Hughesville, MD

Bay Net

Haley Fridman Honored As Calvert County Telecommunicator Of The Year

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Haley Fridman, a dispatch trainee with the Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communications Division, was recently awarded the distinction of Telecommunicator of the Year for Calvert County by the Maryland Emergency Number Association (MENA), a chapter of the National Emergency Number Association. Fridman was...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Unveils New Education Pavilion In Accokeek

ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Alice Ferguson Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 16 to unveil its new education pavilion and celebrate the conclusion of the Potomac Watershed Study Center capital improvement project. Maryland State Delegate Kris Valderrama, Prince George’s County Public Schools Chief Executive Director Dr. Monica...
ACCOKEEK, MD
Bay Net

Principals Put Together, Deliver Food Baskets

LA PLATA, Md. – Almost every month, principals of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) meet at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to discuss systemwide updates, receive professional learning and network. In December, the principals take part in a community service activity to benefit a family at their respective schools.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

CCPS Virtual Academy Application Opens Jan. 3 For 2023-2024 School Year

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – High school students currently in Grades 8-11 can apply to attend the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Virtual Academy program for the 2023-2024 school year. The application window opens 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, and closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24. Late applications will not be accepted.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

SMADC To Host A Farmer Open House In January

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is hosting an Open House for the farming community on January 23 from 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. at the SMADC office, 15045 Burnt Store Road, in Hughesville. Farmers and...
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Letter To The Editor: The Christmas Tree Takes Me Back

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter comes from Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. “A Christmas tree depicts a wonderful journey into the past. As I decorated my tree memories filled my mind. First came the Angel I placed at the top. The Angel held a light in each hand that blinked on and off.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
police1.com

Retired Md. police officer wins 'LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Actor-turned-game show host Will Arnett called it "A Christmas miracle." Mel Brown, a retired police officer who now directs the Bywater Boys & Girls Club and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night's challenge on the Fox television show "LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular." "It feels great,"...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
Baltimore Times

Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff

Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
Bay Net

Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling[D] on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home

LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
LAUREL, MD

