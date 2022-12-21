Former Carolina Panthers WR Devin Funchess considering trying to get to the NBA, calls it a 'dream' growing up

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
When A Referee Called A Foul After Michael Jordan Told Him What Happened: "I Believe You"
Michael Jordan was undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars to ever play in the NBA. Jordan's best years in the league came when he donned the jersey of the Chicago Bulls for the most part of his career. Many thought that Jordan retired for good after winning the sixth NBA...
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
Trae Young’s Father Responds to New Trade Rumors
A report on Thursday named Young as someone who could request a trade.
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers gave an update on Anthony Davis.
Report: Sean Payton Has Already Picked Out His DC For When He Returns To Coaching
The worst kept secret in the NFL is that Sean Payton wants to return to coaching again one day. Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last year. However, he's made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to coach again. If the latest report on Payton is ...
Report: James Harden considering return to former team
James Harden successfully pressured the Houston Rockets into trading him less than two years ago, but the 10-time All-Star might be interested in a reunion. Harden and those close to him have been openly considering a return to Houston after the season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million extension with the... The post Report: James Harden considering return to former team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Florida State assistant coach hired as head coach at HBCU
The deal is reportedly for three years as the longtime assistant earns his first job leading a program.
Bomani Jones Responds to Deion Sanders’s Latest Comments
The Colorado coach made more comments about what his dreams were as Jackson State’s coach before leaving for Colorado.
When LeBron James first met Michael Jordan
It’s hard to believe now, but at one point, LeBron was just like any other fan who got to meet the iconic Michael Jordan.
Lakers News: LeBron James Criticizes Roster After Kings Loss
L.A. fell to Sacramento, 134-120, on Wednesday.
Joel Embiid: Kawhi Leonard Becomes Michael Jordan in Playoffs
Joel Embiid is known to be a huge troll in the NBA, but there's one player he has a very clear level of respect for - Kawhi Leonard. Embiid has seen firsthand just how much damage Kawhi Leonard can do in the playoffs, so he gave him the ultimate sign of respect after defeating him Friday night.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin thought he was getting cut when Jerry Jones called to say he made the Pro Bowl
KaVontae Turpin's path through professional football hasn't been a smooth one thus far. After going undrafted in 2019 out of TCU, the wide receiver/kick returner had stops in the Indoor Football League, the European League of Football and the USFL before ultimately landing with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. When you've gone through those hurdles just to make it to the NFL, naturally a player is going to be a bit wary when the owner surprisingly gives you a call.
Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes
The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
Former USC, NFL LB Willie McGinest apologizes for "lapse in judgment"
Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest has issued a public apology for a "lapse in judgment" that led to his arrest in West Hollywood on suspicion of assault.McGinest, 51, was arrested Monday morning at the West Hollywood sheriff's station, where he went to give a statement relating to the alleged assault, which occurred Dec. 9 at a restaurant/nightclub in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, sheriff's officials said. He was released on $30,000 bail later that morning."First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in...
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams’ second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a longstanding bet between these good friends. “I told him that if we ever played against one another, I’d get him,” Wagner said with a grin. “It was cool to do that. It was cool to pick him off as well on Christmas. I appreciate the presents.” Wagner’s holiday cheer was only part of a comprehensive thrashing delivered by the Super Bowl champions who haven’t given up on their lost season just yet.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter, why he loved playing both ways
Deion Sanders sees a lot of himself in Travis Hunter. In fact, when the former Jackson State head coach — now the head coach at the University of Colorado — secured a commitment from the five-star defensive back out of Suwanee, Georgia back in 2021, he began to map out a plan of how to best utilize Hunter’s unique skill set on both sides of the ball.
The New York Knicks' All-Christmas Team
The New York Knicks extended their record for most holiday appearances on Sunday. We look back on the finest exemplifiers of metropolitan Yuletide glee.
Aggies Jimbo Fisher, Ole Miss Lane Kiffin Recruiting Rivalry Intensifies
There is a natural rivalry between two schools in the same division of the same conference, but Fisher and Kiffin are taking theirs to the next level.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry: Done for day
Henry (knee) won't return to Saturday's game against the Bengals, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Initially labeled questionable after exiting the Patriots' first possession with the knee injury, Henry will remain on the sideline for the rest of the afternoon and will finish the day without any recorded statistics. Jonnu Smith is the Patriots' only healthy tight end and should play nearly every snap during the second half of the contest.
