Pittsburgh, PA

Bishop who was former Steelers chaplain reflects on Franco Harris death

By Dave Sess
 4 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big loss for Steelers fans, with the death overnight of Franco Harris.

Youngstown Bishop David Bonnar was a Pittsburgh kid who grew up watching Franco play before he got into the priesthood and even spent a dozen years serving as the Steelers chaplain.
The Bishop called Franco an ambassador.

“I know we know him as a football player. But I think more than that, he was a man who loved community and loved people and being of service to others,” Bonnar said.

Bishop Bonnar feels the death is on par with the loss of Roberto Clemente, even though the circumstances are different.

Harris won four Super Bowl rings with the Steelers in the 1970s. He started the dynasty by catching The Immaculate Reception in 1972, during the Steelers first playoff game ever.
That was Franco’s rookie season.

Franco Harris was 72. No cause of death has been given.

