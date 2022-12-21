ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

I-25 closure expands from Buffalo-Casper; I-90 closed Sheridan-Buffalo; I-80 reopens to most traffic, wind closures remain

By Oil City News
county17.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 22, 2022

WYOMING — Strong and gusty winds return to areas on Friday, creating blowing snow, slick roads, poor visibility, and an extreme blow-over threat. Bitter cold temperatures and wind chills, slick areas, black ice, and some blowing snow in areas through midday Friday. Strong and gusty winds Friday afternoon through...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho8.com

Isolated Freezing Rain and snow for Christmas

TONIGHT: We will have stray snow showers across the region tonight with more isolated and scattered snow showers out for western WY. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's. CHRISTMAS: Isolated rounds of freezing rain and snow showers are expected to be...
WYOMING STATE
SpaceRef

Wyoming As Seen From Orbit

A snow-covered Boysen State Park and a frozen Boysen Reservoir in Wyoming are pictured from the International Space Station as it orbited 261 miles above the western United States. iss068e030993 (Dec. 17, 2022) – larger image.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Christmas holiday warm-up is here

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Positive temperatures, that’s the story of the forecast for the coming week and a relief for Wyoming residents who spent much of last week deep in the negatives. And it’s not just positive temperatures, it’s double-digit positive temperatures. The National Weather Service in Rapid City,...
RAPID CITY, SD
cowboystatedaily.com

Rod Miller: Cold Snaps I Have Survived

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My granddad used to say that it was a bleak day in Wyoming when the first rancher started putting up hay to feed in winter, rather than trailing the cattle back south to someplace warm. He maintained that single mistake convinced folks that they could live in Wyoming through a winter.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Sues Teton County Over Land-Use Argument

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming is suing one of its own counties following a dispute over land use in the state’s wealthiest region. The Wyoming Board of Land Commissioners on Dec. 21 filed a lawsuit against the Teton County Commission, asking the Laramie County District Court to block the county from enforcing land-use restrictions against businesses that have won permits to develop on state trust lands.
TETON COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses

Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Warmth filters back in on heels of record cold for Christmas holiday

CASPER, Wyo. — Warmer air has filtered into central Wyoming in the wake of record-setting cold that’s now troubling millions of East Coast and Midwest Americans. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a 37-degree Christmas Eve with partially sunny skies clearing throughout the day. It’ll be breezy with a southwest wind at around 17 mph with gusts of up to 25 mph.
WYOMING STATE
Aspen Times

Writers on the Range: Wildlife watching has been getting a free ride

There’s a new initiative in Wyoming that’s changing the face of wildlife conservation funding, and it’s already seen huge success in its first year. It’s based on the state’s startling mountains, rivers filled with fish, and forests where bears and wolves roam — everything that makes Wyoming unrivaled.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 23, 2022

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Fred and Ami Rawling at their home northwest of the airport in Casper, Wyoming. They write: “I just sat down to eat breakfast when my wife says, look there’s a vertical rainbow. When we...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy