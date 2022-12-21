Read full article on original website
Related
a-z-animals.com
Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!)
Where Is the Oldest Place on Earth (3.6 Billion Years Old!) Over the years, a lot of fascinating fossils and artifacts have been found all over the world, showing the timeline of events since the beginning of the earth’s existence. All of these interesting prehistoric animals and artifacts makes us wonder how old the earth is and what part of it is the oldest. Where do you think the oldest place in the world is? This article looks to answer this question, as well as provide exciting facts you probably didn’t know about.
Unbelievable experiment allowed scientists to ‘reverse time’ with a quantum computer
Time is the most valuable thing that we have in our lives, and we never seem to have enough of it. Whether you’re trying to scratch out more time, or just making the most of what you have, there’s no denying that being able to reverse time would be handy. Well, a group of scientists have managed to do just that, though it most likely won’t lead to a time machine or anything.
Scientists can now "see" things without "looking" at them using a new quantum technique
A team of scientists has devised a means of using quantum mechanics to "view" objects indirectly. The new method could improve measurements for quantum computers and other systems. It brings together the quantum and classical worlds. We "see" things via the complex interaction of light photons within specialized cells in...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover New Information Regarding an Ancient Mass Extinction Event
Ancient mass extinction was preceded by a drop in a crucial trace element. According to a recent study from Florida State University, a major extinction event around 183 million years ago was preceded by a fall in the element molybdenum across Earth’s oceans. The decline shows that significantly more...
Good News Network
‘Alien’ Minerals Never Found on Earth Share Their Traumatic Origin Story
In 2019, prospectors found a meteorite in Somalia while looking for opal which has now revealed three never-before-seen minerals that originated off-Earth. Since minerals are a little like recipes, their formation can inform us as to the history of their making, and these are no exception; with scientists positing that they came from the surface of a planetary body near to a location that was struck by an ultra-fast impact which turned the rocks and metal nearby into liquid.
Giant Stone Jars Found On A Plain In Laos Baffles Scientists
Thousands of huge stone jars have been discovered scattered over the landscape in the Eastern Asia country of Laos. Archaeological sites have been established in the area that extends over rice paddies, forests and hills. The area has become known as Plain of Jars where the stone jars have been dated at 2,500 years old. For what purpose were the giant stone jars used? How were the stone jars made? Those are two questions scientists have yet to determine. Located in the Xieng Khouang Province, some have speculated that giants may have lived there and created the gigantic stone jars. The jars vary in...
World Screen News
Sensical’s Bethany Boles Talks Programming Strategy
Inspired by the expertise of Common Sense Media, Sensical is a free streaming service offering thousands of age-appropriate, entertaining and educational videos for kids 2 to 10. It is positioned as an algorithm-free destination where kids can scroll, tap and follow their passions across 50-plus topic-based channels. Bethany Boles, head of programming at Sensical, tells TV Kids Weekly about the approach to acquisitions and the importance of having enough diverse quality content.
Uncovering the Mystical Secret Connection Between Quantum Physics and Buddhism
The connection between quantum physics and Buddhism has been a source of deep fascination for many people. It is a connection that has been shrouded in mystery for centuries and is only now beginning to be explored. In this article, we will uncover the secret connection between quantum physics and Buddhism and explore its implications for understanding the universe.
dailygalaxy.com
Mysteries of Our Outer Solar System
Maxwell Moe, astrophysicist, NASA Einstein Fellow, University of Arizona via Gary M. Bernstein, Simon Portegies Zwart, BBC and NOVA. The coldest, darkest reaches of our Solar System – a region still to be visited by human spacecraft – is a strange, frigid cloud that contains material from other stars and an unconfirmed object known as Planet Nine that may actually be a planet-mass black hole. This forbidding uncharted region, an enormous bubble of material encasing the planets and our Sun, is known as the Oort Cloud. This far-away shell surrounding our Solar System underscores Edwin Hubble’s observation in 1936 that “with increasing distance, our knowledge fades, and fades rapidly. Eventually, we reach the dim boundary—the utmost limits of our telescopes. There, we measure shadows.”
ComicBook
Star Trek Brings Back Deep Space Nine's Defiant
The USS Defiant from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine just made its first appearance in Star Trek canon since the show went off the air in 1999. SPOILERS for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Supernova, Part 1" follow. In "Supernova, Part 1," the first half of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, the Diviner's plan comes to fruition. The USS Protostar has returned to the United Federation of Planets space with the booby trap placed aboard by the Vau N'Akat still intact. A contingent of Starfleet vessels arrives to meet the ship, playing right into the Diviner's hands, as well as the Vindicator's hands.
Sacred Number 108: The Mystery behind the number
For centuries, the number 108 has had a spiritual significance in many religions around the world. In this article, we'll explore what is special about this mysterious number and why it has become such an important symbol for so many people. Discover the mystery behind the sacred number 108 and its powerful meaning.
Ancient Mars did not have atmospheric oxygen, claims new research
That does not mean the planet did not have life.
Scientists Make Historic ‘Jurassic Park’-Esque Discovery in Dinosaur Fossil
For years, we’ve all assumed that dinosaurs were at the top of the food chain. Generally, we’ve accepted that they ate mammals, fish, lizards, other dinosaurs, and whatever else they could get their mouths on. Surprisingly, there was no scientific evidence that suggested that dinosaurs ate mammals. Earlier...
A Chatbot’s Predictions for the Future of AI
This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Question of the Week. To complete this week’s question I...
Astronomy.com
The Sky This Week: Mercury and Venus take center stage
Let’s start the week at the top of the Messier catalog: M1, more famously known as the Crab Nebula, is rising in Taurus at sunset. Wait for full dark, then swing your scope just over 1° northwest of 3rd-magnitude Alheka, which marks the tip of the Bull’s easternmost horn.
collective.world
The End Of Us Was The Beginning Of A Whole New Universe
When I look up at the stars, I’ll remember how you counted my freckles. You traced your cold finger down my legs, up my arms to my chest and then my face. I never knew I had little hairs on my chest until you electrified each one of them. You calculated meticulously every inch of my withering skin as if it was your own. But my freckles were secrets for just me to know.
THE BEGINNINGS OF LIFE
A Short History of the World, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. THE BEGINNINGS OF LIFE. As everybody knows nowadays, the knowledge we possess of life before the beginnings of human memory and tradition is derived from the markings and fossils of living things in the stratified rocks. We find preserved in shale and slate, limestone, and sandstone, bones, shells, fibres, stems, fruits, footmarks, scratchings and the like, side by side with the ripple marks of the earliest tides and the pittings of the earliest rain-falls. It is by the sedulous examination of this Record of the Rocks that the past history of the earth’s life has been pieced together. That much nearly everybody knows to-day. The sedimentary rocks do not lie neatly stratum above stratum; they have been crumpled, bent, thrust about, distorted and mixed together like the leaves of a library that has been repeatedly looted and burnt, and it is only as a result of many devoted lifetimes of work that the record has been put into order and read. The whole compass of time represented by the record of the rocks is now estimated as 1,600,000,000 years.
This Earth-sized open-world Superman game looks incredible
Picture this: a huge open-world Superman game which lets you fly around the world, with the freedom to fly up to space and look down at the Earth below. Sounds good, right?. Well, you need imagine no longer. Content creator and Unreal Engine genius TeaserPlay has once again decided to bless our eyes with a fantastic video game concept video. This time, it’s the Superman game of our dreams, which admittedly feels a bit bittersweet to see on the back of the recent Henry Cavill news.
sciencealert.com
Listen to The Pacific 'Bloop' Sound That Flummoxed Scientists For 8 Years
In the summer of 1997, scientists recorded a strange, loud noise originating from an area west of Chile's southern coast. They dubbed it "the bloop". While searching for underwater volcanoes, researchers at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recorded the infamous loud, ultra-low frequency sound on hydrophones. These underwater microphones...
Comments / 0