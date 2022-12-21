Read full article on original website
Related
coloradopolitics.com
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
Leaving no wiggle room, Ky. Supreme Court trips up GOP march to destroy public schools
Linda Blackford: Kentucky’s Supreme Court and NKU delivered a one-two punch to school choice efforts.
Ohio Supreme Court: State historical society can take over golf course built on ancient earthworks
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s state historical society can use its eminent-domain powers to buy out a lease from a Newark golf course located on a series of ancient Native American earthworks, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The court’s 6-1 ruling opens the door for the Ohio History...
Five things to know about lawsuit over Anderson High School construction project
Parents, students and educators in the Forest Hills Local Schools have been focused this year on lawsuits filed over critical race theory and diversity. Financial challenges prompted district officials to consider consolidating Anderson and Turpin high schools – an idea now on hold as officials weigh putting a levy on the May ballot. But an...
Lewisburg native confirmed as U.S. District Court judge
Elizabeth Wilson Hanes was confirmed as a United States District Court judge for the Eastern District of Virginia on August 2, 2022. She will be based in Norfolk, Va. Hanes is the daughter of Dr. John R. Wilson and Vicki Wilson, of Lewisburg. Hanes attended public school in Greenbrier County and is a 1996 graduate […] The post Lewisburg native confirmed as U.S. District Court judge appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Kentucky Supreme Court strikes down school choice provisions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — In a bitter defeat for school choice advocates, Kentucky’s Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a Republican-backed initiative to award tax credits for donations supporting private school tuition — a program that opponents said would divert money from public schools. The high court...
coloradopolitics.com
Judge considers immunity for Cherry Creek school officials in student's free speech case
Even though the federal appeals court based in Denver decided a high school student had plausibly claimed administrators violated his constitutional rights when they disciplined him for an anti-Semitic "joke," a judge appeared doubtful this week that Cherry Creek School District personnel would have known their actions clearly ran afoul of the law.
nationalhogfarmer.com
North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge
The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
swineweb.com
State Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over hog farm rules
The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 state laws addressing hog farm regulations. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel had ruled against the lawsuit in December 2021. The N.C. Supreme Court will not take up a legal challenge to state hog farm laws. In...
Comments / 0