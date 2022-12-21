Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced earlier in the week that he will spend his final college season at Michigan and broke down why he chose the Wolverines. We’ve been watching Tuttle since his sophomore year in high school when he prepped at San Marcos (Calif.) Mission Hills. He was selected to the Elite 11 the summer before his senior year and then combined with former Ohio State and current New Orleans Saints wide out Chris Olave to form one of the nation’s most explosive one-two punches.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO