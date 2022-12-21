Read full article on original website
Gator Country
Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line
Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
Napier details Florida additions in secondary on Early Signing Day
In the weeks that followed the conclusion of the regular season, Florida’s defensive backs unit lost a pair of reserve cornerbacks to the NCAA’s transfer portal in Avery Helm and Jordan Young, and multiple players have decisions still to make. Rashad Torrence II seemingly is one; he can return to Florida, transfer from the program or enter the upcoming NFL Draft, and the latter two choices would leave the Gators without a safety with double-digit starts in Gainesville.
Florida Earns PWO Commitment from IMG Academy QB Parker Leise
Gators pluck IMG Academy quarterback prospect Parker Leise off the market as a preferred walk-on.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida sees experienced DB announce plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Billy Napier’s steep challenge to return Florida to national prominence got a little more challenging on Friday when redshirt freshman cornerback Jordan Young announced on social media that he’s entering the transfer portal. “Ever since I was a young child, it has been my absolute desire and dream...
Gators Will 'Continue to Be Aggressive' to Close 2023 Recruiting Cycle
Early Signing Day is in the rearview mirror, but Florida will maintain an aggressive approach in scouring the high school ranks and transfer portal for talent.
Gator Country
“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb
It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
mycbs4.com
Video shows Hamilton County deputy kneeling on resident's neck during a basketball game
Hamilton County, FL — A Lake City resident is asking for justice after he says a Hamilton County deputy knelt down on his neck at a high school game. "I could have died easily, we've seen George Floyd," Lake City local activist and business owner Sylvester Warren said. He...
WCJB
Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger. Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change. “We are...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Crash claims Lake City woman, injures 3
On Wednesday evening, a 66-year-old Lake City woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision along SW Country Road 240 south of Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup west on CR 240 while approaching SW Little Road at 7 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the pickup to collide with the front of an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old Lake City man.
Woods backs proposal to make carrying a concealed weapon a constitutional right in Florida
Last week, after both Florida House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, and Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly expressed support for implementing a change in Florida’s gun laws during the 2023 session to allow for “constitutional carry,” the Gazette checked in with Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods to get his take on the idea.
Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
alachuachronicle.com
Fire at The Point Apartments displaces several occupants
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 6:32 p.m. this evening, Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an apartment fire at 3100 SW 35th Place. Firefighters arrived to find a 2nd-floor apartment unit with a fire in the attic. Multiple units arrived in approximately 6 minutes and immediately began searching surrounding apartment units. A total of 20 firefighters from GFR put the fire out and searched the structure. The Red Cross was notified that multiple apartment occupants were displaced.
WCJB
2 men are behind bars in relation to a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have more details about a deadly shooting near Santa Fe College. Jacoby Edwards and Andre Bleau, both 18 years old, are behind bars on charges of armed robbery, homicide, and criminal conspiracy. On December 9th, sheriff’s deputies say Bleau and Edwards worked with 18-year-old Cameron...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights
Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
WCJB
MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
villages-news.com
Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages
A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Five vehicle crash on I-75 in Ocala leaves two injured
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after a crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on I-75 Northbound near the exit 350 off-ramp. Firefighters say five vehicles lined the side of the road when they arrived, all with damage.
alachuachronicle.com
Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
