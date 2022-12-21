Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WGAL
Crews on scene of mobile home fire
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lancaster County. The fire is in the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Firefighters were called to the scene just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
'What woke me up was the loud explosion:' East Earl Township home collapses after fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a fire that led to a Lancaster County home's collapse. First responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23. FOX43 spoke to neighbor Ruth Good at the scene.
WGAL
Overnight house fire in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
Firefighters battle fire, ice in frigid temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters in York County were called to a fire at a two-story residence at around 1:09 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Rose Fire Company #1. The fire was on both floors of a two-story residence on Waltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township and the home was fully engulfed. All occupants...
Santa Clause Briefly Detained on Suspicion of Possible Break-in
On the evening of December 24th, a call was received reporting a possible break-in in Franklin County. Officers arrived on the scene and found the front door open and signs of forced entry. The man was described as overweight, with a large beard in a red suit. Upon entering the...
$6,500 stolen in equipment from Habitat for Humanity trailer
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a theft of more than $6,000 in equipment from a Habitat for Humanity trailer. According to Chambersburg Police, the unknown suspect(s) cut the lock off of an enclosed trailer. The vehicle was parked at a property on Warm Spring Road in Hamilton Township, Franklin County.
WGAL
Fire destroys home in Dauphin County
PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
Woman Dies In York County House Fire: Coroner
Nearly two hours after a fire broke out at a York County home, a 54-year-old woman was found dead inside, authorities say. The fire broke out at a home in the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office.
abc27.com
Two people killed in Lancaster County crash
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men were killed in a head-on vehicle collision in Lancaster County on Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. PSP Lancaster station responded to the two-vehicle crash that occurred on Division Highway in Caernarvon Township on Dec. 22 around 3:15 p.m. State Police say a Jeep Renegade was traveling east on Division Highway when it entered the westbound lane and hit a Dodge Caravan head-on.
Firefighters battle Christmas Eve morning fire in bitterly cold temperatures at central Pa. home
Firefighters from several departments were called out to an early Christmas Eve morning fire in Dauphin County in frigid cold temperatures. Firefighters were called to the fire in the 2000 block of River Road in Londonderry Township early Saturday morning, according to the Lower Swatara Fire Department. The Londonderry Fire...
local21news.com
Tree crashes into two homes in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews and other services are currently working to clean up a downed tree that slammed into two houses on East Main St and South Stoner Ave. According to Shiremanstown Fire Department, crews were called to the home on Friday at around 10:23 a.m.
Pennsylvania Woman Rescues Injured Red-Tailed Hawk, Gets Quite the Surprise
A Pennsylvania woman got quite a surprise when she stopped and rescued a stunned red-tailed hawk on the side of the road, only to have it regain consciousness in her backseat on the way to a wildlife refuge. Cumberland County resident Erin Lutz explained that she had been driving home...
abc27.com
Historical barn destroyed by fire in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local landmark was destroyed by fire in Littlestown, Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 20. According to Alpha Fire Company Fire Chief Scott Small, the owners of the building and employees were notified by a passerby that smoke was coming from the roof. At that time, the second-floor ceiling fell into the space, which caused the business to fill with smoke.
Woman found dead after York County fire
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
Private Pennsylvania oasis has everything — even a place to park a plane. Take a look
“You’re cleared for landing!”
local21news.com
Fire destroys home in Cumberland County, authorities say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Emergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building in Cumberland County Wednesday morning. It happened around 8:00 AM on the 200 block of Market Street in New Cumberland. Deputy Chief Rick Anderson of the New Cumberland Fire Department says they are still investigating if the fire began inside the structure or outside. Anderson says the fire was on a second floor back porch when crews arrived.
WGAL
PPL opens warming centers
PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
Two men dead after head-on collision in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men died after their vehicles collided head-on while driving in Lancaster County on Thursday afternoon. Michael Harrington, 49, from Wilmington, Delaware, and David Hurst, 63, from East Earl, died in the crash. The crash occurred when Harrington's Jeep Renegade crossed into oncoming traffic on...
WGAL
Man assaulted people with hammer, police say
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Chambersburg are searching for a man who they say assaulted people with a hammer. According to police, David Figueroa entered the victim's residence and assaulted both with a hammer causing serious injuries to both victims, he then fled the scene before police arrived. Anyone...
WJLA
1 dead after large tree falls, crushes car in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver died Friday after a large tree fell onto a car west of Thurmont, as heavy winds brought by a winter storm continue to impact the region. John K. Little, 55, of Thurmont, was the man behind the wheel, police said. The incident...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 1