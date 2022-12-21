Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Rapper Master P, community activist hold Secret Santa for underserved children in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A rapper and community activist helped Santa bring the spirit of Christmas to area children. Louisville activist Christopher 2X and rapper/actor Master P helped with a Secret Santa event for more than 200 kids at the Chestnut YMCA Wednesday morning. University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny...
wpsdlocal6.com
Low-income families in Kentucky can apply for help with heating bills
Low-income Kentuckian households can apply for help with heating bills through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program Crisis Component, Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday. Applications will be accepted starting Jan. 9, 2023 and are accepted first come, first serve during through March 31, 2023 or until funds run out.
Kentucky permanently removes children from facility where young boy died in July
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) announced that it will permanently remove children from a Louisville psychiatric residential treatment facility after a little boy died earlier this year. Officials say 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry died at Uspiritus-Brooklawn on July 17. His cause...
lakercountry.com
Free Youth Deer Hunting Weekend follows the Christmas holiday
On the first weekend following Christmas, December 31-January 1, resident and nonresident youths 15 years of age and younger, who are accompanied by an adult, are eligible to participate in the Free Youth Deer Hunting Weekend, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. Youth hunters may hunt deer...
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic front hits Kentucky
A burst pipe is never a good thing, but it is a real possibility over the next few days with more frigid air heading our way.
wdrb.com
Walmart reaches opioid settlement with all 50 states, Kentucky to get $53 million
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walmart reached agreements with all 50 states in a $3.1 billion opioid settlement. Several attorneys general accused the retail giant of failing to regulate opioid prescriptions and contributing to the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Kentucky will get $53 million in the settlement. Walmart...
thelevisalazer.com
Kentucky Power Winter Update: Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m.
Friday, December 23, 12:30 p.m. Extremely cold temperatures will continue throughout the day through Christmas. Wind chills of -15°F to -30°F are still expected with wind gust possibly starting this afternoon into the evening of 40-50 mph. Summary. Extreme cold and strong winds continue to be the biggest...
Beshear: Three Kentuckians dead due to arctic blast
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As of Friday morning, Gov. Andy Beshear says three Kentuckians have died due to the arctic blast. He said one person died in a car accident in western Kentucky, one person died from a car accident at an unknown location in Kentucky and one person died from exposure to the cold in Louisville. No other details were available.
erienewsnow.com
A Kentucky woman won $175,000 after getting a lottery ticket at an office holiday party
A Kentucky woman brought home the best present at her office gift exchange. Lori Janes, from Louisville, won $175,000 after receiving a lottery ticket at her office holiday party, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery. Janes, an officer manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center, participated...
eaglecountryonline.com
KYTC Temporarily Lifts Restrictions on Commercial Drivers Involved in Restoring Power, Removing Debris
The order is effective through 12:01 a.m. EST on Jan. 6, 2023. (Frankfort, Ky.) – Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray has signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers that will be engaged in restoring power and removing debris in areas expected to be stricken by an approaching winter storm.
Man being held in Kentucky jail charged as fugitive from Tennessee
A man who is already behind bars in Kentucky is expected to return to Middle Tennessee to face multiple sex-related charges involving a minor.
Alabama fugitive’s escape to Evansville now a movie
The escape of Vicky and Casey White has now been made into a movie.
These are the Most Extreme Temperatures Ever Recorded in Kentucky
We all know that it's about to get very cold in Kentucky this week, but hopefully not THIS cold. It's officially the first day of winter, and tomorrow marks the start of a few very cold days full of winter weather in Kentucky. When it comes to the weather here, it can change its mind at any minute, making it hotter (or colder), more snow, or more rain than originally expected. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
WBKO
Man charged with stealing catalytic converters from UPS in Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Park City man is arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts across Kentucky. Court records state Charles Matlock was charged with stealing catalytic converters from 10 UPS cars in Louisville in September. Officials say the Jeffersontown Police Department was contacted by the Bowling...
Nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky.
Comments / 0