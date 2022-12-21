ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Edwards says he has no regrets after fallout from Ronald Greene’s 2019 death in police custody

By Brooke Thorington
louisianaradionetwork.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Bossip

NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up

Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
MONROE, LA
WDSU

Death penalty group to defend suspect in Covington homicide case

NEW ORLEANS — A lawyer specializing in capital murder cases is now defending the man accused of killing a priest and a church worker in St. Tammany Parish. Kerry Cuccia, with the Capitol Defense Project of Louisiana, has been assigned the case to defend Antonio Tyson. Tyson was arrested...
COVINGTON, LA
WAFB

New probation, parole officers earn badges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nineteen new probation and parole officers have joined the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections. These new officers took their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 22. “Congratulations to the newest members of our Probation and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Law & Crime

Arkansas 5-Year-Old Found Buried Beneath Home Was Allegedly Drowned in Toilet by Mother’s Boyfriend as ‘Punishment’ for Biting Man’s Finger

Grisly new details have emerged in the case of a 5-year-old boy in Arkansas whose body was discovered decomposing beneath the hallway floorboards of his mother’s home for nearly three months. The child’s mother, Ashley Rolland, 28, allegedly told police that her live-in boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, 33, drowned her son, Blu Rolland, in the toilet bowl, before cutting a hole in the floor and burying his remains, court documents show.
LEE COUNTY, AR
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana could pay lawyers up to $415,000 to defend putting incarcerated youth at Angola

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has agreed to pay private attorneys hundreds of thousands of dollars to defend his plan to house incarcerated youth at one of the country’s largest maximum-security prisons for adults.  The Office of Juvenile Justice initially hired Butler Snow LLP in 2020 for $500,000 to represent the agency in lawsuits over […] The post Louisiana could pay lawyers up to $415,000 to defend putting incarcerated youth at Angola appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Jackson Free Press

Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSLA

Gov. Edwards names Terri Ricks secretary of DCFS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has named Terri Ricks the new secretary of the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services, he announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21. She had been serving as interim secretary since former Sec. Marketa Walters stepped down in November. Edwards also named...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Threatening to Shoot a US Congressperson. Monroe, Louisiana – A man in Louisiana has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to shoot a US congressperson in a series of over 100 phone calls. The threats were made in October 2021, and the perpetrator was subsequently investigated by the US Capitol Police and the FBI.
RUSTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws

Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted

Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
RUSTON, LA

