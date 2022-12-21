Read full article on original website
Related
US pilots are testing the aging A-10 Warthog for a new kind of mission against more advanced enemies
The A-10 has a "unique capability" to carry a lot of weapons and work in austere environments, and the US Air Force is looking for new ways to use it.
americanmilitarynews.com
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Amazing Discovery – Captured T-34 Found Decades After It Was Abandoned By the German Army
In the decades since the end of the Second World War, thousands of discoveries have been made. From sunken ships and downed aircraft to unexploded munitions and lost weaponry, items dating back to the conflict can be found across Europe and the Pacific. One such discovery to make headlines was that of a captured T-34 tank, which had been abandoned by the German Army not long after the Battle of Narva.
The 9 Countries With Nuclear Weapons, Ranked
Though the Cold War ended in 1989, several countries continue to develop nuclear arms capabilities. Russia is completing a decades-long effort to modernize its nuclear weapons systems, while the United States deployed 8-kiloton nuclear submarine-launched ballistic missiles as recently as 2019, according to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists. China, India and Pakistan are expanding their […]
Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire—Again
A fire broke out on board Russia’s only aircraft carrier on Thursday, sparking an evacuation of around 20 people on board, according to state media reports. The heavy cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov was undergoing repairs in Murmansk, northwestern Russia, at the time of the incident. United Shipbuilding Corporation head Alexey Rakhmanov told the Russian TASS news agency: “The ship’s damage control system was promptly activated and there is no damage.” Local emergency services said no one was injured in the blaze. The news comes after another fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov in 2019 left two people dead and over a dozen injured during a refit at a floating dock. The vessel was also damaged in 2018 when a floating dock sank and one of its cranes crashed down on the ship’s flightdeck. Local reports differ about when the Admiral Kuznetsov will return to service with the Russian Navy.
SpaceNews.com
Vega C fails on second launch
WASHINGTON — The second flight of Arianespace’s Vega C failed to reach orbit Dec. 20 after its second stage malfunctioned, destroying two Pléiades Neo imaging satellites. The Vega C rocket lifted off at 8:47 p.m. Eastern from Kourou, French Guiana, carrying the Pléiades Neo 5 and 6 imaging satellites for Airbus. The liftoff took place on schedule and the initial phases of flight appeared to go as planned.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
navalnews.com
General Dynamics Awarded $5.1 Billion contract by U.S. Navy for Columbia-Class Submarines
Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the Columbia program, which will replace the aging Ohio class ballistic missile submarines. The District of Columbia (SSBN 826) and Wisconsin (SSBN 827) are presently under construction. The contract modification has a value of $5,134,324,189. Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut; Quonset...
F-22 Test Pilot Details The Raptor’s Incredible Speed
YouTube ScreencapA chief test pilot on both the F-117 and the F-22, James “JB” Brown III, provides a fascinating inside look at these remarkable stealth jets.
Satellite images reveal changes at key Russian military bases in the Arctic
Despite its startling Ukraine losses, Russia continues to expand its Arctic defenses, which leaves NATO edgy. CNN's Nick Paton Walsh reports.
BBC
Russia-supporting Wagner Group mercenary numbers soar
Fighters from Russia's mercenary Wagner Group have ballooned from 1,000 to nearly 20,000 in Ukraine, British government officials say, a sign of Russia's growing reliance on the military contractor in support of its invasion. Russia is widely believed to be struggling to recruit soldiers and maintain morale. The West estimates...
electrek.co
World’s most powerful wind turbine’s blades arrive for installation
All three blades for the prototype of the Vestas V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine have arrived at their final destination, and they’ll now be installed and spinning soon. The 379-foot (115.5-meter) blades were manufactured at Vestas’ blade factory in Nakskov, Denmark. They were transported to Denmark’s national Østerild Test Center on the northwestern coast, where they’ll be installed.
insideevs.com
Aptera Shares Design Update, Says It’s On Track To Start Production
Aptera is still looking for the funds necessary to begin production of its solar electric three-wheeler, which was shown in its production-intent form a few months back. The company recently shared an update on its vehicle in what it called the Delta phase and it also encouraged (more reliable) investors to consider putting their money into Aptera.
scaffoldmag.com
Trailer mounts: Growing in popularity
Why the humble trailer mounted platform is a good choice for both customers and rental companies. As Niftylift says, the trailer mount offers ease of operation but, most importantly, portability, as they can usually be towed behind a domestic vehicle. This also means that when they are hired out, they...
constructiontechnology.media
Japan considers US$7 billion tunnel
Japan is reported to be considering the construction of a 31km tunnel that would cost an estimated US$7 billion. The Tsugaru Strait Tunnel Project would be an underground tunnel structure connecting the mainland of Japan to the northern region Hokkaido — this would become the second tunnel connecting the regions.
The Most Expensive Planes Made for the US Navy
The U.S. Senate authorized in December $858 billion for defense spending for 2023, about $45 billion more than requested by the Biden administration. The budget ensures the U.S. continues to be one of the world’s top defense spenders. In fact, according to the latest data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the U.S. military […]
Aviation International News
Hermeus Selects P&W F100 for Hypersonic Darkhorse
Atlanta-based hypersonic aircraft startup Hermeus has selected the Pratt & Whitney F100 turbofan to integrate into its larger hypersonic engine. The company said the off-the-shelf turbine engine will save it “billions of dollars in research and development costs and years of schedule.”. The F100 turbofan—which recently marked 50 years...
navalnews.com
Germany selects Leonardo’s LIONFISH 12.7 mm gun for F126 frigates
Leonardo’s LIONFISH Top defence systems will come onboard the German Navy’s F126 new frigates. The turrets will strengthen the defence capabilities of the four frigates, with the addition of two optional units, complementing the company’s OTO 127/64 Lightweight (LW) Vulcano naval guns, which recently have been selected for the same class frigates. In addition, the new agreement includes the supply of simulators for crew training, maintenance activities, and logistic support.
bikeexif.com
Here comes trouble: A Triumph TR6 with a Matchless frame
Kids are impressionable, especially when motorcycles are involved. That magical combination of sound, smell and danger has a way of imprinting itself on young minds. But Kyle Harvey didn’t just dream of bikes as a child—he practically grew up with them. Kyle’s trade is tool and die making,...
navalnews.com
Sudden Increase In Russian Navy Activity In Black Sea
Ukraine has pushed the Russian Navy into a largely passive stance in the Black Sea in recent months. This was in sharp contrast to the beginning of the war when they dominated the area. In the past few days there has been a significant change in the pattern however. Today...
Comments / 0