spectrumnews1.com
Worcester Business Development Corporation celebrates opening of Reactory Drive
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Business Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new roadway to allow for better access to The Reactory. The 46-acre biomanufacturing park was developed by the WBDC, who say federal and state money allowed them to create the new road, named Reactory Drive. WBDC President Craig Blais said the new road creates opportunity for new developments.
Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023
A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer wedges underneath railroad bridge in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH, Ma — Officials are warning travelers in the Metro West area to expect heavy delays after a tractor-trailer struck and wedged itself underneath a railroad bridge on Route 30 in Westborough Thursday morning. According to the Westborough Fire Department, Willow Street was reduced to one lane as crews...
communityadvocate.com
MassDOT announces ramp closures for routes 495, 290
MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound, and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary ramp closures will take place nightly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec....
communityadvocate.com
Cold Harbor plans brewery, restaurant to open this spring
WESTBOROUGH – Something is brewing at 66 Otis St., yards away from Turnpike Road. The walls and roof have been installed at the site that will be the home of Cold Harbor Brewery come this spring. “It’s a phenomenal location,” said William Oliveira, managing partner for Cold Harbor. “We...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
hopkintonindependent.com
Select Board roundup: New police officer introduced; amendment to leash law proposed
Nicholas Walker was introduced as the town’s newest police officer at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting. Walker, 27, is set to graduate later this month from the Boylston Police Academy. A native of Hopedale, Walker most recently served as a dispatcher in Hopedale and Mendon. Walker said he chose...
One dead after fire in Brimfield
A man has died in a fire in Brimfield on 3rd street Thursday night.
communityadvocate.com
Three-vehicle crash led to Route 20 shutdown in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury faced delays after the roadway was shut down for about four hours after a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 20. According to Shrewsbury Lt. Nick Perna, Shrewsbury police and firefighters along with Worcester EMS responded to Route 20 near Flynn’s Truck Stop at about 11:45 a.m.
NHPR
In another effort to shut down Bow coal plant, activists stop train in Massachusetts
A group of climate change activists stopped a train bringing coal to New Hampshire for more than three hours in Westford, Mass., Thursday. The effort was part of the No Coal No Gas campaign, which aims to shut down New England’s last running coal-fired power plant in Bow and end the burning of fossil fuels.
Aldi opening new Massachusetts location in January
German-owned discount grocery chain Aldi is set to open a new Pioneer Valley location in Westfield just after the New Year. Slated for opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the 235 East Main Street store will offer area residents expanded food shopping options and more “all at great prices,” according to Aldi in a news release.
The Landmark
Legion scholarship available
PAXTON — Paxton Post 306 American Legion has announced the availability of scholarships to Paxton residents pursuing further education at any college, university or non-public-funded secondary school. The scholarship is intended for the current second semester, in 2023.
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
The Landmark
MOUNTVIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL HONOR ROLL
HOLDEN — Mountview Middle School has released its honor roll for the first quarter of the 20222023 school year. GRADE 8 High Honors: Isabella Andrews, Jayne Andros, Elena Annunziata, Alison Arteca, Tyler Balyk, Ella Bates, Sahar Bayi, Hunter Berry, Isaac Blechner, Kallie Boudreau, Ty Briggs, Caden Brown, Jacob Cassel, Rileigh Castillo, Gabrielle Cayabyab, Logan Corsa, Colin Cross, Erin Cross, Quinn Cross, Anjali Daga, Paige Daley, Donya Darawcheh, Tess Daviau, Elizabeth DeRosa, Iwasam Egbe, Sophia Elissetche, Kendall Elliott, Cooper Evanowski, Camryn Fanning, Shannon Farrell, Hashem Fayyoumi, Joshua Forde, Seamus Gannon, Anthony Giaquinto, Jeevitha Gnanavel, Aniyah Greene, Emily Grimes, Riley Henderson, Callum Hoey, Joel Homoliski, Emma Huynh, Yuchen Jiang, Leila Jordan, Josiah Kakalecz, Faith Kasujja, Alyssa Kelly, Sadie King, Charlotte Kinney, Stivi Koxha, Kai Koykka, Natalie Lamberton, Brandon Le, Anson Li, Jace LiVigni, Isabella Lyons, Anna Mahoney, Mia Maloney, Daniel Marks, Leeann Miller, Kelly Mills, Elsie Montgomery, Adrika Moulik, Jaylee Murphy, Ricky Narain, Cameron Nastanski, Vondelle Nkrumah, Hunter Otero, Damian Perez, Ryan Prendergast, Owen Quinn, Grace Reilly, Benjamin Richard, Olivia Rogers, Arthur Rusaikin, Evelyn Ryan, Mira Sebastiao, Ariyana Sessarego, Owen Stowe, Izabella Szarama, Charlotte Tisdell, Ella Tisdell, Andrew Victor, Thomas Viens, Brogan Walsh, Evan Watkins, Brinley Wheeler, Evelyn White, Miles Wilander, Anthony Zekos, Krissy Zheng and Julianna Zingarella.
Police: Leominster Hospital locked down due to threats, officials investigating
LEOMINSTER, Ma — 3:54 P.M. UPDATE. Leominster Hospital has resumed normal operating procedures after it was determined the threat was made from out of state. The investigation remains ongoing. ORIGINAL STORY. Leominster Hospital entered a lockdown Thursday afternoon after an individual made threats against the building or someone inside.
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the Country
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Massachusetts definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the Donut Dip in West Springfield, you are definitely missing out.
Worcester police cite ‘threatening’ email in suspension of Officer Colby Turner’s firearm license
The day before Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner was placed on administrative leave and formally informed his off duty assignments were being investigated, he sent an email to more than 400 members of the Worcester Police Department. An attorney for the city, Darina Griffin, argued in court Thursday that the...
Person Ejected From Car After Colliding With Tractor-Trailer In Central Mass
Editor's note: Authorities told Daily Voice that the driver involved in this crash was not actually thrown from their vehicle. To read the most recent story, click here. A major route in one Central Massachusetts town was closed for several hours following a multi-truck crash where one person …
Six Central football players sign to play D-I: ‘One of the greatest days in the history of Springfield Public Schools’
SPRINGFIELD — As the Springfield Central High School library filled up Wednesday afternoon, one thing came to mind for principal Tad Tokarz.
Polar Park construction manager pays $1.9M over minority hiring
BOSTON (AP) — The company that oversaw the construction of a minor league baseball park in Massachusetts has agreed to pay nearly $2 million to settle allegations that it failed to live up to its pledge of giving a certain portion of the work on the project to women- and minority-owned businesses, the state attorney general’s office said.
