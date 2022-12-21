Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Phillies Bolster Team With Massive SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Related
The Moshulu - A Sailing Ship Turned Into a Restaurant in Philadelphia
The Moshulu - a sailing ship turned into a restaurant in Philadelphia - has been a fixture on the city's waterfront for many years. Built-in 1904 by William Hamilton and Company in Scotland, the Moshulu is the largest four-masted square-rigger sailboat still afloat. Today it is the only sailing ship in the world that has been turned into a restaurant.
Fans of Ardmore business go nuts after learning shop will stay open
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) -- A community rallied to make sure a local business can continue to shell out favorites for years to come.In Ardmore, there's one shop in particular where people come from all over to crack open the holidays.The Head Nut is all about the personal experience."It's charm, it's old-style business meeting new-style customers," said owner Lee Molineux Jr. "Our customers see the product going into the bag instead of it being done at a warehouse or a small closed store."The Molineux family business goes back to 1945 when it was known as Tem Tee Nuts."Small little packages sold...
Same store, new name: Historic Italian Market spice shop hands reins over to building owner
Grassia’s Italian Market Spice Company, a historic Italian Market shop that closed last month, is back in business under new management and a new name thanks to longtime market aficionado John Gargano.
Termini Brothers bakery: a South Philly holiday tradition
The bakery has been around for 101 years and doesn’t plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Loyal customers lined up outside the store Saturday in the freezing cold to stock up on their holiday baked goods.
Online Magazine Rates the Five Best Burger Joints in Montco
Photo byBullseye Burger House. When it comes to burger joints, Montgomery County offers plenty of options for both classic favorites and more modern creations, writes Eric Henderson for PhillyBite Magazine.
People’s Light Theatre hires security firm after threats to its holiday panto featuring a drag performer
At the center of the new holiday play at People’s Light Theatre in Malvern, Pa., “Alice in Wonderland, a Musical Panto,” is a giant cat played by the prominent Philadelphia drag performer Eric Jaffe. As the Cheshire Cat, dressed in an all-white bodysuit with sparkles, heavy cat...
With Christmas Just Days Away, Here Are All the Best Light Displays in Bucks County
Every year, residents and visitors of Bucks County come to enjoy the various light displays that local families have up for all to see. Louise Feder wrote about the local lights for Visit Bucks County. With Christmas just on the horizon, the popular tourism site has a list of stops...
billypenn.com
What you’ll find at Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet, Philly’s warehouse of kitschy holiday magic
Kindy’s Christmas Factory Outlet has been taking over a warehouse just off the Schuylkill Expressway in South Philadelphia for over four decades. An integral part of many holiday memories, the shop is the opposite of pretentious. Think shiny garlands, colorful lights, innumerable characters in green and red, every imaginable type of bow — it’s like a giant vision board for making your home as absurdly merry as possible.
These Two Montco Restaurants Are Among the Best of Philly in 2022
Sea bass ceviche from The Choice.Photo byThe Choice. Two Montgomery County restaurants have received accolades in The Philadelphia Inquirer’s end-of-the-year restaurant round-up. Euro-fusion restaurant The Choice in Bryn Mawr and Bala Cynwyd’s Mediterranean fare eatery, Lark, are among the best Philly restaurants in 2022.
Craig LaBan Gives a Nod to Delco in Best 2022 Dining Scene Review
The Delco dining scene made it onto a list of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s best dining scenes for 2022, writes Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan. “After our Center City furnace went kaput in January, we spent a tasty week in Delco exploring the culinary draws of the region’s most underappreciated food county, from scrapple fries to dim sum, Charlie’s Hamburgers, and an innovative new gluten-free fresh pasta company called Settantatré,” he wrote.
fox29.com
South Philadelphia Italian bakery seeks to give back to a family in need
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - For well over 100 years, the same brick oven has been serving up one simple, but elegant dish, the tomato pie. And, the brick and mortar store is only open 15 days a year. "It was my grandmother that started making it in the Depression era. Tomato...
Shake Shack Opens in Springfield, PA
On Tuesday, December 27 at 11 a.m., Shake Shack, the famous New York-based burger chain, will open its ninth Philadelphia-area location in Springfield, PA (950 Baltimore Pike, Suite N-01 Springfield, PA 19064). Shake Shack Springfield’s first 100 guests will receive Shake Shack-branded beanies, and ‘Delco’ Shake Shack-branded stickers to celebrate opening day.
glensidelocal.com
Abington Township offering “Become a Youtuber” courses
Abington Township is hosting a “Become a YouTuber” program December 27 to December 30 for kids aged 7 to 17 at the Crestmont Clubhouse in Willow Grove. Costs are $398 for full day classes and $199 for half day classes. The description for “Code Ninjas” instructed by Mike...
With the ‘Black Dolls Matter’ shop, a West Philly resident works to promote racial equity in children’s toys
This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune. You might recognize Mark Ruffin’s work from Sesame Street where he worked as a doll maker and set designer, or maybe you’re familiar with him from his days as a music journalist and editor covering shows and artists for Chicago Magazine. But if you’re the parent of a small child, prepare to be familiar with Mark Ruffin, founder of Black Dolls Matter, the organization providing Black dolls and dolls of color to children and collectors.
conshystuff.com
Once Again, It’s That Christmas Time of Year – and once again I’m sitting back and feeling a little Nostalgic
12-25-22 That holiday feeling seems to drift in every fall, early in the fall, well, sometimes late summer, but you can hear it on the radio, see it on television, and you can’t help notice the holiday advertisements on your computer. I don’t pay to-much attention to the holiday distractions anymore, my kids are grown and my grandchildren either tell us what they want, (Everything) or we just slip them a few bucks and tell them to knock themselves out shopping.
Customers Don’t Mind Waiting in Long Lines for Desserts of Elkins Park’s Cheesecake Lady
Customers in Elkins Park do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get a taste of The Cheesecake Lady’s decadent desserts. Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Customers in Elkins Park – and beyond – do not mind waiting in long lines on weekend mornings to get...
City of Philadelphia reminds residents of holiday trash collection and recycling
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The City of Philadelphia wants to give a heads up to residents for the trash collections and recycling reminders for the holidays. The first reminder is the city will be closed Monday, Dec. 26, and Jan. 2, so there will not be trash or recycling collections.Officials say collections will be one day behind the regular schedule for both weeks so residents should set their items out one day later than usual.Officials say residents should check if the trees are untied and don't have any remaining decorations because trees with decorations can't be recycled. There are 13 locations people can...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
Christmas in Philly could be coldest in decades. Here are HVAC tips to keep your home delightful
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures on Christmas Day could be the lowest they've been in decades, which is forcing HVAC companies in the Philadelphia area to work in overdrive.The weather outside is frightful, but the team at GEN3 Electric and HVAC in Grays Ferry is ready to keep your home delightful."Unfortunately, we call these huge shifts fire season," Debbie Lutz, general manager at GEN3 Electric and HVAC, said. "And that's because people really overtax their electrical systems, especially when they're trying to use window AC units or electrical space heaters."With this being the start of the cold season, there are no signs...
Scully Company Acquires The Sansom
Scully Company Adds Eight Story Apartment Building in Rittenhouse to Philadelphia Portfolio
Comments / 0