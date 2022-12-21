Read full article on original website
Kingman supports ADWR INA decision￼
The City of Kingman supports the recent Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) Director Tom Buschatzke’s decision to designate an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area (INA) within the Hualapai Valley Groundwater Basin. Kingman Mayor Ken Watkins said, “After years of research regarding the impacts of the rapid proliferation of industrial agriculture...
BHCPD receives Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Grant￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) graciously awarded the Bullhead City Police Department grants in the amount of $40,000 for DUI enforcement and $22,000 for traffic enforcement. The grants will primarily fund overtime for officers to target DUI and traffic violators, but will...
Fichtelman sentenced to 25 years￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man convicted of impregnating a teenager 45 years his junior was sentenced to the Arizona Department of Corrections Monday, having previously served extensive prison time for sexual involvement with an 11-year-old girl in California in 1990. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle ordered a 25-year term for Terry Fichtelman, 64, two years less than maximum possible punishment.
Christmas on the Colorado a smashing success￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Christmas on the Colorado brought light to the stretch of river between Bullhead City’s Community Park and the Laughlin Bridge this past Saturday night for community members far and wide to enjoy. The backdrop of the casinos and the vessels against the water welcomed Christmas spirit to our area’s most cherished resource.
Sustainable Low Water Access Plan public comment period extended ￼
BOULDER CITY, Nev. – Lake Mead National Recreation Area (NRA) is extending the public comment period for the park’s Sustainable Low Water Access Plan/Environmental Assessment (EA) through Jan. 22, 2023. The comment period, which began Nov. 14, was initially scheduled to end on Dec. 23. The extension brings the total public comment period to 70 days.
