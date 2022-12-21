ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House passes $1.7 trillion spending package, awaits Biden's signature

Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill that narrowly avoided a government shutdown. The bill which funds the government through September will now be sent to President Biden to sign. NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin has the latest from Capitol Hill. Dec. 23, 2022.
Jan. 6 transcripts are filled with the Fifth Amendment. Critics are missing the point.

Following the release of dozens of transcripts, the public now knows that several advisers and associates of former President Donald Trump took the Fifth Amendment when questioned by members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Political commentators have already suggested that pleading the Fifth confirms the guilt of these individuals. After all, as Trump himself once noted, “The mob takes the Fifth. If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
