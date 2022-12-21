ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

American Wire Group selects Katy for major distribution hub

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Thirty to 50 new jobs are coming to Katy when American Wire Group opens a new 205,000-square-foot distribution facility off Katy Brookshire Road near Pederson Road in Waller County. AWGs third national distribution facility, located at 29921 Medline Lane, will open in early 2023....
KATY, TX
TxDOT to conduct maintenance on Navasota River Bridge starting Dec. 22

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota River Bridge is set to have maintenance done starting on Monday, Dec. 26, according to a press release from the city of Navasota. The work is set to be done in two phases. Phase one will close the outside (left) lane on State Highway 6 Northbound and the Business 6 entrance ramp to State Highway 6. Traffic headed northbound on the Business 6 entrance ramp will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass, according to the press release.
NAVASOTA, TX
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family...
AUSTIN, TX
Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M

Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
Drought conditions almost eliminated across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - NOAA and the Office of the Texas State Climatologist have released an updated drought monitor across the Brazos Valley. After consistent rainfall over the past several months and cooler weather, the Brazos Valley drought conditions look much better. Brazos County is no longer placed under any...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Man charged for June 2022 murder in Dayton

Months after a Dayton man’s death was ruled suspicious, investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office have charged Jose Luis Garcia, 47, with the murder of Melvin Alexander Diaz-Mungia, 27. On June 26, 2022, LCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of SH 321 in Dayton regarding...
DAYTON, TX
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread House

Everything is bigger in Texas, even the gingerbread houses. In 2013, the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, set a world record for the largest gingerbread house - an accomplishment that still stands today. The private golf club and residential community partnered with local health organizations to create the record-breaking masterpiece.
BRYAN, TX
Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash

TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
TRINITY, TX

