Alabama State

NBC Chicago

Perry: Feeling of ‘Resignation' in Patriots Locker Room

Perry: Feeling of 'resignation' in Patriots locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots remain in playoff contention after last week's devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but you wouldn't know it by the morale in the locker room. According to our Phil Perry, Pats...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip

DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?

How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
NBC Chicago

NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards

Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Chicago

Dallas Mavericks Unveil Dirk Nowitzki Statue Before Christmas Game Vs. Los Angeles Lakers

A statue of Dirk Nowitzki now stands outside of American Airlines Center, just off the street that bears his name. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban promised a grand statue for the player who helped deliver the franchise its only NBA championship, and he was true to his word. The white-bronze statue depicting Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper is nearly 24-feet tall.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Psychs Out Jalen Brunson During Free Throws

DeRozan psychs out Brunson during late-game free throws originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is a big proponent of the mental side of basketball. You can hear it in the way he often analogizes games to boxing matches — and the fourth quarter to the "championship round." You can see it in the way he victimizes opposing defenders with waves of pump fakes before drilling a jumper or earning a trip to the free throw line.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Sixers' James Harden Addresses Reported Interest in Rockets Return, Enjoys the Present

NEW YORK — The present can't possibly look too bad for James Harden. The game after setting a career high and tying the Sixers' franchise record with 21 assists, he ended a Christmas showdown against the Knicks with 13 dimes. And, with Joel Embiid on the bench ahead of his final stint, Harden drained tightly contested three-pointers, fed Georges Niang open jumpers, and helped guide the 20-12 Sixers to an eighth win a row.
NBC Chicago

Bears Risers, Fallers After Loss to Bills on Christmas Eve

Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Shut Down by Bears Rookie Cornerbacks

How Bears rookie CBs shut down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After nearly being blown away by the strong winds at Soldier Field, the Bears ended up being blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. It was no surprise. The Bears have the second-worst record in the NFL, sitting at 3-12 now, while the Bills are one of a few legit Super Bowl contenders and are tied for the second-best record in the league at 12-3. But the way in which the Bears lost, and they way in which they gave the Bills a real fight, were unexpected.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Have Allowed Most Rushing Touchdowns Over 30 Yards This Year

Bears allow most rushing TDs over 30 yards this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sure would be nice to have Jack Sanborn on the field. The Bears' rushing defense was exposed during Sunday's game against the Bills. as an effect of the multitude of injuries they're suffering through and the lack of roster talent.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

