Comments / 0

 

KATU.com

Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places

PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
STEVENSON, WA
KATU.com

More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins

PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Shoppers rush to get last-minute Christmas presents after winter storm

Portland, ORE — Last-minute holiday shopping was in full swing Christmas Eve, with customers flooding local businesses. On North Mississippi, gift-givers were filling shops to grab presents for those still on their lists. "Just trying to check a few more boxes, got a couple of friends who I’ve been...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge

TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
TROUTDALE, OR
KATU.com

Fallen tree pins Portlander in recliner, firefighters say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland resident is miraculously okay after a tree fell into the person's home Thursday and pinned them to a recliner. The incident is one of many involving fallen trees as powerful gusts swept the region through the day Thursday. First responders were called out...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Tualatin business during winter storm

TUALATIN, Ore. — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire that caused part of a commercial building in Tualatin to collapse Friday morning. There were no initial reports of injuries. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out at about 7 a.m. on reports of a...
TUALATIN, OR
KATU.com

Driver dies after pickup crashes into tree in Salem on Christmas Eve

SALEM, Ore. — A driver died at Salem Health hospital on Christmas Eve after he crashed into a tree, police officials said. The crash was reported near the intersection of Commercial and Owens Street Southeast at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers say they found Stephen William Sacchi, 33,...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Flights from PDX delayed, canceled on one of airport's busiest travel days

PORTLAND, Ore. — Passengers are facing delays and cancellations at the Portland International Airport due to the freezing winds, ice, and frozen precipitation brought on by the winter storm. Early Friday morning, Alaska Airlines announced that all Alaska and Horizon flights into and out of Portland had been canceled...
PORTLAND, OR

