Bay Net
Some C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School Students Get A Wheely Big Surprise
WALDORF, Md. – Once a year at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, Santa wears blue when the brothers of the Omicron Delta Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. make a special delivery to the school. Fraternity members have been donating bicycles to Barnhart students for the past...
Bay Net
Haley Fridman Honored As Calvert County Telecommunicator Of The Year
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Haley Fridman, a dispatch trainee with the Department of Public Safety’s Emergency Communications Division, was recently awarded the distinction of Telecommunicator of the Year for Calvert County by the Maryland Emergency Number Association (MENA), a chapter of the National Emergency Number Association. Fridman was...
Bay Net
$2 Million Grant Awarded For Open Air Pavilion At Prince Frederick Town Center
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Calvert County’s Department of Economic Development has received a $2 million grant from the State of Maryland to develop an open-air pavilion in the heart of Prince Frederick Town Center. The award was announced by Gov. Larry Hogan this month. “We are thrilled about...
Bay Net
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Unveils New Education Pavilion In Accokeek
ACCOKEEK, Md. – The Alice Ferguson Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony on December 16 to unveil its new education pavilion and celebrate the conclusion of the Potomac Watershed Study Center capital improvement project. Maryland State Delegate Kris Valderrama, Prince George’s County Public Schools Chief Executive Director Dr. Monica...
Bay Net
Principals Put Together, Deliver Food Baskets
LA PLATA, Md. – Almost every month, principals of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) meet at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building to discuss systemwide updates, receive professional learning and network. In December, the principals take part in a community service activity to benefit a family at their respective schools.
Bay Net
CCPS Virtual Academy Application Opens Jan. 3 For 2023-2024 School Year
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – High school students currently in Grades 8-11 can apply to attend the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Virtual Academy program for the 2023-2024 school year. The application window opens 7 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3, and closes at 11:59 p.m., Friday, Feb. 24. Late applications will not be accepted.
Bay Net
SMADC To Host A Farmer Open House In January
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is hosting an Open House for the farming community on January 23 from 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. at the SMADC office, 15045 Burnt Store Road, in Hughesville. Farmers and...
Bay Net
Letter To The Editor: The Christmas Tree Takes Me Back
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The following letter comes from Marilyn Crosby of Lexington Park. “A Christmas tree depicts a wonderful journey into the past. As I decorated my tree memories filled my mind. First came the Angel I placed at the top. The Angel held a light in each hand that blinked on and off.
police1.com
Retired Md. police officer wins 'LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular'
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Actor-turned-game show host Will Arnett called it "A Christmas miracle." Mel Brown, a retired police officer who now directs the Bywater Boys & Girls Club and lives in Glen Burnie, won Tuesday night's challenge on the Fox television show "LEGO Masters: Holiday Bricktacular." "It feels great,"...
Bay Net
MISSING: Justice Young, 13-Year-Old, Last Seen In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating missing person:. She was last seen on 12/21/22 in the Lexington Park area wearing a purple sweat shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact 301-475-8008 (Case #65468-22)
Baltimore Times
Getting to Know Anne Arundel County’s First African American Sheriff
Anne Arundel County’s 121st sheriff, Everett Sesker, was sworn in on December 6, 2022. He was raised in Edgewater, Maryland and resides in Anne Arundel County. Sesker’s term is four years. The Anne Arundel County Office of the Sheriff provides law enforcement and public safety services including service of warrants and civil processes. Protection of the circuit court, enforcement of court orders, handling prisoner detention and control and engaging in community outreach are additional aspects that the office handles.
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
Bay Net
Chris & Mark “Get Real” With Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling On Federal Civil Rights Complaint In Charles County Government
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The BayNet's Podcast, "Get Real with Chris & Mark," centers around tough conversations about life in Southern Maryland. With the insight into recent news, Chris Hill and Mark Frisco, the podcast hosts, invited Charles County Commissioner Gilbert (B.J.) Bowling on the show to talk about the censure of his fellow commissioner.
America's top school withheld notification of National Merit awards to certain students in the name of diversity
A sculpture outside the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and TechnologyPhoto byEnvironmental Protection Agency.Office of the Administrator. Office of Public Affair. Public Domain.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
Maryland woman injured after tree collapses on home
LAUREL, Md. — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a tree collapsed on a home in Maryland Friday morning. The Prince George's County Fire Department was dispatched just after 11:15 a.m. in Laurel, Maryland. First responders arrived at the home in the 67000 block of Park...
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
Faidley's continues holiday tradition, will move to new location in 2023
Many crab cakes claim to be the best in Baltimore, But at Faidley's in Lexington Market, they have the nationwide appeal to approve it.
Person selling iPad through Facebook Marketplace robbed at home in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The sale of an iPad ended with a robbery when the person who was supposed to be guying it whacked the seller in the head with a gun at the seller’s home. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the […]
Winter storm causes power outages, road closures across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Residents in the DMV woke up Friday to cold temperatures and messy weather with rain turning into snow as Arctic air rushes in. This combination has led to power outages across the region and traffic issues just before the holiday weekend. WUSA9 is keeping track of all...
