wpsdlocal6.com

Low-income families in Kentucky can apply for help with heating bills

Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
KENTUCKY STATE
lakercountry.com

Free Youth Deer Hunting Weekend follows the Christmas holiday

On the first weekend following Christmas, December 31-January 1, resident and nonresident youths 15 years of age and younger, who are accompanied by an adult, are eligible to participate in the Free Youth Deer Hunting Weekend, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Youth hunters may hunt deer...
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.

Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
KENTUCKY STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

KYTC Temporarily Lifts Restrictions on Commercial Drivers Involved in Restoring Power, Removing Debris

The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. EST on Jan. 6, 2023. (Frankfort, Ky.) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in restoring power and removing debris in areas expected to be stricken by an approaching winter storm.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky

We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
PARK CITY, KY

