Six Hot Drinks to Keep You Warm This Winter

T he season is upon us for all our favorite peppermint, gingerbread, and eggnog flavored drinks to return to our favorite coffee shop menus. Here are six drinks that are keeping us warm and cozy as winter arrives.

The ‘Nog Shot, Deeper Roots Coffee

Deeper Roots Coffee shop is bringing the perfect holiday crossover espresso shot to their menu this holiday season. A mixture of eggnog, Alchemy espresso, and fresh ground nutmeg on top.

Locations in Oakely, Over-the-Rhine, and downtown

Frosted Mint Mocha, Hyde Perk

Made with locally roasted Yield coffee, house-made mocha, and frosted mint syrup this twist on the traditional peppermint mocha is the perfect mix of minty and sweet, we’ll cheers to that.

3664-B Edwards Rd., Hyde Park

Pomegranate White Chocolate Mocha, Mad Llama Coffee

If you’re looking to try something out of the box, Mad Llama Coffee has the perfect drink for you. This fruity twist on the classic white mocha is made with house-made pomegranate syrup and topped with whipped cream.

5001 Kenwood Rd., Sycamore Twp.

Peppermint Mocha, Haven Cafe

With pumpkin spice latte season out the door, it’s time to welcome peppermint mocha season. Haven Café in Covington is bringing us the timeless classic, hot or iced, all topped with peppermint cookie crumbles.

332 Scott St., Covington

Cookie Butter White Mocha, Sweet Bliss Bakery & Coffee

This Loveland coffee shop is brewing up the holiday drinks we need now. The cookie butter white mocha is a delicious twist on the traditional white mocha topped with whipped cream and holiday sprinkles.

784 Loveland-Miamiville Rd., Loveland

Loco-Hot-Coco, Red Tree Art Gallery & Coffee Shop

Nothing beats a warm cup of hot chocolate on a cold winter day, and Red Tree Coffee Shop is bringing us just that. Made with dark chocolate and a special spice blend, jam-packed with cinnamon and whipped cream. Enjoy a cup and browse their selection of local art and vendors.

3210 Madison Rd., Oakley

