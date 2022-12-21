Read full article on original website
Jill Biden privately told the French president that she and Joe Biden were ready for his re-election campaign: NYT
Joe Biden, who at 80 is the oldest US president in history, has not publicly announced whether he will seek reelection in 2024.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending package, awaits Biden's signature
Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill that narrowly avoided a government shutdown. The bill which funds the government through September will now be sent to President Biden to sign. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the latest from Capitol Hill. Dec. 23, 2022.
House passes $1.7 trillion spending bill that rewrites U.S. election law, sending it to Biden to sign
WASHINGTON — The House on Friday voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden and marking the end of two years of Democrats controlling both chambers of Congress. The package contains a major boost to military spending and nearly $45 billion...
McConnell calls out 'diminished' Trump, vows not to bow to his candidates in 2024
WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell deferred to former President Donald Trump’s handpicked candidates in competitive midterm races, culminating in jarring defeats and a larger Democratic majority that bucked the odds. He promises not to let that happen again, insisting he will “actively look for quality candidates”...
Trump Declares Himself 'Clairvoyant'; Critics Wonder How He Got Election So Wrong
He apparently also missed the FBI searching Mar-a-Lago for documents he had stashed there.
Full Panel: ‘Donald Trump has become an albatross’
Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher and Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Danielle Pletka join Meet the Press NOW to discuss the fallout from the Jan. 6 report.Dec. 23, 2022.
Pastors, poets, actors and astronauts reflect on ‘changing times’ on Meet the Press
Leaders in the arts and sciences have joined Meet the Press over the years to provide their unique perspectives on U.S. politics. Dec. 25, 2022.
Putin downplays Patriot missile defense system after Zelenskyy’s trip to Washington
Following Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s high-profile trip to the U.S., Russian President Vladimir Putin downplayed the Patriot missile defense system that the White House is planning to supply to Ukraine. NBC News’ Matt Bradley explains what Putin said about ending the war and how people in Ukraine are preparing for the holidays. Dec. 23, 2022.
Trump is principally responsible for Jan 6th, committee’s report says
The January 6th committee dropped their final report, which drives home its belief that former President Trump was principally responsible for the Capitol riot and should never hold office again. NBC News’ Ryan Nobles shares more details about the results.Dec. 24, 2022.
‘Communist idea is no more than … fairy tale’: 75 years of foreign leaders on MTP
In the 75 years Meet the Press has been on television, 79 foreign leaders have appeared on the broadcast. Dec. 25, 2022.
Jan. 6 transcripts are filled with the Fifth Amendment. Critics are missing the point.
Following the release of dozens of transcripts, the public now knows that several advisers and associates of former President Donald Trump took the Fifth Amendment when questioned by members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Political commentators have already suggested that pleading the Fifth confirms the guilt of these individuals. After all, as Trump himself once noted, “The mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
