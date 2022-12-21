ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 10 a.m., 122522

Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022) Weather conditions will gradually improve for this Christmas Day. Scattered lake effect snow showers are likely to continue but will become lighter. (Dec. 25, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Winter Storm 2022 Live Updates: Severe cold, high winds sweep across Michigan

Detroit, MI – Stories, videos and updates from the winter storm crawling across the U.S. with Michigan in its path. 200 million across the U.S. under winter storm warning. This is a massive winter storm stretching across the U.S. and Canada. NBC News reports 200 million Americans are under a winter storm warning today, and power outages have already hit 1 million homes. U.S. cities are bracing for record low temperatures today and “bomb cyclone” winds gusting at over 45 MPH.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

MAP: Freezing temperatures, high winds create mess on Metro Detroit roads

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out Friday night or Saturday morning, take it slow. While there isn't much snow on the ground, roads across Metro Detroit are icy. Treacherous conditions have led to numerous crashes, spin-outs, and pileups, both in Southeast Michigan and around the state. With high...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

These places were hit hardest by wind, snow during Friday's storm

A winter storm swept across Michigan on Friday, disrupting travel plans and power supply across the grid, with high winds and low temperatures. Some places in Michigan saw nearly 60 mph wind speeds and over two feet of snow. Towns like Mancelona, Sparr and Alba in northern Michigan saw the...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

Winter Storm Causes Michigan’s Favorite Christmas Store to Close

Well, even Michigan’s favorite Christmas store couldn’t beat the storm. Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland is closing early because of it. The huge Christmas store is usually open almost every day, including on Christmas Eve. Now, it will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24. It’s usually closed on Christmas Day.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how you can find a warming center in Metro Detroit

There are warming centers available in most communities across Metro Detroit. The 4Warn Weather Team predicts that some of the most severe winter conditions we’ve seen in a long time will hit Metro Detroit just before Christmas. The storm is expected to cause very dangerous travel conditions and possible...
DETROIT, MI

