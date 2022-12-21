ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paxton, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Worcester Business Development Corporation celebrates opening of Reactory Drive

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Business Development Corporation held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for a new roadway to allow for better access to The Reactory. The 46-acre biomanufacturing park was developed by the WBDC, who say federal and state money allowed them to create the new road, named Reactory Drive. WBDC President Craig Blais said the new road creates opportunity for new developments.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Princeton’s Mountain Barn Restaurant to reopen as The Barn in early 2023

A popular family-owned restaurant in Princeton which closed last summer will soon be back with a new look and a new name. The Mountain Barn on Worcester Road will be reopening as The Barn in early 2023, giving a nod to the nickname many of its old regulars used. Gabi Bennet, who co-owns the restaurant with her mother Carla Zottoli, told MassLive in an email that the goal is to have the doors open in late January or early February.
PRINCETON, MA
communityadvocate.com

MassDOT announces ramp closures for routes 495, 290

MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound, and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary ramp closures will take place nightly on Tuesday, Dec. 20, Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Thursday, Dec....
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Cold Harbor plans brewery, restaurant to open this spring

WESTBOROUGH – Something is brewing at 66 Otis St., yards away from Turnpike Road. The walls and roof have been installed at the site that will be the home of Cold Harbor Brewery come this spring. “It’s a phenomenal location,” said William Oliveira, managing partner for Cold Harbor. “We...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car fire at Westfield gas station

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Westfield crews responded to the Irving Oil gas station on Route 20 for a car fire Tuesday afternoon. According to Westfield Fire Deputy Chief Warren, the fire was isolated to the vehicle and did not extend to the pumps or gas station itself. Officials said that...
WESTFIELD, MA
hopkintonindependent.com

Select Board roundup: New police officer introduced; amendment to leash law proposed

Nicholas Walker was introduced as the town’s newest police officer at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting. Walker, 27, is set to graduate later this month from the Boylston Police Academy. A native of Hopedale, Walker most recently served as a dispatcher in Hopedale and Mendon. Walker said he chose...
communityadvocate.com

Three-vehicle crash led to Route 20 shutdown in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury faced delays after the roadway was shut down for about four hours after a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 20. According to Shrewsbury Lt. Nick Perna, Shrewsbury police and firefighters along with Worcester EMS responded to Route 20 near Flynn’s Truck Stop at about 11:45 a.m.
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Aldi opening new Massachusetts location in January

German-owned discount grocery chain Aldi is set to open a new Pioneer Valley location in Westfield just after the New Year. Slated for opening at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, the 235 East Main Street store will offer area residents expanded food shopping options and more “all at great prices,” according to Aldi in a news release.
WESTFIELD, MA
The Landmark

Legion scholarship available

PAXTON — Paxton Post 306 American Legion has announced the availability of scholarships to Paxton residents pursuing further education at any college, university or non-public-funded secondary school. The scholarship is intended for the current second semester, in 2023.
PAXTON, MA
WBEC AM

HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
The Landmark

MOUNTVIEW MIDDLE SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

HOLDEN — Mountview Middle School has released its honor roll for the first quarter of the 20222023 school year. GRADE 8 High Honors: Isabella Andrews, Jayne Andros, Elena Annunziata, Alison Arteca, Tyler Balyk, Ella Bates, Sahar Bayi, Hunter Berry, Isaac Blechner, Kallie Boudreau, Ty Briggs, Caden Brown, Jacob Cassel, Rileigh Castillo, Gabrielle Cayabyab, Logan Corsa, Colin Cross, Erin Cross, Quinn Cross, Anjali Daga, Paige Daley, Donya Darawcheh, Tess Daviau, Elizabeth DeRosa, Iwasam Egbe, Sophia Elissetche, Kendall Elliott, Cooper Evanowski, Camryn Fanning, Shannon Farrell, Hashem Fayyoumi, Joshua Forde, Seamus Gannon, Anthony Giaquinto, Jeevitha Gnanavel, Aniyah Greene, Emily Grimes, Riley Henderson, Callum Hoey, Joel Homoliski, Emma Huynh, Yuchen Jiang, Leila Jordan, Josiah Kakalecz, Faith Kasujja, Alyssa Kelly, Sadie King, Charlotte Kinney, Stivi Koxha, Kai Koykka, Natalie Lamberton, Brandon Le, Anson Li, Jace LiVigni, Isabella Lyons, Anna Mahoney, Mia Maloney, Daniel Marks, Leeann Miller, Kelly Mills, Elsie Montgomery, Adrika Moulik, Jaylee Murphy, Ricky Narain, Cameron Nastanski, Vondelle Nkrumah, Hunter Otero, Damian Perez, Ryan Prendergast, Owen Quinn, Grace Reilly, Benjamin Richard, Olivia Rogers, Arthur Rusaikin, Evelyn Ryan, Mira Sebastiao, Ariyana Sessarego, Owen Stowe, Izabella Szarama, Charlotte Tisdell, Ella Tisdell, Andrew Victor, Thomas Viens, Brogan Walsh, Evan Watkins, Brinley Wheeler, Evelyn White, Miles Wilander, Anthony Zekos, Krissy Zheng and Julianna Zingarella.
HOLDEN, MA

