ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Two pigs pardoned from Christmas asado in Miami’s Cuban twist on holiday mercy

By Connie Ogle, Douglas Hanks
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oV3oX_0jqQAWSI00

Nochebuena is only days away, but pig siblings Holly and Jolly have already received their gifts: formal reprieves from la caja China .

Now in its fifth year, Miami’s Cuban twist on a presidential turkey pardon returned to Brickell Avenue on Wednesday. Miami-Dade County’s mayor granted pretend executive mercy to Holly and Jolly, a pair of young rescue pigs at a restaurant famous for selling thousands of pounds of roast pork every Christmas.

READ MORE: These little piggies stayed home: Miami-Dade mayor pardons four pigs for Nochebuena

“They’re going to live their golden years free from open fires and hungry Miamians,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in the outdoor dining area of the Latin Café Brickell location, a Cuban restaurant where pork is served fried, grilled, and roasted. “While you’re here, enjoy some lunch. But think about the pigs.”

The pig pardoning pays homage to the Latin American holiday tradition of serving roast pork for a Christmas Eve dinner. The Nochebuena meal often is cooked in a grill box known as a caja China , but many households opt to purchase their puerco asado to go.

The Latin Café’s catering arm expects to sell more than 300 roast-pork holiday dinners ahead of Christmas. A paleta de puerco asada costs $80 and serves up to 10 people.

When did Miami start pardoning pigs?

Miami’s pork-pardoning pomp traces its origins back to the Trump White House and Thanksgiving 2018, when Latin Café co-owner Kali Castellanos saw the president pardon a turkey on television. At the time, she and her husband, co-owner Eric Castellanos, were preparing holiday puerco asada meals for Miami Thanksgiving orders.

“I said: We should pardon a pig,” Kali Castellanos said. The couple pitched the idea to then-mayor Carlos Gimenez, who agreed to preside over the first ceremony in 2018, when Luna and Leila were declared forever spared from becoming dinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chOcw_0jqQAWSI00
Holly and Jolly take a rest after receiving a full mayoral pardon from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava (not pictured) during the fifth annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony at Latin Café 2000 Brickell in Miami, Florida, Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Holly and Jolly will enjoy a new foster home at Aguacate Sanctuary of Love. SAM NAVARRO/Special for the Miami Herald

While Miami-Dade’s charter puts the mayor in charge of the county’s police force, the job does not come with pardoning power. Holly and Jolly owe their real-life safety to Aguacate , a yoga retreat and animal sanctuary in the West Miami-Dade area, where revenue from a juice bar helps keep the pigs fed.

Owner Daney Cabrera said the two pigs arrived at Aguacate after they were found abandoned at a nearby property, and that she’s hoping to find a family willing to take them in as pets. That’s been the fate of Miami-Dade’s prior “pardoned” pigs, which received proclamations from the county but rely on the private-sector for homes.

The 2020 pardoned pig, Chans, still lives at Aguacate, where he’s grown to 500 pounds and learned some tricks.

“He’s fully trained,” Cabrera said. “He knows how to sit, spin and walk on a leash.”

At Levine Cava pig pardoning, a pitch for veganism

Aguacate’s central role in providing sanctuary to Holly and Jolly had the pardon ceremony straddling two themes: a celebration of Miami’s roast-pork tradition mixed with a plea to consider eating no meat. In her remarks, Cabrera said the commercial harvesting of livestock means pain for animals and an unhealthy diet for people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=303FNh_0jqQAWSI00
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pardons Holly and Jolly, the pigs, during the fifth annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony at Latin Café 2000 Brickell in Miami, Florida, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. SAM NAVARRO/Special for the Miami Herald

“We try to teach our community that we don’t have to celebrate Christmas or any day of the year with suffering, antibiotics or processed meat,” she said.

As Latin Café staff circulated cafecitos and spinach croquetas, Levine Cava endorsed benefits of veganism even if she conceded she wasn’t embracing it as the mayor continues eating pork and other meats.

“We know a plant-based diet is better for the planet, and better for your health,” she said. “I’m working on that.”

Let there be lights! Get into the spirit of the season at these Miami holiday events

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Miami-Dade County Mayor delivered a Christmas miracle lucky homeowner

One lucky Miami-Dade County homeowner received Christmas cheer in the form of a $50,000 check for home renovations. The winner, Darryl Williams, was selected through a Christmas in July promotion earlier this year, spearheaded by Miami-Dade Community Action and Human Services Department’s (CAHSD) Energy, Facilities and Transportation Division in partnership with HOT105-FM.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Zoo Miami's "Rita" underwent partial amputation of wing

MIAMI - Rita the bald eagle will soar no more. Miami's famed eagle Rita, who went missing for a couple of days before turning up injured, underwent another surgery to partially amputate her wing. Zoo Miami said despite her improving condition, Rita recently started showing signs of infection in that wing and a loss of circulation. Due to the surgery, Rita will not be released back into the wild but will live the rest of her life under close human care and become the zoo's ambassador for her species. Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said though eagles generally mate for life, if one dies or is permanently separated from the other, the remaining one will often find another mate. In fact, "Ron," Rita's original mate, has already been seen with more than one female at the nest site so he may not be single for long.
MIAMI, FL
westernpawprints.org

Tragic event in Miami hits home

The growing call for gun safety measures hit home again after a local tragedy. In November, a 17-year-old from North Miami High School was shot and killed because of another boy holding and playing with a gun near him. His tragic death shocked the community, even inside the school. Senior football player Tyler Hunt spoke on the issue.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for man reported missing from Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing from Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 51-year-old Eugene McClain was last seen on Friday in an unspecified part of Little Haiti. Investigators did not provide a...
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy