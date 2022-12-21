Read full article on original website
KCBY
'Light pillars' over Redmond, Oregon on icy winter night
REDMOND, Ore. — As frigid temperatures and ice descended on the Pacific Northwest overnight Thursday, so did an optical phenomenon from bright lights. Albert Slaughter sent in photos to Chime In of the beams shooting high above the Redmond, Oregon area. The effect, called light pillars, happens when light...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend City Council OK’s new Costco
The City of Bend has signed off on a new Costco on the north end of the city. The council voted in favor Wednesday of moving forward with what is called the Gateway North development. It will be located along Highway 20 between Robal Lane and Cooley Road. The key...
bendsource.com
Gung Ho: Bend Keeps Bringing in the Big Names for 2023
T's not even 2023, and the concert lineup keeps getting better and better with many musicians trying to stop in Bend on tour. Is it the breathtaking location, with the river and snow-capped surrounding mountains? The growth of the city? The outdoor opportunities? The sunny days? Whatever it is, Bend is bringing in some big names next year.
Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’
At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’ appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20
A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20 outside of Sisters. Oregon State Police say a gold Suzuki XL7 was traveling west towards Sisters when the driver lost control...
Serious-injury crash closes Highway 20 east of Sisters
A reported serious-injury crash Friday afternoon prompted closure of U.S. Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters, authorities said.
Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot
A semi-truck driver was struck and killed on Highway 97 in Redmond Monday evening after he stopped his rig on the highway shoulder, got out and tried to cross five lanes of travel, police said Tuesday.
kbnd.com
Fatal Crash Closes Highway 97 In Redmond
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down Highway 97 at Yew Avenue, Monday night. They’ve determined the driver of a semi stopped on the northbound shoulder and got out of the truck. For an unknown reason, he tried to cross the highway, and was struck and killed in the southbound slow lane at about 7 p.m. There are no crosswalks, the area is not well-lit and the speed limit is 50 miles an hour.
kbnd.com
Missing Woman Found, Investigation Continues
BEND, OR -- Bend Police continue to investigate a woman's disappearance, despite being found. Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar left her children with a family member and walked to a mini-mart at Boyd Acres and Butler Market. She was reported missing that night when she didn't return. BPD reports...
