ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Five things to know about lawsuit over Anderson High School construction project

 Parents, students and educators in the Forest Hills Local Schools have been focused this year on lawsuits filed over critical race theory and diversity.  Financial challenges prompted district officials to consider consolidating Anderson and Turpin high schools – an idea now on hold as officials weigh putting a levy on the May ballot. But an...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg native confirmed as U.S. District Court judge

Elizabeth Wilson Hanes was confirmed as a United States District Court judge for the Eastern District of Virginia on August 2, 2022. She will be based in Norfolk, Va. Hanes is the daughter of Dr. John R. Wilson and Vicki Wilson, of Lewisburg. Hanes attended public school in Greenbrier County and is a 1996 graduate […] The post Lewisburg native confirmed as U.S. District Court judge appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
LEWISBURG, WV
nationalhogfarmer.com

North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge

The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
swineweb.com

State Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over hog farm rules

The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 state laws addressing hog farm regulations. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel had ruled against the lawsuit in December 2021. The N.C. Supreme Court will not take up a legal challenge to state hog farm laws. In...

Comments / 0

Community Policy