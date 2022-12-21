Read full article on original website
Rokid debuts its first handheld controller + console that’s specifically designed to work with its AR Glasses
It alternates between being a gaming controller and a remote, thanks to its unique orientation-agnostic design. Designed to be perhaps the first-ever controller targeted specifically at augmented reality, the Rokid Station fulfills multiple roles, working with multimedia, gaming, as well as productivity tools. The controller plugs right into the Rokid Air AR glasses, offering a tactile way to navigate the virtual interface, while also being a computing device in its own right, with its own AR app store, support for streaming, browsing, and productivity tools, as well as built-in storage for your own data.
This graceful coffee table will make you want to wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket
Coffee tables often serve as centerpieces in a living room, providing a visual focal point for anyone entering that space. It may indeed sometimes serve as a table for resting coffee or tea cups, and it’s also a place where homeowners display their favorite books, magazines, or other reading materials, whether or not they’re actually reading them. Given this purpose, coffee tables are designed to be eye-catching or at least visually pleasing to enamor guests without being overbearing. To some extent, this design concept for such a table does capture one’s attention, but it also evokes feelings of coziness and warmth that will almost make you feel like curling up beside it, along with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa.
This modular handbag lets you mix and match parts to your needs and tastes
When we go on the hunt for bags, most of the time, we only find designs that have already been decided right from the start. Most often, they also come in a single piece, though some larger travel bags can split into different parts of different sizes. This practice of having fixed designs is more for practical purposes and efficiency since it’s easier to mass-produce objects with simpler designs. Very few bags allow you to personalize them aside from sticking pins or hanging accessories, but nothing that lets you change colors or even parts easily. This rather odd-looking handbag, however, tries to take the path less traveled to offer people some freedom to change the way the bag looks or even functions while still looking stylish and elegant regardless of the combination.
Move over, Nintendo Switch – this gaming console concept comes with joy-cons AND a folding display
While the demand for a folding phone seems to be incredibly niche (and localized to just Asia), this conceptual gadget named Tam Tam makes a pretty compelling case for folding phones by turning them into the most versatile gaming devices. The Tam Tam can be used as a phone, a handheld controller, a mini console, or even a nifty multiplayer gaming system for two or more people. The secret? Folding displays and detachable Nintendo Switch-style joy-cons.
Imitating an Edison bulb, this flashlight radiates warm glow that’s subtle on the eye and super-helpful in the outdoor
Interior designers are swaying heavily in favor of warm lights. The inclination coupled with a desire for the retro has stirred the renascence of the Edison bulb. Foremost on every designer’s list to warm up an interior atmosphere, the bulb radiates a glow that’s subtle on the eye and shines with brilliance.
This modern and minimal snaking seating system is inspired by German highways
How often do you pay attention to the seating system in your office cafeteria or any public space for that matter? Not very often, or to be honest not at all. And I don’t blame you, since the seating system seen these days are monotonous, uniform, and quite blah. There is simply no reason for them to grab our attention, or inspire us to compliment their aesthetics. But this is where the Autobahn Seating proves to be different. Created by designer Alexander Lotersztain in collaboration with the Australian brand Derlot, Autobahn Seating is a unique and modern seating system.
‘Simple and clever’ slap-band bicycle lock takes inspiration from the fun children’s toy
Locks are useful. They’re also pretty boring. I don’t think I’ve ever come across an actual bicycle lock I’ve liked – they look incredibly archaic and utilitarian, and given the chance, you’d probably hide the lock away in a bag instead of letting it destroy your bicycle’s aesthetic. The Slapstick Smart Bicycle Lock, on the other hand, reinvents the entire bike lock category with its fun, fresh, and fast-deploying design. Inspired by the popular children’s toy, the slap-band, this smart lock literally snaps around your bicycle frame, with a belt-like locking mechanism that adjusts to match the size of your frame and the pole you’re attaching your bicycle to. Affixing the lock is as easy as just snapping it in place and watching the band automatically wrap around your bicycle. The lock’s smart hub helps you secure and remove the Slapstick without needing a key, making the entire process simple, fast, and intuitive!
