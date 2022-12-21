Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Murray Ledger & Times
Henderson beats Lakers in game altered by weather
LEXINGTON — The Calloway County Lakers boys’ basketball team wrapped up play in the 2022 Central Bank Jim Rose Classic Wednesday night with a 69-48 loss to Henderson County. The tournament schedule was adjusted because of the impending arrival of a winter storm that was expected to strike much of Kentucky on Thursday.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History
If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
Louisville DL signee Saadiq Clements is 'just so explosive'
Henderson County High School All-State defensive lineman Saadiq Clements said he was perfectly satisfied with playing college football at Purdue. But one of the things that drew him to Purdue was his relationship with head coach Jeff Brohm and his main recruiter Ryan Wallace. So for Clements, it wasn't a...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Bagwell on Bagging Buckets and Her Santa Wish List
Christian County freshman scored 32 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a win over Lyon County Thursday at the West Kentucky Hoops Classic. She talked about the adjustment to playing an early game as well as her offensive explosion and what’s on her Christmas wish list in this YSE interview.
yoursportsedge.com
Pinson Valley Outlasts Sandy Creek in 2OT at Hoops Classic (w/PHOTOS)
Sandy Creek (Georgia) rallied from 14 points down to force overtime, but Pinson Valley (Alabama) ultimately kept its record spotless on the season. It took two extra periods, but the Pinson Valley Indians are 13-0 after turning back the Sandy Creek Patriots 76-75 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton.
14news.com
Christmas Eve at Henderson tavern gives back to cause that ‘hit close to home’
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Over 200 people spent most of their Christmas Eve at Metzger’s Tavern for their annual holiday event. Some people say they came for the free food, raffles and a half pot, but most said they came for the cause. Christmas Eve at the Tavern chose...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Bumphus and Leek Both Play Beat the Buzzer
With the first half winding down, Caldwell County’s Xavy Bumphus drove the lane and converted the bucket. But the half’s scoring wasn’t over as Heritage Christian Academy’s Jason Leek flipped home a 3-pointer ahead of the horn in this Max’s Moment.
wkdzradio.com
Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
yoursportsedge.com
Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’ – Rachel McClung
In this edition of the Fredonia Valley Bank ‘Senior Spotlight’, we get to know Caldwell County senior Rachel McClung. Give it a look.
14news.com
Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
wkdzradio.com
Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove
A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
Evansville firefighter helps stranded driver in freezing cold
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car troubles have been a big fear for many as temperatures drop dangerously low. For one mother, however, that fear became a reality. EvansvilleWatch shared a message from one of their followers, telling the story of how one Evansville firefighter was there for them when she needed it the most. “Earlier […]
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire
A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
Pets pass away in fully involved trailer fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day. Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the […]
WKRN
Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville
A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville. A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Food pantry demands.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier
A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
whopam.com
Two injured as home destroyed by fire
Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a North Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Chief Tim Terrell says the structure on Grapevine Road near Atkinson Schoolhouse Road was fully engulfed when the first crews arrived. Two people were able to get out and went by private vehicle...
Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
whvoradio.com
Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire
A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
Hopkins County school board member passes away
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With “great sadness”, Hopkins County Schools announced the passing of Board of Education member Bobby Fox. The announcement was made publicly on December 24. “His great love for the children of this community was evident throughout his years of service as a teacher, coach, and board member,” a spokesperson with […]
