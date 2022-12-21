ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

BHCPD receives Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Grant￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) graciously awarded the Bullhead City Police Department grants in the amount of $40,000 for DUI enforcement and $22,000 for traffic enforcement. The grants will primarily fund overtime for officers to target DUI and traffic violators, but will...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Christmas on the Colorado a smashing success￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Christmas on the Colorado brought light to the stretch of river between Bullhead City’s Community Park and the Laughlin Bridge this past Saturday night for community members far and wide to enjoy. The backdrop of the casinos and the vessels against the water welcomed Christmas spirit to our area’s most cherished resource.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

