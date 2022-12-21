ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida signs “really unique players” along defensive line

Going into the 2022 football season, the defensive line position was a major position of need for the Florida Gators. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much that ever worked for Florida this year as the continued struggles on the defensive line seemingly got worse. This staff has worked endlessly to try and revive that consistent violent culture Florida defensive lines were known for back in the day. With this incoming defensive line class, including a specific transfer out of Louisville, Napier and this staff are getting closer towards reaching that goal.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Napier details Florida additions in secondary on Early Signing Day

In the weeks that followed the conclusion of the regular season, Florida’s defensive backs unit lost a pair of reserve cornerbacks to the NCAA’s transfer portal in Avery Helm and Jordan Young, and multiple players have decisions still to make. Rashad Torrence II seemingly is one; he can return to Florida, transfer from the program or enter the upcoming NFL Draft, and the latter two choices would leave the Gators without a safety with double-digit starts in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

“He’s kind of a legend over there in Duval,” Billy Napier said on Treyaun Webb

It wasn’t the finish many had hoped for after missing out on running back Mark Fletcher last week as he committed to Miami, but Florida has everything they need. Treyaun Webb has made a huge impact on this recruiting class already as a devoted recruiter, and Billy Napier expects the Duval legend to have an even bigger impact on the football field for this high-powered run game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin woman arrested for Rural King fraud scheme: Gainesville Police

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office took 29-year-old Katie Gravitz into custody Friday afternoon for an ongoing fraud scheme out of Gainesville, Fla. Gravitz is charged with Fraud: Swindle to obtain property under $20,000. She is held on a $25,000 bond. WKRG News 5 tracked down the case from Gainesville police Friday […]
DESTIN, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Crash claims Lake City woman, injures 3

On Wednesday evening, a 66-year-old Lake City woman died and three other people were injured in a two-vehicle collision along SW Country Road 240 south of Lake City. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 39-year-old Lake City man was driving a pickup west on CR 240 while approaching SW Little Road at 7 p.m. The driver failed to negotiate a left curve causing the pickup to collide with the front of an SUV being driven by a 70-year-old Lake City man.
LAKE CITY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S.  Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

Fire at The Point Apartments displaces several occupants

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 6:32 p.m. this evening, Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an apartment fire at 3100 SW 35th Place. Firefighters arrived to find a 2nd-floor apartment unit with a fire in the attic. Multiple units arrived in approximately 6 minutes and immediately began searching surrounding apartment units. A total of 20 firefighters from GFR put the fire out and searched the structure. The Red Cross was notified that multiple apartment occupants were displaced.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Head-on crash kills 2 from Keystone Heights

Two young adults from Keystone Heights died Friday when their vehicle hit another car head on in Clay County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the accident occurred at 2:40 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 214 and Laredo Street, which is east of Keystone Heights. The report...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

MCSO are on the lookout for a pair of thieves

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are in search for a pair who used fake money to buy store products. Deputies say these 2 people used a fake 50-dollar bill and got the change back on Thursday, December 8th at the Winn Dixie in Silver Springs. Deputies said...
SILVER SPRINGS, FL
villages-news.com

Woman hospitalized after brawl fueled by discovery of text messages

A brawling couple was arrested after the discovery of text messages fueled cheating suspicions. Lady Lake police officers were called in the wee hours Wednesday to a home on Aaron Lane after 23-year-old Quemea Evelyn Brooks found text messages on the phone of 32-year-old Craig Darien Brown. The text messages from other women led her to suspect Brown had been cheating on her, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WCJB

Five vehicle crash on I-75 in Ocala leaves two injured

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after a crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on I-75 Northbound near the exit 350 off-ramp. Firefighters say five vehicles lined the side of the road when they arrived, all with damage.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Deputies arrest 14-time felon with loaded gun on RTS bus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, was arrested today on a warrant for felony criminal conspiracy, trafficking in narcotics, and using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking in synthetic narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
