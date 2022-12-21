REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down Highway 97 at Yew Avenue, Monday night. They’ve determined the driver of a semi stopped on the northbound shoulder and got out of the truck. For an unknown reason, he tried to cross the highway, and was struck and killed in the southbound slow lane at about 7 p.m. There are no crosswalks, the area is not well-lit and the speed limit is 50 miles an hour.

REDMOND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO