business is to acknowledge receipt of the Carroll County Compensation Board’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 salary recommendation for elected officials. Their recommendation ranged from up to a 17 percent increase for the Carroll County Sheriff to nine percent for the County Supervisors. The other significant items on the agenda are an update for County Engineer Zac Andersen regarding secondary roads, an FY24 funding request from the Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District, and committee reports. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.
1380kcim.com
Formal Charges Filed Against Manning Man Accused Of Haybale Arson
Formal charges were filed Monday in Carroll County District Court against a Manning man accused of igniting more than 20 haybales in rural areas of southwestern Carroll County. Court records show 34-year-old Jacob Harry Jacobsen faces two counts: second-degree arson, a class C felony, and third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jacobsen on Dec. 4 after an investigation found he had allegedly burned bales near the intersection of 290th Street and Concord Avenue during the early morning hours of Nov. 29, requiring the Manning and Templeton Fire Departments to respond. Damage is estimated at $3,225. The charges carry a combined maximum penalty of up to 12 years in prison and $16,250 in fines. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 at the Carroll County Courthouse.
theperrynews.com
Perry teenager allegedly assaults teenage sister
A Perry teenager was arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting his teenage sister. Jean Paul Paulino Tejeda, 18, of 2907 Warford St., Perry, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault. The incident began about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Warford Street, where an officer of the Perry Police...
Comments / 0