Owensboro, KY

Murray Ledger & Times

Henderson beats Lakers in game altered by weather

LEXINGTON — The Calloway County Lakers boys’ basketball team wrapped up play in the 2022 Central Bank Jim Rose Classic Wednesday night with a 69-48 loss to Henderson County. The tournament schedule was adjusted because of the impending arrival of a winter storm that was expected to strike much of Kentucky on Thursday.
MURRAY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lyon’s Perry on the Verge of Western Kentucky Hoops History

If Mother Nature had just cooperated, there may well have been a new all-time leading scorer in Western Kentucky high school basketball history Friday night. The Lyon County Lyons had been scheduled to take on Caldwell County in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic, and there was a good chance that Lyon County’s Travis Perry would have taken another step up the all-time scoring ladder in Kentucky high school basketball history, and that step would have involved passing a legendary player from Hopkins County.
LYON COUNTY, KY
247Sports

Louisville DL signee Saadiq Clements is 'just so explosive'

Henderson County High School All-State defensive lineman Saadiq Clements said he was perfectly satisfied with playing college football at Purdue. But one of the things that drew him to Purdue was his relationship with head coach Jeff Brohm and his main recruiter Ryan Wallace. So for Clements, it wasn't a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Bagwell on Bagging Buckets and Her Santa Wish List

Christian County freshman scored 32 points to lead the Lady Colonels to a win over Lyon County Thursday at the West Kentucky Hoops Classic. She talked about the adjustment to playing an early game as well as her offensive explosion and what’s on her Christmas wish list in this YSE interview.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Pinson Valley Outlasts Sandy Creek in 2OT at Hoops Classic (w/PHOTOS)

Sandy Creek (Georgia) rallied from 14 points down to force overtime, but Pinson Valley (Alabama) ultimately kept its record spotless on the season. It took two extra periods, but the Pinson Valley Indians are 13-0 after turning back the Sandy Creek Patriots 76-75 Thursday in the West Kentucky Hoops Classic in Princeton.
VALLEY, AL
wkdzradio.com

Four Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash

A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County sent four people to the hospital Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a southbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned just north of the Kentucky 1682 exit. The driver reportedly told law enforcement they were headed from Chicago to...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Pursuit Ends In Oak Grove

A pursuit that started in Clarksville ended in Oak Grove Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say a pursuit with a black Mercedes that started in Clarksville crossed into Oak Grove on Hugh Hunter Road and came to a stop at the Pilot Travel Center on Pembroke Oak Grove Road.
OAK GROVE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville firefighter helps stranded driver in freezing cold

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Car troubles have been a big fear for many as temperatures drop dangerously low. For one mother, however, that fear became a reality. EvansvilleWatch shared a message from one of their followers, telling the story of how one Evansville firefighter was there for them when she needed it the most. “Earlier […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Motel Damaged In Fire

A motel on North Main Street in Hopkinsville was damaged in a fire on Christmas Day. Hopkinsville firefighters say they were called to the American Inn for smoke inside the structure and found a fire in the attic of a vacant room. Everyone was able to get out of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pets pass away in fully involved trailer fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Fire officials were on scene of a fully involved fire in Henderson earlier Christmas day. Dispatch tells us the call for the fire came in shortly after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. Officials say a trailer caught fire in the 300 block of Race Track Road. The Henderson Fire Department confirms the […]
HENDERSON, KY
WKRN

Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville

A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Man accused of trying to use fake $100 bills in Hopkinsville. A man was arrested in Hopkinsville after reportedly trying to pass off fake money at a gas station.. Food pantry demands.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville man indicted for Logan County murder of soldier

A Hopkinsville man has been indicted by a Logan County grand jury for the August 13 fatal shooting of a Fort Campbell soldier at a party near Olmstead. The original arrest warrant taken out by Kentucky State Police against 21-year old Jaquavon Poindexter of Hopkinsville alleges he was in a car with 25-year old Laotis Buckley of Hopkinsville and a minor at the party when he allegedly fired one shot from a gun and killed 20-year old Joshua Burks, who was a Fort Campbell soldier.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Two injured as home destroyed by fire

Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a North Christian County Thursday night. Crofton Fire Chief Tim Terrell says the structure on Grapevine Road near Atkinson Schoolhouse Road was fully engulfed when the first crews arrived. Two people were able to get out and went by private vehicle...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
PRINCETON, IN
whvoradio.com

Home Severely Damaged, Family Displaced After Hopkinsville Fire

A fire on Bluebird Court in Hopkinsville severely damaged the home and displaced a family Friday morning. Hopkinsville Firefighters say flames were coming from a window and smoke was coming from the roof of the structure when they arrived just after 2 a.m. The fire started on a mattress in...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County school board member passes away

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — With “great sadness”, Hopkins County Schools announced the passing of Board of Education member Bobby Fox. The announcement was made publicly on December 24. “His great love for the children of this community was evident throughout his years of service as a teacher, coach, and board member,” a spokesperson with […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY

