South Padre Island, TX

ValleyCentral

Woman with warrant outside of the Valley arrested in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with a warrant for human smuggling issued in north Texas was arrested Dec. 23 by deputies in Brownsville, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Dec. 23, authorities responded to Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference to a woman with an “outstanding warrant”, Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department reopens saltwater fishing areas

Saltwater fishing areas have reopened after being temporarily closed the last few days because of the freezing weather. The areas included South Padre Island, Brownsville, Port Isabel and Port Mansfield. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department say fish will group up in specific areas and become slower and easier to...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,045 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,045 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 26. A woman over the age of 70 from Mission and a woman in her 60s died as a result of the virus. Both of the deceased individuals were not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

CCSO: Inmate briefly escapes from Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center

OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An inmate temporarily escaped custody Tuesday at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito. “A male inmate incarcerated at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center managed to elude security measures in the recreational area of CRDC but was apprehended quickly after breaching the last security fence,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office tweeted shortly after 12:30 p.m. […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Weslaco's historic water tower leaking

The historic Weslaco water tower is succumbing to the elements after it was found leaking Tuesday. A long pipe running from top to bottom sprung several leaks, causing the water tower to show its true age. Charlie Vela, a nearby property owner, is watching the leak with concern. His family...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission police locate vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Police Department have located the vehicle involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident that happened Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred on the intersection of 1st Street and Conway Avenue in Mission, and left one woman dead, police said. Police have not identified the woman. ValleyCentral spoke to Mission Police Public Information […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

City of Weslaco sets up holiday trash collection site

People in Weslaco have a place to drop off their holiday trash. The city set up a trash collection site off of Bridge Avenue and U.S. Business 83 where members of the public get rid of any Christmas trash or boxes. The only thing not accepted is construction material. The...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Flight cancellations and delays affecting Valley travelers

Flight cancellations are happening nationwide and a Valley airport is feeling the impact. Holiday travel continues, but for many trying to make their way back home, it’s becoming an issue. “I have a business to run, and I can't run a business if I can't get home,” passenger Juan...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Investigations Continue Into Law Officers’ Shooting Death Of Weslaco Man

Two law enforcement agencies are investigating whether law officers were justified in shooting and killing a Weslaco-area man late last week. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers had responded Friday to a call about gunshots heard inside a home with children inside. It’s not clear what happened next but Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the homeowner was shot after he pointed a weapon at the officers. He’s identified as 39-year-old Rigo Mendez.
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Police advise to properly dispose of trash after Christmas

It is Christmas Day, some people may have already opened gifts Saturday night, while most waited for Sunday. “It's trash, I mean, I usually just leave it outside. All the gifts I mean, I have no use for the box. I just leave it outside, and hopefully they pick it up on time,” Valley resident Angel Gurrola said.
ALTON, TX
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Homeowner killed during welfare check in rural Weslaco

Four law enforcement officers were placed on administrative leave after a welfare check in rural Weslaco ended with the homeowner being killed in a shooting. Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Mile 3 ½ in rural Weslaco on Friday after neighbors reported shots were being fired inside a home while children were inside, according to a news release.
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

City fire marshal investigating house fire in Mission

A home in Mission was heavily damaged in a fire Monday night, according to the city’s fire chief. Crews responded to a home near Los Ebanos Road and Business 83 in reference to the fire, according to Mission fire Chief Gilbert Sanchez. Two relatives at the home managed to...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Sheriff identifies Weslaco homeowner killed by deputies

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco homeowner shot by deputies has died, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check that turned into a fatal shooting, deputies said. According to HCSO, on Friday around 3:30 p.m. deputies arrived at the 7000 block of Mile 3 1/2 […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Photos: Freeze frames of the Christmas arctic blast in the Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There might not be any snow this Christmas weekend. But winter blasted its way across the Rio Grande Valley, bringing freezing temperatures to South Texas. Outside the ValleyCentral headquarters, ice formed on the station’s water fountain. Wind howled and power flickered in part of the Valley overnight and Friday. Now, we […]
HARLINGEN, TX

