The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will meet a day late next week due to the county’s scheduled Christmas holiday falling on Monday. The board convenes at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 in the supervisors’ meeting room at the courthouse. Their first item of business is to acknowledge receipt of the Carroll County Compensation Board’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 salary recommendation for elected officials. Their recommendation ranged from up to a 17 percent increase for the Carroll County Sheriff to nine percent for the County Supervisors. The other significant items on the agenda are an update for County Engineer Zac Andersen regarding secondary roads, an FY24 funding request from the Carroll County Soil and Water Conservation District, and committee reports. Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.

6 HOURS AGO