The Reason Why Miro Rejected AEW’s Recent Creative Pitch Has Been Reported
Fightful Select recently reported that Miro had been absent from AEW television due to creative having nothing for him. However, that was disputed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, with it claimed AEW did have a storyline for him, but Miro himself turned it down. And now Meltzer has provided some more information, reporting that Miro’s issue was that he would have to put his opponent over at Full Gear, which clearly didn’t work for him. Thus he remains off television until a storyline meets his requirements, which seemingly involves him going over.
AEW “Cautious” Over Adam Cole’s Return From Concussion
Adam Cole hasn’t appeared on AEW television in over 160 days due to suffering a concussion during Forbidden Door. This seemingly occurred when Kazuchika Okada dropkicked Cole before attempting to hit the Rainmaker, with Cole collapsing after ducking the clothesline showing he was hurt. At this point, Jay White, who’d been outside the ring, recognizing Cole was hurt, called an audible by hitting Okada with a Bladerunner and stealing the pin on Cole.
Triple H Threatened To Fire D-Von Dudley
Last weekend an ECW tribute show headlined by Bully Ray and Matt Cardona took place, with D-Von Dudley scheduled to be in his former partner’s corner. However, it was later reported D-Vn was pulled at the last minute because WWE was unhappy with the promotion using WWE’s intellectual property. And subsequently, it’s been reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that when D-Von reached out to Triple H to get permission because he’d given his word, he was threatened with losing his road agent job if he attended. With the apparent reason being WWE was concerned D-Von could get hurt if he were involved in anything physical.
Santino Marella Looks Set To Join Impact Wrestling After They Apply To Trademark His Ring Name
If you include his time in WWE’s then developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling, Santino Marella spent 11 years with WWE. Yet, with him not having been with the company for so long, last October, WWE gave up ownership of the ring name, and now it’s been spotted by those who monitor trademark fillings that Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions LLC, the parent company of Impact Wrestling has applied to trademark his name. This would seemingly indicate that the popular former WWE star is headed to Impact in the new year, and they want to promote him under his WWE name.
Dax Harwood Discusses DX Member Threatening His WWE Main Roster Call-Up
Dax Harwood is set to launch his own podcast in place of William Regal’s Gentleman Villain podcast, so this week, he would appear on the show and open up on his past in WWE. Among the topics covered were how he and Road Dogg had a stormy relationship, which started after he made a tweet calling a gauntlet match Road Dogg had booked “stupid.” However, rather than taking it as intended, Road Dogg was seemingly offended and threatened to prevent Harwood’s main roster call-up. Subsequently, the former Senior Director of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano, had to get involved.
Dutch Mantell Says Tweet About Being Assaulted Was A Joke
On Friday, fans were shocked and upset to hear the news that Dutch Mantel, who most notably worked for WWE as Zeb Colter in recent years, had been assaulted. The famous wrestler and booker would say he had been hit by a rock and robbed, which left him needing hospital treatment. Bizarrely though, it turned out this was a joke, and Mantell would follow up with an apology, and saying the concern from fans humbled him.
Vince Russo Writes: I Hate That Today Anybody Can Become A “Professional” Wrestler
I remember it as if it were only yesterday, and trust me; I don’t remember much these days. It was about 1971, maybe 72′, and I was looking for something, anything, to watch on my 9″ black and white Motorola TV. I’d gone through all the channels, CBS (2), NBC (4), WNEW (5), ABC (7), WOR (9), WPIX (11), and PBS (13). Yeah—that was it—a, WHOPPING 7 Channels. Nothing. Out of pure desperation, I then went over to UHF. Once in a while, you could find something on there, even if it was an old rerun of “Davey and Goliath.” Sure, you had to twist the antenna a few times and give the set a few smacks, but eventually, you got SOMETHING.
Ryback Apologizes For Offensive Comments He Made About Vince McMahon’s Mother
It’s no secret that Ryback loathes WWE as he is engaged in a legal dispute over the trademark of his name. Furthermore, he claims they are working with social media platforms to suppress his reach. Eight months ago, fans though believed he went too far by posting a tweet about Vince McMahon’s rough childhood, calling his recently deceased mother, Vicki Askew, a “wh*re.” Yet, despite the backlash from fans, he remained remorseless, saying that he stands by his statement and is speaking the truth. Now, though, seemingly out of the blue, he has finally apologized.
