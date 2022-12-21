ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlestown, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Crews on scene of mobile home fire

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lancaster County. The fire is in the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Overnight house fire in York County

SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer. According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys home in Dauphin County

PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Dies In York County House Fire: Coroner

Nearly two hours after a fire broke out at a York County home, a 54-year-old woman was found dead inside, authorities say. The fire broke out at a home in the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two people killed in Lancaster County crash

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Tree crashes into two homes in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews and other services are currently working to clean up a downed tree that slammed into two houses on East Main St and South Stoner Ave. According to Shiremanstown Fire Department, crews were called to the home on Friday at around 10:23 a.m.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historical barn destroyed by fire in Adams County

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local landmark was destroyed by fire in Littlestown, Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to Alpha Fire Company Fire Chief Scott Small, the owners of the building and employees were notified by a passerby that smoke was coming from the roof. At that time, the second-floor ceiling fell into the space, which caused the business to fill with smoke.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Woman found dead after York County fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

PPL opens warming centers

PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Two men dead after head-on collision in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men died after their vehicles collided head-on while driving in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon. Michael Harrington, 49, from Wilmington, Delaware, and David Hurst, 63, from East Earl, died in the crash. The crash occurred when Harrington's Jeep Renegade crossed into oncoming traffic on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man assaulted people with hammer, police say

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are searching for a man who they say assaulted people with a hammer. According to police, David Figueroa entered the victim's residence and assaulted both with a hammer causing serious injuries to both victims, he then fled the scene before police arrived. Anyone...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy