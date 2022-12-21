ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ffxnow.com

Reston Comprehensive Plan hearings slated for spring

The next step in a major rewrite of Reston’s Comprehensive Plan is on the horizon. At a media briefing earlier this week, Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn said that the draft plan is slated for public hearings before the Fairfax County Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors in April and May.
RESTON, VA
ffxnow.com

Loop trail, nature playground planned for new Ruckstahl Park in Idylwood

Fairfax County’s plan to develop Ruckstahl Park in Idylwood with new amenities came into clearer focus this month. Building off a 2015 master plan, the Fairfax County Park Authority board approved a scope for the approximately $2 million project at its final 2022 meeting on Dec. 14, the agency announced on Wednesday (Dec. 21).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

FFXnow Daily Debrief for Dec 22, 2022

Good Thursday evening! Today we published 7 articles that were read a total of 11135 times on FFXnow alone, so far. The following are the most-read articles for today (Dec 22, 2022)…. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Friday in Fairfax County, from our event calendar.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

Driver in fatal Bailey’s Crossroads hit-and-run arrested

A Maryland driver is facing possible manslaughter and hit-and-run charges for a fatal, two-vehicle crash that occurred in Bailey’s Crossroads in May. Tewodros Worku, 35, was arrested Monday (Dec. 19) by Fairfax County detectives and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Department announced yesterday.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy