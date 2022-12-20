I remember it as if it were only yesterday, and trust me; I don’t remember much these days. It was about 1971, maybe 72′, and I was looking for something, anything, to watch on my 9″ black and white Motorola TV. I’d gone through all the channels, CBS (2), NBC (4), WNEW (5), ABC (7), WOR (9), WPIX (11), and PBS (13). Yeah—that was it—a, WHOPPING 7 Channels. Nothing. Out of pure desperation, I then went over to UHF. Once in a while, you could find something on there, even if it was an old rerun of “Davey and Goliath.” Sure, you had to twist the antenna a few times and give the set a few smacks, but eventually, you got SOMETHING.

2 DAYS AGO