Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott called 'inhumane' for allegedly busing migrants to Kamala Harris' residence during the cold Christmas weatherVictorTexas State
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
Get in touch to get money for children and adults: Food program for Washington familiesMark StarWashington State
Comments / 0