Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Heavy fines possible or jail for unsafe use of fireworks, says fire official
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks are a symbol of celebration in the world, but when ignited they can be unpredictable. Lighting them unprofessionally within city limits could land you a hefty fine of up to $500 or jail time. “You’re responsible for that firework once you light it. If anybody gets injured or property is […]
Coast Guard rescues six stranded near Port Mansfield in 21-degree weather
PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued six migrants near Port Mansfield Friday. The Coast Guard Corpus Christi Sector received a call relayed from Willacy County from six migrants who stated they were stranded north of the jetties on Padre Island, a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard stated. “The individuals […]
Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
KRGV
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reopens saltwater fishing areas
Saltwater fishing areas have reopened after being temporarily closed the last few days because of the freezing weather. The areas included South Padre Island, Brownsville, Port Isabel and Port Mansfield. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say fish will group up in specific areas and become slower and easier to...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,045 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,045 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 26. A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. Both of the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
CCSO: Inmate briefly escapes from Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. “A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. […]
KRGV
Weslaco's historic water tower leaking
The historic Weslaco water tower is succumbing to the elements after it was found leaking Tuesday. A long pipe running from top to bottom sprung several leaks, causing the water tower to show its true age. Charlie Vela, a nearby property owner, is watching the leak with concern. His family...
Mission police locate vehicle in fatal hit-and-run
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department have located the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred on the intersection of 1st Street and Conway Avenue in Mission, and left one woman dead, police said. Police have not identified the woman. ValleyCentral spoke to Mission Police Public Information […]
KRGV
City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site
People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash. The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and U.S. Business 83 where members of the public get rid of any Christmas trash or boxes. The only thing not accepted is construction material. The...
KRGV
Flight cancellations and delays affecting Valley travelers
Flight cancellations are happening nationwide and a Valley airport is feeling the impact. Holiday travel continues, but for many trying to make their way back home, it’s becoming an issue. “I have a business to run, and I can't run a business if I can't get home,” passenger Juan...
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Inmate apprehended after attempting to escape from Cameron County jail
A male inmate at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center was apprehended after briefly escaping Tuesday, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. The inmate managed to “elude” elude security measures in the recreational area of the jail but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence, the sheriff’s office stated in a social media post.
kurv.com
Investigations Continue Into Law Officers’ Shooting Death Of Weslaco Man
Two law enforcement agencies are investigating whether law officers were justified in shooting and killing a Weslaco-area man late last week. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers had responded Friday to a call about gunshots heard inside a home with children inside. It’s not clear what happened next but Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the homeowner was shot after he pointed a weapon at the officers. He’s identified as 39-year-old Rigo Mendez.
KRGV
Valley health official warns of spike in new Covid cases due to holiday gatherings
Christmas may have come to an end, but a local health official warns about a potential increase in Covid cases. More than 500 cases were reported in Cameron County last week. The county’s health authority, Dr. James Castillo, says the Christmas gatherings could increase that number. “With Christmas, we'll...
KRGV
Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas
It is Christmas Day, some people may have already opened gifts Saturday night, while most waited for Sunday. “It's trash, I mean, I usually just leave it outside. All the gifts I mean, I have no use for the box. I just leave it outside, and hopefully they pick it up on time,” Valley resident Angel Gurrola said.
KRGV
Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco
Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
KRGV
City fire marshal investigating house fire in Mission
A home in Mission was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the city’s fire chief. Crews responded to a home near Los Ebanos Road and Business 83 in reference to the fire, according to Mission fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. Two relatives at the home managed to...
KRGV
Certain saltwater fishing area temporarily closed in Cameron County
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has temporarily closed saltwater fishing in certain areas of Cameron County. The closure is already in effect, and no word on exactly when it will end. The reason for the closure is that hard freezing causes fish to go to deeper areas, making them...
Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse to enter Valley’s restaurant market in 2023
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least two new New York-style pizza places are in the works for the Rio Grande Valley in 2023. Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse is preparing to open in the spring at 2320 N. Expressway 77/83, near Main Event in Brownsville. In the summer, the restaurant will open a second Valley location, […]
Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
Comments / 0