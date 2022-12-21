ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Larry Fields
4d ago

I can remember when I was a boy it would get below zero and stay that way for a week or two at a time

WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Thousands lose power across central Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Thousands of people across central Kentucky woke up to no power Friday morning. In Lincoln County, many of the outages, which totaled more than 4,000 at one point, were caused by problems at a substation. Crews began working around 4 a.m. to restore power. Lincoln County Emergency...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
kentuckytoday.com

"Future I-569" signs unveiled alongside Western Kentucky Parkway

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – New highway signs marking a “Future I-569 Corridor” on a three-county section of the Wendell Ford Western Kentucky Parkway were unveiled on Thursday, signaling continued growth and Gov. Andy Beshear’s commitment to economic development in all regions of the state. At the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to 81 collisions during winter storm conditions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – This holiday weekend, first responders have assisted with a high number of wrecks as a result of the winter storm. Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy says KSP Post 3 responded to 81 collisions on Friday. They also responded to 60 motor assists, and that number could increase.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky Emergency Management prepares for winter weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency officials say they are seeing the changes in western Kentucky. Up until this point, it has been wait to see what plays out. Now, they are getting a better idea of it and can adjust their response statewide. As a winter storm races into Kentucky,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued From Midnight To Noon Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to noon Monday for a portion of western Kentucky, including the counties of Caldwell, Crittenden and Lyon. The advisory extends along and north of a line from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to Princeton and Greenville. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
Yahoo Sports

Thousands of power outages reported around Kentucky after severe winter storm hits region

A severe winter storm that whipped eastward Thursday across the U.S. left its mark on Louisville. As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, power outages in Louisville had dipped to single digits, according to Louisville Gas & Electric's online outage tracker, in the aftermath of the storm, which blanketed the region in snow and left frigid temperatures in its wake. At a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city had responded to reports of about 12,000 power outages since the start of the storm.
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for some winter weather heading to the Tri-State. We’ll see bitter cold temperatures and some snow. Our meteorologist will break down what we know all throughout Sunrise. That storm is slamming parts of the U.S. this morning. Governor Andy Beshear declared a state...
KENTUCKY STATE
wkdzradio.com

Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night

Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Kentucky using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky

We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

A plea to Kentucky’s teachers

I get why teachers in Kentucky are suspicious of almost anything coming out of the GOP-controlled legislature. Republicans earned that distrust through words and deeds, most notoriously the surprise attack on teachers’ pensions in 2018. I’m begging educators to see beyond the poisonous political atmosphere and seize ownership of a push to change reading instruction.  […] The post A plea to Kentucky’s teachers appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE

