Solon, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland Public Library’s new Hough Branch combines joy, light and history in a delightful design

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clevelanders love sports, arts, and ethnic food, but Cleveland is also a great library town. In 2019, the latest year with fully reported data, the Library Journal ranked the Cleveland Public Library 10th in the nation in per capita circulation, not bad for a city that ranks 54th in population. (The Cuyahoga County Public Library ranked 2nd in per capita circulation, indicating that the city is surrounded by library-loving suburbs.)
Cleveland.com

CRS receives overwhelming support for those in need: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Thank you, thank you, thank you. The outpouring of holiday donations for the many holiday programs at Avon/Avon Lake Community Resource Services (CRS) was amazing. “This holiday season, with the help of our dedicated volunteers and hundreds of donors, CRS was able to provide coats, pajamas, toys, family baskets and holiday food to over 300 children in Avon and Avon Lake,” said Pam Ohradzansky, CRS executive director in an email. “We were also able to give gift bags filled with special items for over 60 senior citizens. We are so blessed to live in a community that cares about its neighbors and supports them through programs at CRS like Santa’s Workshop.
Cleveland.com

From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
cleveland.com

Lake Erie anglers get fish cleaning stations: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Western Lake Erie fishermen are getting a Christmas present that should be ready for action in the spring. The popular Mazurik Access Area on the Marblehead Peninsula, adjacent to the popular East Harbor State Park, has recently broken ground on both a new restroom facility at the Mazurik boat launch and a Barracuda Fish Cleaning Station.
spectrumnews1.com

Understanding Lake Erie's seiche phenomenon

CLEVELAND — The brutal winter storm battering Ohio brought along a rare weather phenomenon for Lake Erie. Wind blowing in from West to East has caused a seiche — where water lowers in one end of the lake and raises in the other, creating a standing wave that resembles water sloshing in a bathtub.
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Gyro in Westlake, Ohio? Consider Checking Out This Place

After watching Avatar: The Way of Water (which was over 3 hours long!), I was hungry. Since I was in Westlake, I decided to try a nearby Mediterranean restaurant called Mezza. As it was a cold winter day, I ordered a small bowl of soup called avgolemono. Since I had no idea how to pronounce that, I said, "I'd like a small bowl of the Greek lemon soup" (the helpful translation offered on the menu).
spectrumnews1.com

Advocates raise concerns regarding Akron's encampment sweeps

AKRON, Ohio — Brent McClung, 39, is experiencing homelessness in Akron, and now he’s also unsheltered after the city of Akron preformed a series of homeless encampment sweeps. “They took everything," McClung said. "It’s not right. I just got bullied off the property. I didn’t know there was...
Ty D.

45 Year Old Red Lobster Restaurant in Ohio Closing Permanently

This Red Lobster location has been serving people for more than 45 years, since it opening on November 22, 1977. As a regular contributor to NewsBreak, I've covered a number of prominent restaurants and stores. The article I wrote on Red Lobster on December 7th, titled "Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently Closes - San Angelo Branch Shutters" provides a great deal of relevance to today's article as it describes the increasing level of financial difficulties the company is facing.
Cleveland Scene

The 30 Most Beautiful Restaurants and Bars in Cleveland

It’s a common saying among chefs: you eat with your eyes first. While this usually applies to plating a dish, there is something just a bit more special about eating in a stunning restaurant, too. Whether you’re planning for a big event, celebrating a birthday, or trying to impress a special someone, Cleveland offers a number of gorgeous eateries that offer a feast for your eyes as well as your mouth.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. This restaurant in the Tremont neighborhood offers delicious New-Orleans-style food. Patrons highly recommend Johnny's seafood gumbo, which has shrimp, crab, crawfish, filé (a spicy powder made from dried and ground sassafras leaves), and okra. You also can't go wrong with the New Orleans shrimp creole (which features a delectable tomato sauce with peppers, onions, herbs, and garlic) and Louisiana crawfish etouffee (crawfish tails covered in a delicious Cajun stew). Customers also love the po'boys; you can't go wrong with either the crispy gulf shrimp or catfish po'boy. If you have room for dessert, check out the creme brulee, beignets, or chocolate cheesecake.
Cleveland.com

By working together, small business owners can emerge stronger: Amy Seeley

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - This season of joy for consumers is often a season of competition for small businesses. The last quarter of the year is filled with hot deals and special offers, making it one of the busiest times for big retailers and small businesses. But this time feels more difficult than ever, due to inflation, supply chain shocks, and labor shortages. As an entrepreneur, I’m worried about the path forward. How can Cleveland’s small businesses pull ahead despite these economic hurdles? Today, I’m calling for a season of collaboration, rather than a season of competition.
Cleveland.com

Season Greetings: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the blizzard warning for Northeast Ohio was thankfully canceled, this Christmas day there is a politics ‘white-out’ in this cartoon spot as way of giving thanks to you for the gift of your readership this year. Wishing all readers a warm, very Merry Christmas...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

