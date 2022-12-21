ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS LA

Puppy accidentally euthanized at Baldwin Park Animal Care Center

Following outrage from residents, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is looking into the events that led to a 3-month-old puppy being accidentally euthanized earlier this month. According to a motion by Supervisors Hilda Solis and Janice Hahn, a county Department of Animal Care and Control employee "erroneously authorized the euthanasia of a 3-month-old puppy named Bowie at the Baldwin Park Animal Care Center.""His death sparked outrage among community members who reasonably contacted the county about the puppy's death," the motion stated.Solis said during the meeting that Balwin Park's mayor reached out to the county regarding the puppy's death."It's really...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

Veterinarian breaks down pet holiday hazards to avoid

From holiday ornaments to plants and treats, there are plenty of dangers that can be hazardous to pets. Veterinarian Dr. Ruth MacPete shares ways to keep your furry friends safe this season.Dec. 8, 2022.
The Independent

Veterinary charity warns pet owners over danger of festive treats

A mother whose dog needed emergency treatment after eating chocolate has joined a charity in urging pet owners to be extra vigilant when it comes to Christmas treats.Bichon Frise puppy Shabba became ill after he ate a chocolate version of “Elf on the shelf”.His owner, Sarah McCullagh, had bought the chocolate for her son William, 14.She contacted the PDSA (People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals) charity, which offers advice and free and low-cost veterinary care to pet owners in need across the UK.They advised Ms McCullagh, 38, to take the four-month-old puppy to their out-of-hours provider, Vets Now, in Charing Cross, Glasgow.She...
DOPE Quick Reads

Grieving Family Chose To Turn Their Pet Golden Retriever Into A Rug- Taxidermy Firm Says Its Now Becoming More Popular

Recently, a family opted to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astonished that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
pethelpful.com

Shelter Makes Plea for Help for Loving Dog Whose Owners 'Gave Up on Him'

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok user @handoverrover, a dog trainer in Arizona, is breaking our hearts with a story about a bulldog. This poor dog named Gus has ended up in a shelter. Hearing about any animal in a shelter breaks our hearts because none of them should live there. They all deserve loving homes.
ARIZONA STATE
pethelpful.com

14-Year-Old Shelter Dog's Sad Cries Absolutely Break Our Hearts

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. A dog walking company that works with rescue kennels in Shropshire, UK, recently posted a clip of a resident dog that is severely in need of a loving home. Be prepared for your heart to be shattered into a million pieces.
pethelpful.com

Sweet Shelter Dog Is Still Waiting for Her Forever Home 9 Months After Her Human Died

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. When we typically hear of animals getting surrendered to a shelter, we think about how those owners gave up, but that's not always the case. There are a few unfortunate situations that force these animals to the shelters. Just take what happened to this sweet doggo named Vibe for example.
pethelpful.com

Rescuer's Patience with Severely Abused Horse Is So Incredibly Touching

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Rescuing an animal can be a rewarding experience, but it can also be incredibly difficult. It takes a lot of patience and love to earn the trust of a dog, cat, or even a horse who has been through hard times. Luckily, rescuers like @annakkrolll are pros at patience.
pethelpful.com

Heartbroken Dog Loyally Waits by the Door for Mom Who Passed From Cancer

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Get your tissues ready because this video from TikTok user @hofmanfamily is as sad as it gets. We feel so bad for this family and what they're going through. It's the dog's reaction to the situation that is truly breaking our hearts.
pethelpful.com

Scared California Shelter Dog Is So Sad She's Starting to Lose Hope

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. TikTok account holder @IloveRescue recently uploaded a video that is sure to break your heart. A beautiful dog named Marley who is approximately one-year-old needs to find a home immediately or she will be euthanized. She's located at the Riverside County Animal Control in Jurupa Valley, CA.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

