"Y'all want him to win; y'all changed all the rules so he can win” - Isiah Thomas claims the NBA changed its rules to help Michael Jordan succeed
Isiah Thomas claims the NBA changed the rules for Bulls legend Michael Jordan and claimed they did it from a marketing standpoint to make more money from Jordan
Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops savage warning to rest of NBA amid Stephen Curry injury
Right now, there’s no denying that the Golden State Warriors are in a heap of trouble. As long as Stephen Curry is out injured, this team is going to struggle mightily. Their performances over the last four games with Curry sidelined are a clear testament to this fact. The Dubs have lost three out of their last four by an average margin of 26.7 points. That’s all you need to know about how important Steph is to this squad.
Former Sacramento King caught on camera saying California's capital 'can suck my d---'
Buddy Hield, 30, played six seasons with the NBA's Sacramento Kings. But apparently, the current Indiana Pacer wasn't too fond of his time in Sacramento.
Yardbarker
When A Referee Called A Foul After Michael Jordan Told Him What Happened: "I Believe You"
Michael Jordan was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever play in the NBA. Jordan's best years in the league came when he donned the jersey of the Chicago Bulls for the most part of his career. Many thought that Jordan retired for good after winning the sixth NBA...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip
DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
"Why the hell am I in this dunk contest if you are in it!?" — Tracy McGrady regrets joining the dunk contest against Vince Carter
Going against Vince Carter in a dunk contest sounds crazy, but Tracy McGrady recently revealed how he was roped into the occasion.
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley’s Christmas Eve tweet proves that he’s really BFF’s with Russell Westbrook
It now feels like a lifetime ago when Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook were pitted in one of the biggest individual rivalries in the entire NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers duo has come a long way since being fierce nemeses on the basketball court. At this point, these two have basically become BFF’s.
Lakers listed as a favorite to land prominent trade target
The Los Angeles Lakers went from needing to make a trade to improve the roster to needing to make a trade to save the season. With Anthony Davis out for at least a month, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to keep the 2022-23 season from going underwater.
Los Angeles Lakers Fans Now Want The Team To Let LeBron James Go
Los Angeles Lakers fans are tired of seeing LeBron James do all the work for the team and want the front office to 'free' the King.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević First Bulls Trio to Achieve This Scoring Stat
'Big 3' first Bulls trio to achieve this scoring stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have had some notable trios in the franchise's decorated history. From the dynasty years, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant spring to mind. As do Jordan, Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
Drake & Son Adonis, 5, Sit Courtside At Raptors Game After Rapper Shows Off His Boy’s Basketball Skills
Roughly two months after Drake celebrated his son, Adonis, turning 5, the two of them hit up a Toronto Raptors game on Wednesday (Dec. 7). Drake, 36, sat courtside with his boy at the Scotiabank Arena in his native hometown. In photos seen here, Drake and Adonis – who the rapper shares with Sophie Brussaux – watched as the Raptors defeated LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, handing the struggling LA team their 14th loss of the season.
Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Out at Least 2 More Weeks
Steph out at least 2 more weeks but 'making good progress' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors star Steph Curry will be out at least two more weeks with the left shoulder subluxation he suffered Dec. 14, the organization announced Saturday. Golden State provided a Christmas Eve injury update...
Twitter Flames Tua Tagovailoa After Fourth-Quarter Collapse Vs. Packers
Twitter flames Tua Tagovailoa after fourth-quarter collapse originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It was a Christmas to forget for the Miami Dolphins. Entering Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, Miami was in prime position to make the postseason. But after a 26-20 loss dropped the Dolphins to...
Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges
The Charlotte Hornets are making a somewhat surprising decision regarding forward Miles Bridges. The Hornets are engaged in contract talks with Bridges and discussions are gaining traction, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. There is optimism that Bridges, who remains a restricted free agent, may reach an agreement with the Hornets in the near future.... The post Report: Hornets taking surprising action with Miles Bridges appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews Put on Show for Blackhawks Fans: ‘It Really Never Gets Old'
Kane, Toews put on show for Hawks fans: 'It never gets old' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Going into Friday, Patrick Kane had only two points in his last eight games and just two goals in his last 24. Jonathan Toews had cooled off a bit too, although he did put together a mini three-game point streak recently.
Bulls Continue Streak With DeMar DeRozan Game-Winner Vs. Knicks
10 observations: DeRozan winner continues Bulls' streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time this season, the Chicago Bulls have won three games in a row. In fact, Friday's last-second road victory over the New York Knicks, which came by a score of 118-117, marks the first...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Beat Blue Jackets, Snap 8-Game Losing Streak
10 observations: Hawks beat Blue Jackets, snap losing streak originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks knocked off the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 at the United Center on Friday to end their losing streak. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. The Blackhawks ended an eight-game losing streak...
15 Thoughts About the Blackhawks Going Into Christmas Break
15 thoughts about the Hawks going into Christmas break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We've hit the second checkpoint mark of the 2022-23 season. First, it was Thanksgiving. Now, it's Christmas. Next, it's the All-Star Break and then it's the trade deadline. So here are 15 thoughts about the...
thesource.com
[WATCH] Boosie Badazz Dances Through State Farm Arena After Receiving DeMar DeRozan’s Game-Worn Jersey
Boosie Badazz pulled up on the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena. After the Bulls pulled off a buzzer-beater victory, Boosie met with DeMar Derozan on the court. After a conversation, DeRozan gave Boosie his game-worn Bulls jersey, much to the excitement of the Louisiana rapper.
