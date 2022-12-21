Special Holiday Performances From The Girls of “Fantasy”
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The show Fantasy celebrated its 23rd anniversary this past October and they have some very special surprises for the the holidays. Mercedes Martinez chats with some of the Fantasy’s cast members, Mariah Rivera, Lorena Peril and Ashton Bray.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
