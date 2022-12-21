Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – DECEMBER 1-19, 2022
FROM 12:00 A.M., DECEMBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., DECEMBER 19, 2022, (19 DAYS); AT LEAST 132 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY. OUT OF THOSE 132 ARRESTS,...
Man found dead in Kentucky home, ‘foul play suspected’
Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in Pike County.
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE CONDUCTS SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION IN PIKE COUNTY
DECEMBER 22, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. THE DECEASED: TIMOTHY PAUL JUSTICE, 60, OF PIKEVILLE, KY. WAS FOUND DEAD IN A RESIDENCE AFTER STATE POLICE DISCOVERED HIS BODY WHILE RESPONDING TO A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS CALL AT THE HOME. The Kentucky State Police in Pike County on Wednesday...
thelevisalazer.com
CONSTABLES CHIP IN TO BRING TOYS TO KIDS IN MARTIN COUNTY
Martin County Constables, District 2 Tony Preece, District 5 Mitchell Bowen and District 4 Brad Preece gave out Christmas surprises to many kids of Martin County on Wednesday December 21. The Dollar General Store on Blacklog kindly helped with the donations of toys.
Deputies seeking alleged Kentucky porch pirate
GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person wanted for questioning in connection to a porch pirate investigation. The sheriff’s office released a pair of videos with the first showing a male subject taking packages from the porch of a home, and the second shows the alleged suspect […]
wymt.com
Baptist Health says several locations will no longer participate in Cigna network
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health says several of its locations will no longer participate in the Cigna network. Baptist Health officials say Baptist Health Lexington, La Grange, Floyd, Louisville and Richmond could not reach a new contract agreement with Cigna. We’re told the Cigna contract for those facilities has since been terminated, effective December 20.
cartercountytimes.com
Indictments: 11/4/22
The following indictments were returned by the Grand Jury of the Carter Circuit Court on November 4, 2022. An indictment is not a determination of guilt or innocence. It is simply a charge that an offense has been committed and indicates that a case is pending on the charges listed. All defendants have the presumption of innocence until found guilty in a court of law.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 12/21/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Brendan Deluca, 32, of Grayson, arrested by Grayson PD, on a charge...
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
WSAZ
Firefighters battle fire, ice in bitter cold
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters battled heavy fire, smoke, wind and ice Friday morning while on the scene of a fire in Guyandotte. According to the Huntington Fire Department, the fire happened at 513 Buffington Street. No injuries were reported. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ...
Car on fire near Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a car is on fire near the Walmart parking lot in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. According to dispatchers, responders just arrived on the scene. Calls started coming into Metro Communications around 2:20 p.m. Dispatchers say responders include Nitro Fire Department, Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, and Nitro […]
Kentucky man arrested in West Virginia for meth, gun charges
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Louisa, Kentucky man was arrested after a disturbance on Sunday. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says that Randel Boggs harassed and attempted to fight residents in the Fort Gay area. They say he was also fidgeting with something in his pocket. According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Boggs was found in […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Scioto Co. man indicted following October standoff with law enforcement
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — A West Portsmouth man was indicted this week and charged with several serious felonies. According to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office, 51-year-old Mark Hall faces 3 counts of aggravated menacing, kidnapping, abduction, domestic violence, 2 counts of obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, and using weapons while intoxicated.
k105.com
Father of suspended Eastern Kentucky U. student threatens to blow up school
An eastern Kentucky man has been arrested for threatening to blow up Eastern Kentucky University and his suspended son’s academic advisor. Patrick H. Hall, 46, of Canada (Pike Co.), was arrested Sunday night by Kentucky State Police and charged with third-degree terroristic threatening. According to multiple media reports, Hall’s...
More than 1k grams of meth seized in Ohio drug bust
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in a drug bust in Scioto County, Ohio on Wednesday. Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said that Southern Ohio Drug Task Force officers conducted traffic stops on two vehicles on Rt. 104 in Lucasville. Officers searched the vehicles, and they say they […]
West Virginia man arrested for making alleged pipe bomb at work
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man is facing charges of terroristic threats in Cabell County. According to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court, Timothy Ahler, 58, of Huntington, West Virginia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, for allegedly building a suspected pipe bomb at work to “give” his supervisor. The complaint states […]
Ohio police arrest West Virginia man holding gun to his head on panic, menacing charges
Editor’s Note: The original article had the suspect incorrectly listed as “Christopher” Barker. This article has been updated to reflect the suspect’s name correctly as “Chandler” Barker GALLIPOLIS, OH (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been arrested in Gallia County, Ohio, after making alleged threats against himself and others. Chandler Barker, 19, of Huntington, […]
