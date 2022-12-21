Read full article on original website
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
Emergency warming shelters to remain open throughout Portland winter storm
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Joint Office of Homeless Services (JOHS) reviewed the most recent weather forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022, and determined that Severe Weather shelter sites will remain open as long as weather conditions require. These specialized shelters offer houseless people and those in need spaces to...
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
Winter storm slams Portland overnight with snow, ice, sleet, rain: Delays, closures, more
PORTLAND, Ore. — The winter storm that has been forecast for days finally overtook the Willamette Valley last night, blanketing Portland and surrounding areas with snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Winds howled and temperatures dropped overnight, reaching a below-freezing 19 degrees. Precipitation fell throughout the evening and night of...
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
Multnomah County opens fifth emergency warming shelter at Reynolds HS in Troutdale
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Emergency warming shelters are open across the region as an icy winter storm sweeps the region overnight and into Friday. To help those seeking shelter from the frigid conditions, Multnomah County opened its fifth emergency shelter in the gym at Reynolds High School. The location has...
Shoppers rush to get last-minute Christmas presents after winter storm
Portland, ORE — Last-minute holiday shopping was in full swing Christmas Eve, with customers flooding local businesses. On North Mississippi, gift-givers were filling shops to grab presents for those still on their lists. "Just trying to check a few more boxes, got a couple of friends who I’ve been...
High wind and slick, icy conditions close I-84 in Columbia River Gorge
TROUTDALE, Ore. — An icy winter storm prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to close Interstate 84 through the Columbia River Gorge on Thursday night. I-84 was closed in both directions between Troutdale and Hood River at about 8:45 p.m.Thursday due to ice and wind creating hazardous conditions.
Family wakes to find car abandoned in front yard after icy weather crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A family woke up Friday to find a car in their front lawn, and they have no idea who it belongs to or how it got there. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the car showed up on the North Bethany area lawn after a winter storm covered Western Oregon in ice.
TriMet MAX, bus lines running again without major delays, disruptions due to icy roads
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet MAX lines are back open Saturday on slush-covered streets with no delays after Friday’s icy storm caused major disruptions. Transportation officials say MAX trains equipped with ice cutters ran overnight to keep wires clear. Light rail riders should still expect potential delays up to...
Fallen tree pins Portlander in recliner, firefighters say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Southeast Portland resident is miraculously okay after a tree fell into the person's home Thursday and pinned them to a recliner. The incident is one of many involving fallen trees as powerful gusts swept the region through the day Thursday. First responders were called out...
Travelers face more delays, cancellations Christmas Eve at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland International Airport continues to see flight delays and cancellations Saturday as airports nationwide are still reeling from winter storms. Since Saturday morning, PDX has delayed or canceled nearly a hundred departing flights, not counting those arriving at the airport. Many travelers were left wondering...
Crews battle 2-alarm blaze at Tualatin business during winter storm
TUALATIN, Ore. — Firefighters are working to put out a 2-alarm fire that caused part of a commercial building in Tualatin to collapse Friday morning. There were no initial reports of injuries. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were called out at about 7 a.m. on reports of a...
Portland among 'Best Cities for Christmas' in America, study finds
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland made the ‘nice list’ this year, found to be one of the top cities in the U.S. for the Christmas holiday. The Rose City ranked 14th on the list, compiled by the personal finance website, Wallethub. The company used 32 factors to determine...
Man struck by suspected DUII driver on I-5 bridge in Portland dies in hospital
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died in the hospital days after he was struck by a suspected DUII driver along Interstate 5 northbound on the Marquam Bridge, Portland Police officials said Saturday. Police said 48-year-old David Belen succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. A driver...
TriMet MAX trains and buses face extensive delays, cancelations, streetcar out of service
PORTLAND, Ore. — TriMet services were facing extensive cancelations and delays Friday due to the ongoing winter storm. A spokesperson for TriMet said that if temperatures rise as predicted, they hope to have all scheduled lines running at the start of service on Saturday. Transportation officials temporarily suspended all...
Driver dies after pickup crashes into tree in Salem on Christmas Eve
SALEM, Ore. — A driver died at Salem Health hospital on Christmas Eve after he crashed into a tree, police officials said. The crash was reported near the intersection of Commercial and Owens Street Southeast at about 6 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers say they found Stephen William Sacchi, 33,...
Flights from PDX delayed, canceled on one of airport's busiest travel days
PORTLAND, Ore. — Passengers are facing delays and cancellations at the Portland International Airport due to the freezing winds, ice, and frozen precipitation brought on by the winter storm. Early Friday morning, Alaska Airlines announced that all Alaska and Horizon flights into and out of Portland had been canceled...
Toxic bacteria near tourist destination giving hikers swimmer's itch, Utah officials say
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Officials with the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Utah's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. Thursday's announcement came two weeks after a Utah man contracted swimmer's itch following a visit to the...
WATCH | Pilots handle strong gusts by ‘crabbing’ at Portland International Airport
PORTLAND, Ore. — Facing strong wind on Thursday, airline pilots landing at the Portland International Airport had to approach the runway at an angle. The technique, which looks frightening, is called 'crabbing,' and is used fairly often. Pilots angle towards the wind with their wings level so that the...
