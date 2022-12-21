Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 21, 2022 : TQQQ, CSX, ADCT, TSLA, SQQQ, CMCSA, QQQ, DASH, NKE, PLTR, NEM, CCL

Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Wall Street Analysts See Scorpio Tankers (STNG) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
The recommendations of Wall Street analysts are often relied on by investors when deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock. Media reports about these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts changing their ratings often affect a stock's price. Do they really matter, though?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Bank of America (BAC): Should You Buy?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
3 EV Stocks That Could Run Hot as Tesla Falls to 52-Week Low
As Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock has gotten battered in 2022 — it’s down nearly 66% year-to-date — investors have begun to look around for better electric vehicle (EV) stocks to buy. Don’t get me wrong, almost all EV stocks are down in 2022, but Tesla was, and still...
NASDAQ
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture...
NASDAQ
Are Consumer Discretionary Stocks Lagging Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Sendas Distribuidora S.A. Sponsored ADR (ASAI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life
A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ
Which FAANG Stock Will Be the Top Performer in 2023?
With less than a week to go before we turn the page on 2022, it's fair to say it's been one of the worst years for investors in a long time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all entered respective bear markets, with the major indexes on track to deliver their worst returns since 2008.
NASDAQ
Why Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
NASDAQ
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Phillips 66 (PSX) This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Phillips 66 (PSX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. Phillips 66 is a member of the Oils-Energy sector....
NASDAQ
Are Basic Materials Stocks Lagging BHP Group Limited (BHP) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has BHP (BHP) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Zscaler (ZS) Could be Great Choice for a Bottom Fisher
A downtrend has been apparent in Zscaler (ZS) lately. While the stock has lost 7.2% over the past two weeks, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Are Down 23% to 27%
This year has been a really challenging one for investors. The stock market is down significantly due to concerns that we could be heading toward a recession. A downturn could force many companies to reduce their cash outflows, including dividend payments to shareholders. Even top-notch dividend stocks like Dominion Energy...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
NASDAQ
Is Euronav (EURN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Euronav NV (EURN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.
NASDAQ
Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent & Vaccines Make the Stock Attractive
French drugmaker Sanofi SNY possesses a diversified product portfolio with a presence in several therapeutic areas, including multiple sclerosis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, oncology, immunology, among others. Sanofi has also been progressing well with product launches. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list...
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
NASDAQ
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade
Transportadora De Gas Sa Ord B (TGS) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings...
NASDAQ
2 No-Brainer Turnaround Stocks to Buy for 2023
There's no question about it: 2022 has been a wipeout for the stock market. With just a few days left in the calendar, 10 out of the 11 market sectors are down for the year, with energy being the lone exception. Inflation and rising interest rates torched the stock market...
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Industry-Leading Stocks to Buy and Hold
One way to earn outsized returns over the long run is to buy shares of companies that are leaders in an industry with solid growth prospects. It's even better to do so when said companies are going through challenging times on the stock market, provided that there are good reasons to think they will recover.
NASDAQ
National Retail Properties (NNN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
National Retail Properties (NNN) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Comments / 0