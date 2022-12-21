Edwards says he has no regrets after fallout from Ronald Greene’s 2019 death in police custody

Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Possessing a Dog for Animal Fighting
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Possessing a Dog for Animal Fighting. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possessing a dog for use in an animal fighting enterprise.
Alabama man reportedly shot after father’s funeral in Louisiana
A Spanish Fort man was shot three times Monday during an argument at a Louisiana family gathering shortly after his father’s funeral, according to news reports. Michael Lancaster, 51, suffered wounds to the head and upper body but was expected to survive, WBRZ reported. James Blake, 66, of Kasilof,...
NOLA.com
Letters: Jeff Landry claim that teachers, librarians sexualizing children is beyond belief
According to Attorney General Jeff Landry, teachers and librarians are (oh dear!) sexualizing our children. And so, he will run for governor by opposing what no one with half a brain could approve. Or believe. DAVID PORTER. retired English professor. Baton Rouge.
NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up
Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
WDSU
Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case
NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
New probation, parole officers earn badges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nineteen new probation and parole officers have joined the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections. These new officers took their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 22. “Congratulations to the newest members of our Probation and...
Arkansas 5-Year-Old Found Buried Beneath Home Was Allegedly Drowned in Toilet by Mother’s Boyfriend as ‘Punishment’ for Biting Man’s Finger
Grisly new details have emerged in the case of a 5-year-old boy in Arkansas whose body was discovered decomposing beneath the hallway floorboards of his mother’s home for nearly three months. The child’s mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, allegedly told police that her live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, drowned her son, Blu Rolland, in the toilet bowl, before cutting a hole in the floor and burying his remains, court documents show.
Louisiana man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl from California to Louisiana
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a cross-country fentanyl trafficking network.
brproud.com
Terri Ricks is new secretary of Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana has a new secretary of the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), as of Wednesday, Dec. 21. Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a news release Wednesday evening, stating that Terri Ricks is now officially serving in the role. Edwards also announced that Amanda Brunson has been named Assistant Secretary.
Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman
A Louisiana man is going to jail after being sentenced for threatening a member of Congress
Louisiana could pay lawyers up to $415,000 to defend putting incarcerated youth at Angola
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has agreed to pay private attorneys hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend his plan to house incarcerated youth at one of the country’s largest maximum-security prisons for adults. The Office of Juvenile Justice initially hired Butler Snow LLP in 2020 for $500,000 to represent the agency in lawsuits over […] The post Louisiana could pay lawyers up to $415,000 to defend putting incarcerated youth at Angola appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Jackson Free Press
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
KSLA
Gov. Edwards names Terri Ricks secretary of DCFS
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Terri Ricks the new secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, he announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21. She had been serving as interim secretary since former Sec. Marketa Walters stepped down in November. Edwards also named...
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson. Monroe, Louisiana – A man in Louisiana has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to shoot a US congressperson in a series of over 100 phone calls. The threats were made in October 2021, and the perpetrator was subsequently investigated by the US Capitol Police and the FBI.
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting 2 men to death in SW Houston is arrested in Louisiana: HPD
Anthony Palacios and Ivan Rojas were found shot to death in the parking lot of a convenience store on Nov. 17. More than a month later, the suspect is in custody.
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
AP Source: Governor announces new head of Louisiana's DCFS
Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed a new head of Louisiana’s DCFS, an agency that has fallen under immense scrutiny this year following the deaths of multiple children despite reported warnings.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen logging equipment in St. Helena Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on December 22,...
