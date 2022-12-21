ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins Park, PA

CBS Philly

Fans of Ardmore business go nuts after learning shop will stay open

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- A community rallied to make sure a local business can continue to shell out favorites for years to come.In Ardmore, there's one shop in particular where people come from all over to crack open the holidays.The Head Nut is all about the personal experience."It's charm, it's old-style business meeting new-style customers," said owner Lee Molineux Jr. "Our customers see the product going into the bag instead of it being done at a warehouse or a small closed store."The Molineux family business goes back to 1945 when it was known as Tem Tee Nuts."Small little packages sold...
ARDMORE, PA
billypenn.com

What you’ll find at Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet, Philly’s warehouse of kitschy holiday magic

Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet has been taking over a warehouse just off the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia for over four decades. An integral part of many holiday memories, the shop is the opposite of pretentious. Think shiny garlands, colorful lights, innumerable characters in green and red, every imaginable type of bow — it’s like a giant vision board for making your home as absurdly merry as possible.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review

The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
BROOKHAVEN, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PA

On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the famous New York-based burger chain, will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies, and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers to celebrate opening day.
SPRINGFIELD, PA
glensidelocal.com

Abington Township offering “Become a Youtuber” courses

Abington Township is hosting a “Become a YouTuber” program December 27 to December 30 for kids aged 7 to 17 at the Crestmont Clubhouse in Willow Grove. Costs are $398 for full day classes and $199 for half day classes. The description for “Code Ninjas” instructed by Mike...
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WHYY

With the ‘Black Dolls Matter’ shop, a West Philly resident works to promote racial equity in children’s toys

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune. You might recognize Mark Ruffin’s work from Sesame Street where he worked as a doll maker and set designer, or maybe you’re familiar with him from his days as a music journalist and editor covering shows and artists for Chicago Magazine. But if you’re the parent of a small child, prepare to be familiar with Mark Ruffin, founder of Black Dolls Matter, the organization providing Black dolls and dolls of color to children and collectors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
conshystuff.com

Once Again, It’s That Christmas Time of Year – and once again I’m sitting back and feeling a little Nostalgic

12-25-22 That holiday feeling seems to drift in every fall, early in the fall, well, sometimes late summer, but you can hear it on the radio, see it on television, and you can’t help notice the holiday advertisements on your computer. I don’t pay to-much attention to the holiday distractions anymore, my kids are grown and my grandchildren either tell us what they want, (Everything) or we just slip them a few bucks and tell them to knock themselves out shopping.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Christmas in Philly could be coldest in decades. Here are HVAC tips to keep your home delightful

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures on Christmas Day could be the lowest they've been in decades, which is forcing HVAC companies in the Philadelphia area to work in overdrive.The weather outside is frightful, but the team at GEN3 Electric and HVAC in Grays Ferry is ready to keep your home delightful."Unfortunately, we call these huge shifts fire season," Debbie Lutz, general manager at GEN3 Electric and HVAC, said. "And that's because people really overtax their electrical systems, especially when they're trying to use window AC units or electrical space heaters."With this being the start of the cold season, there are no signs...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

