Bills' Plan to Stop Justin Fields Shows Giant Offseason Task Facing Bears
CHICAGO -- The Buffalo Bills knew the test that awaited them Saturday at Soldier Field against Justin Fields and the Bears. They'd watched Fields trample over the Miami Dolphins, race past the Detroit Lions, and run around the Philadelphia Eagles. They weren't about to let that happen. “You saw some...
Jets Bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in Ugly Loss to Jaguars
Jets bench Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler during ugly loss to Jags originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Zach Wilson has now been benched for Mike White and Chris Streveler in the span of a few weeks. The former No. 2 overall pick was replaced by Streveler during New York's...
Bears Maintain No. 2 Pick, Inch Closer to No. 1 Pick With HOU Win
Bears maintain No. 2 pick; could earn first pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Saturday's loss to the Bills, the Bears withhold the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Is there a good chance they could snag the first pick?. Now, there is. Sort of. The...
Perry: Feeling of ‘Resignation' in Patriots Locker Room
Perry: Feeling of 'resignation' in Patriots locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots remain in playoff contention after last week's devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, but you wouldn't know it by the morale in the locker room. According to our Phil Perry, Pats...
Patrick Peterson Celebrates Vikings' Interception With Penalty Kick in End Zone
Patrick Peterson celebrates Vikings' pick with penalty kick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson is still feeling the post-World Cup fever with his celebrations on Saturday. The 32-year-old intercepted New York Giants QB Daniel Jones in the early stages of the fourth quarter, then went...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Fires Back at Trade Rumors With Instagram Clip
DeMar DeRozan fires back at trade rumors on Instagram originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan has seen the reports. Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls' forward posted a 10-second clip from the movie "Training Day" on his Instagram page that, while ambiguous, appears to represent a defiant response to recent rumors he could soon be a trade candidate.
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From Lamar Jackson's Record?
How far is Fields away from Lamar Jackson's record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for a season-low 11 yards on seven carries on Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. With that, Fields is at 1,011 rushing yards on the season. It seemed there was a better-than-not chance...
Bears vs. Bills Tickets as Low as $6 for Saturday's Frigid Game
Bears-Bills tickets as low as $6 for Saturday's game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you haven't had the chance to visit Soldier Field to attend a Bears game, Saturday's contest against the Bills provides the easiest chance to do so. According to Kate Chappell, a reporter for NBC...
DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević First Bulls Trio to Achieve This Scoring Stat
'Big 3' first Bulls trio to achieve this scoring stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls have had some notable trios in the franchise's decorated history. From the dynasty years, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant spring to mind. As do Jordan, Pippen and Dennis Rodman.
A Record NBA Outburst: 5 Games of 43 or More on the Same Day
The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid...
NBA Rumors: Domantas Sabonis Suffered Right Hand Injury in Kings-Wizards
Report: Sabonis suffered right hand injury in Kings-Wizards originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Kings suffered two major losses Friday. After falling to the Washington Wizards 125-111 at Golden 1 Center, it was determined that star center Domantas Sabonis reportedly suffered a right-hand injury, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday, citing sources. X-Rays after the game confirmed the injury.
Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Out at Least 2 More Weeks
Steph out at least 2 more weeks but 'making good progress' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Warriors star Steph Curry will be out at least two more weeks with the left shoulder subluxation he suffered Dec. 14, the organization announced Saturday. Golden State provided a Christmas Eve injury update...
Dallas Mavericks Unveil Dirk Nowitzki Statue Before Christmas Game Vs. Los Angeles Lakers
A statue of Dirk Nowitzki now stands outside of American Airlines Center, just off the street that bears his name. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban promised a grand statue for the player who helped deliver the franchise its only NBA championship, and he was true to his word. The white-bronze statue depicting Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper is nearly 24-feet tall.
Ovechkin Moves to 2nd in NHL Goals With 802, Passing Howe
Alex Ovechkin barely looked at the empty net when he shot the puck into it and set off a wild celebration with his teammates and among Washington Capitals fans. With a no-look empty-net goal, Ovechkin made more history and moved another step closer to breaking one of hockey's most hallowed records.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Psychs Out Jalen Brunson During Free Throws
DeRozan psychs out Brunson during late-game free throws originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan is a big proponent of the mental side of basketball. You can hear it in the way he often analogizes games to boxing matches — and the fourth quarter to the "championship round." You can see it in the way he victimizes opposing defenders with waves of pump fakes before drilling a jumper or earning a trip to the free throw line.
Sixers' James Harden Addresses Reported Interest in Rockets Return, Enjoys the Present
NEW YORK — The present can't possibly look too bad for James Harden. The game after setting a career high and tying the Sixers' franchise record with 21 assists, he ended a Christmas showdown against the Knicks with 13 dimes. And, with Joel Embiid on the bench ahead of his final stint, Harden drained tightly contested three-pointers, fed Georges Niang open jumpers, and helped guide the 20-12 Sixers to an eighth win a row.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Has Best Game of Career Vs. Bills
CHICAGO -- The Bears were outmatched Saturday at Soldier Field, fading in the second half of a 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The defeat marked the Bears' eighth straight loss. But it wasn't all doom and gloom on Christmas Eve for Matt Eberflus' club. Rookie wide receiver Velus Jones...
Bears Risers, Fallers After Loss to Bills on Christmas Eve
Bears risers and fallers in Christmas Eve loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Once again the Bears contended with a Super Bowl contender for four quarters, and once again the Bears fell short at the finish. The team is now on an eight-game losing streak, but more importantly they saw encouraging performances from players who figure to be a part of their future moving forward. Saturday’s game was another example that Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophy isn’t falling on deaf ears, and that the team is headed in the right direction, culturally.
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Shut Down by Bears Rookie Cornerbacks
How Bears rookie CBs shut down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After nearly being blown away by the strong winds at Soldier Field, the Bears ended up being blown out by the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve. It was no surprise. The Bears have the second-worst record in the NFL, sitting at 3-12 now, while the Bills are one of a few legit Super Bowl contenders and are tied for the second-best record in the league at 12-3. But the way in which the Bears lost, and they way in which they gave the Bills a real fight, were unexpected.
Bears Have Allowed Most Rushing Touchdowns Over 30 Yards This Year
Bears allow most rushing TDs over 30 yards this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sure would be nice to have Jack Sanborn on the field. The Bears' rushing defense was exposed during Sunday's game against the Bills. as an effect of the multitude of injuries they're suffering through and the lack of roster talent.
