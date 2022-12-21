This little pup will make a perfect addition to your family this holiday season

Happy Howell-days! Meet Howell, one of the nearly 100 adorable puppies and kittens are making their way to PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center throughout the week. This bouncy, 2-month-old Retriever/Hound mix loves to romp and play, especially with his 5 littermates! His favorite activities include chasing tennis balls, chewing on bones and snoozing in laps.

Families are on a holiday breaks from school or work this time of year, making it the perfect time to add another member to the family - a furry one! This time allow for the perfect opportunity to train and spend extra time with a new pet, making for a smoother transition to a new environment. Checking out the PAWS Chicago website as more pets will be added daily.

Howell is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago’s Lincoln Park Adoption Center, located at 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more. Walk-ins are also welcome.

PAWS Chicago will be open on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m.

Adopt Howell today!

Puppies available for adoption through PAWS Chicago at their Lincoln Park location. Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift for the pet lover in your life?

Make a donation to PAWS Chicago in someone’s honor. All donations help PAWS find more homes for more pets. When you make a donation, your gift recipient will receive a personalized holiday greeting e-card with your special message. Donate at pawschicago.org/donate .