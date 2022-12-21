Read full article on original website
Japanese MoD releases further details about its future BMD destroyers
For the record, as Naval News previously reported, the ASEV is a vessel that has been decided to be built as an asset to defend Japan from the threat of ballistic missile attacks, mainly by North Korea, as an alternative to the Aegis Ashore, which has been canceled its deployment in 2020. In Japan, especially since 2016, the threat of ballistic missiles by North Korea has been widely recognized, and since then, Aegis destroyers of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) have been deployed in the Sea of Japan at all times to be on the alert for ballistic missile launches by North Korea.
Turkish government gives green light for three I-class frigates
According to the Turkish Presidency’s Communications Directorate, the meeting discussed issues related to the expansion of indigenous systems used by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and security units and made decisions on 25 different projects. One of the most important issues of the meeting was the approval for the...
Pakistan holds keel-laying and cutting-steel ceremonies for the Hangor-class submarines
The defense agreement between Pakistan and China included the development of 08 x HANGOR-class Submarines including four submarines under construction at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG) in China and the remaining four being built at KS&EW under the Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement. The construction work of the first submarine to be made at KS&EW Pakistan commenced on Dec 21 and now the Keel Laying is being laid which is a major milestone in the history of any naval vessel being constructed. Concurrently, construction work on the subsequent submarine has started with its Steel Cutting at the same shipyard.
