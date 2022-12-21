Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Displaced New Yorkers Living In Parasite Movie Style Housing Grateful For Winter Storm Relocation Plan To New HousingYoel DavidsonNew York City, NY
Related
Hoboken approves Story Dispensary application
In a meeting that lasted nearly three hours, the Hoboken City Council voted 5-4 to approve the application of Story Dispensary, the controversial cannabis store proposed for 51-53 14th St., site of the former Hudson Tavern. The dispensary now goes to the state’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission and if approved would...
Weehawken bans short-term rentals like Airbnb in the township
Weehawken has officially enacted a ban on short-term housing rentals in the township. The move prohibits rentals of less than 30 consecutive days, targeting short-term rental hosts who use vacation rental companies like Airbnb and Booking.com to rent out units for short periods of time as opposed to renting to a long-term tenant.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City Medical Center and Global Business Corporation donate to ToyDrive
Just days before Christmas, Jersey City Medical Center and Global Business Corporation donated more than 600 toys to Jersey City’s Julia A. Barnes Elementary School this week. “We wanted to make a difference and put a smile on children’s faced this holiday season,” said Adrienne Austin, Director of Diversity...
Weehawken approves contracts with township employees and police
Weehawken has approved contracts with union and non-union township employees as well as with local police officers. Mayor Richard Turner and the Township Council voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance ratifying the contracts at its December 7 meeting. According to Turner, the average increase in the contracts is between three...
Hudson Reporter
City Hall is getting a makeover
Jersey City’s municipal hall is being refurbished inside and out, and city officials have announced a 1-acre park in front to create open space and a sense of community. In a City Council meeting on Dec. 14, after members argued back and forth on the resolution, it was passed with five council members voting for the renovation project while members Ward B Mira Prinz Arey and Ward C Rich Boggiano opposed the resolution.
Design of new Secaucus Senior Center nearly complete
Secaucus’s plan to construct a new Senior Center at the site of the old on Centre Avenue is moving along. The decision to construct a new senior center came after the town realized that oil tanks underneath the old center had been leaking for a number of years. Environmental remediation work needed to be done at the three buildings that composed the old center, but because some of the contamination leached under the foundation, it was cheaper to start from scratch then to remediate the existing center.
Hudson Reporter
Letter to Hoboken City Council re: Story Dispensary vote this week
This process has certainly been a long one, and for those of us who are fairly new to the inner workings of City politics – it has also been quite eye opening. Through all the back and forth, however, for me there are really three simple takeaways, which I would summarize as follows:
Christmas Home Decoration Contest now underway in Hudson County
The annual Best Christmas Home Decoration Contest hosted by Hudson Media Group’s Pat O’ Melia is underway in Hudson County. Three winners will each receive $1,000 in cash and a commemorative plaque. Home spotters are on the streets now looking for decorated homes across Hudson County. Municipalities included...
Bayonne parking fee revisions to take effect in January
The Bayonne Parking Utility has advised residents that revisions to various parking fees will take effect in January 2023. Utility companies, construction and repair contractors, and others who require parking meter bags or No Parking signs to use metered parking spaces or zoned residential spaces for vehicles, dumpsters, or storage will pay $10 per 24 hours for a single meter or $20 per 24 hours for a double-headed meter.
North Bergen mulls salary range increases for various township positions
North Bergen is thinking about raising the salary ranges for a number of municipal employees. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners voted to introduce an ordinance doing so at its December 7 meeting. The move follows similar increases for a number of other positions in 2021. The ordinance...
West New York accepts grant for Miller Park improvements
West New York has appropriated millions in grants funding for various capital projects around town, from electric vehicles to park improvements, following receipt of some $2.5 million in grants from the county, state, and federal governments. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the West New York Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance...
Bayonne beefs up enforcement efforts of weeds, trash, and other debris
Bayonne is allowing more officials to be involved in the regulation of weeds, trash, and other unsightly debris on property. At its December meeting, the City Council adopted an ordinance that allows Department of Public Works Director Tom Cotter to also participate in the enforcement of the regulation of weeds, trash, and other debris on residents’ properties.
Mayor Fulop says homicide and shootings are down
In a presentation held at City Hall revealing the latest crime data in Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea said the administration has seen a significant decline in homicides and shootings, while other crimes have declined less. The report titled “Year in Review: Jersey City...
Hudson Reporter
Bayonne makes Urban Enterprise Zone appointments
Bayonne has again reappointed its Urban Enterprise Zone Development Corporation Board. The UEZ promotes local businesses in the locality, with the intention of creating new jobs in the city. It runs the entire length of Broadway, in addition to some other key streets and areas like the Texaco site and the commercial shopping areas along Route 440 such as South Cove Commons.
Hudson Reporter
Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief charged with luring
A volunteer fire chief from Nutley has been arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. On Friday, December 16, members of the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and the Nutley Police Department arrested a Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief after being notified of a luring incident.
North Bergen Board of Education offers Saturday Morning Enrichment Program
In an effort to provide additional academic support and learning time for students, the North Bergen Board of Education is offering a free Saturday Morning Enrichment Program at the high school for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade. Students engages in “fun and exciting” educational activities to develop their skills...
North Bergen considers zoning change to prohibit vape shops and massage parlors
North Bergen is contemplating a move to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to prohibit various smoke and vapor substance uses and massage parlors. The move would also update certain definitions. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced the ordinance at its December 7 meeting. The ordinance will...
Secaucus approves changes to Hops Lane parking rules
Secaucus has amended where parking is prohibited on Hops Lane. Mayor Michael Gonnelli and the Town Council adopted an ordinance at its Tuesday, December 13 meeting after it was introduced in November. The council previously enacted measures to alleviate dangerous situations on the town’s streets, promote safe passage for motorists...
Hudson Reporter
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
Hudson Reporter
Bayonne ensures hot water 24/7
Bayonne is making sure all residents can get hot water throughout the day. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting, eliminating the previous 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. time frame and requiring that an adequate supply of running hot water of a minimum temperature of 120° F. hot water be available “at all times.”
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 1