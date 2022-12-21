Read full article on original website
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522
Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022)
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternative this winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know. Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid...
Winter weather, wind chill advisories extended for Metro Detroit as deep freeze refuses to loosen its grip
A Winter Weather Advisory that was set to expire early Saturday morning was instead extended by meteorologists – and a new one added –after experts said bitter cold and high winds in Southeast Michigan continue to pose a “threat to life or property.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter Storm 2022 Live Updates: Severe cold, high winds sweep across Michigan
Detroit, MI – Stories, videos and updates from the winter storm crawling across the U.S. with Michigan in its path. 200 million across the U.S. under winter storm warning. This is a massive winter storm stretching across the U.S. and Canada. NBC News reports 200 million Americans are under a winter storm warning today, and power outages have already hit 1 million homes. U.S. cities are bracing for record low temperatures today and “bomb cyclone” winds gusting at over 45 MPH.
fox2detroit.com
MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
ClickOnDetroit.com
DTE lineman, contractors brave pre-Christmas winter snowstorm in Metro Detroit
The pre-Christmas winter storm was unusual for residents in Michigan because of the cold temperatures and the wind. Single digits, high wind, and snow are tough to get around in, but having to work in it is even more challenging. For much of the day, Local 4 had a front-row...
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
WZZM 13
13 On Your Side Forecast: Snow Chances Continue Christmas Day!
Lake-effect snow will continue in West Michigan on Christmas day. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest forecast!
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid winter storm: 3K in the dark on Dec. 24, 2022
DETROIT – A winter storm has reached Southeast Michigan Friday, and strong winds could cause power outages that’ll last through Saturday night. On Saturday, Dec. 24, winds will blow at 24-40 mph. Such winds can affect power lines, and can knock tree limbs down onto power lines. The...
Detroit News
These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm
A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pre-Christmas winter storm blankets Metro Detroit: Less snow, more cold and wind
4Warn Weather – Travel at your own risk today -- though we are still hoping and relying on most of you to avoid travel on this Friday before Christmas. Our Winter Storm Warning continues all day today, and won’t expire until 4 a.m. Saturday. The biggest problem with...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions in Metro Detroit: Live traffic map, updates
A dangerous winter storm is likely to wreak havoc on all forms of travel on Friday in Southeast Michigan. A winter storm warning is in effect for the area through Saturday morning, with several inches of snow.
wrif.com
Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close
Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how you can find a warming center in Metro Detroit
There are warming centers available in most communities across Metro Detroit. The 4Warn Weather Team predicts that some of the most severe winter conditions we’ve seen in a long time will hit Metro Detroit just before Christmas. The storm is expected to cause very dangerous travel conditions and possible...
WWMTCw
Closings reported in West Michigan on Saturday Dec. 24
Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Saturday Dec. 24. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3’s closing system, click here for instructions.
WNDU
First Alert Weather - Saturday Morning, December 24, 2022
Officials say conditions in St. Joseph County range from bad to terrible. If you must go outside for work or other obligations, you might be putting yourself at risk of frostbite.
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
WINTER STORM LIVE BLOG | Sub-zero wind chills, blowing snow cause widespread closures Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Below is a live blog with information regarding an approaching winter storm that is forecasted to reach northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan early Friday and last through part of Saturday, bringing with it dangerously cold temperatures, high-speed winds and snow accumulation. This blog includes important information...
Winter Storm Watch in effect as blizzard-conditions threaten holiday travel across Michigan — and beyond
Millions of Michiganders are in the path of a brutal winter storm forecasted to bring frigid air, strong winds, blowing snow and ice across the Midwest — and meteorologists are raising the alarm bells.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police, command centers gear up for weekend snowstorm ahead of Christmas holiday
The video coming out of west Michigan was ugly, which is why the Michigan State Police is on standby with extra troopers ready to go if needed. “We’re going to have extra troopers on standby,” said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. “We gauge it as it goes.”. It...
