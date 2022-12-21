ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy details charitable donations from NIL funds

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy will donate proceeds from NIL funds to various charities, he confirmed late Friday night. In a social media post, the sophomore QB said he is donating “NIL funds to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital of Ann Arbor & Lurie’s Children Hospital of Chicago.” Per McCarthy, 100% of proceeds from his “smiley face” items get distributed to JJ For the Kids, which in turn is donated to “children’s hospitals and programs in need throughout the country/world.”
Former Indiana QB Jack Tuttle breaks down why he committed to Michigan

Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.
