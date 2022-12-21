Bus rides in Sioux Falls are free through Christmas Eve as temperatures plummet

Riding Sioux Area Metro buses will be free through Christmas Eve as life-threatening wind chills affect the Sioux Falls area, Mayor Paul TenHaken has announced.

“The safety and health of our residents is so important, so I’m grateful citizens who will need a ride during the extreme cold this week will get one for free through Sioux Area Metro,” TenHaken said in a press release. “It’s important to always be a good neighbor and offer a helpful hand when you can, but especially during a challenging time as we’ll experience this week with the weather. I hope all of our residents take this opportunity to plan ahead for what’s expected to be life-threatening cold later this week.”

Bus rides will be free from Wednesday through Saturday on all fixed routes as well as SAM On-Demand rides and paratransit services. Route schedules are available on the city's website.

Sioux Falls will be under a wind chill warning from Wednesday at 6 p.m. to noon Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chill values as low as -44 degrees are forecast for Thursday.

Here's a look at the week ahead.

Today: Snow likely, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 9. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight: Snow, mainly before midnight. Patchy blowing snow before midnight, then patchy blowing snow after 3 a.m. Low around -16. Wind chill values as low as -41. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday: Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -9. Wind chill values as low as -44. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday Night: Patchy blowing snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -13. Wind chill values as low as -39. Blustery, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday: Patchy blowing snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near -6. Blustery, with a northwest wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy blowing snow between 7pm and 10pm. Mostly clear, with a low around -17. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and cold, with a high near -3.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -15.

Christmas Day: A chance of snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 18. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 10.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23.