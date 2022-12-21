Ex-KCK cop Roger Golubski wants out of house arrest, attacks evidence against him

A lawyer for former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski , who is accused of rape and protecting sex traffickers in the 1990s, on Wednesday asked that his requirement of home detention be removed.

In a motion to modify the pre-trial conditions, attorney Chris Joseph said Golubski’s released co-defendants were not required to remain at home ahead of trial. He also attacked the charges, claiming the evidence is based on “uncorroborated” accusations that were raised during exoneree Lamonte McIntyre’s lawsuit, which Wyandotte County settled this year for $12.5 million .

“The allegations of decades’ old conduct were made in an environment primed for collecting, encouraging and promoting false accusations — during a media frenzy depicting Mr. Golubski as the center of police corruption in KCK and the key component” to winning the settlement, Joseph wrote in the filing.

Golubski, who worked at KCKPD from 1975 to 2010, including almost eight years as a captain, was indicted in September on federal civil rights charges that accuse him of sexually assaulting and kidnapping a woman and a teenager from 1998 to 2002.

He was indicted again in November on separate charges that allege he conspired to sex traffic underage girls between 1996 and 1998 with other men at a KCK apartment complex. Prosecutors allege he protected violent criminals from police investigation.

Golubski has pleaded not guilty. After both indictments, a judge released Golubski back to his Edwardsville home, where he remains under location monitoring. He faces life in federal prison if convicted.

Prosecutors have produced thousands of pages of evidence, which include information that Golubski’s lawyer said “justifies reconsideration” of his house arrest. Joseph said both cases can be traced back to the lawyers who represented McIntyre.

McIntyre, who was freed in 2017, spent 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit. In his lawsuit, he alleged Golubski framed him because his mother rebuffed the cop’s additional advances after he sexually assaulted her at police headquarters.

The FBI learned of the women Golubski is accused of raping from Cheryl Pilate, one of McIntyre’s attorneys, according to Joseph. One of the women, S.K., told a grand jury that Golubski raped her when she was a teenager; the other, Ophelia Williams, went public this year with her allegations that Golubski raped her while he investigated her sons in a double homicide.

“The timing and context of their allegations are incredibly suspicious,” Joseph wrote.

Reached by The Star, Pilate said the case is being brought by federal prosecutors and that it would not be proper for her to comment.

In his filing, Joseph said Williams was visited in 2019 by a retired KCK officer who “held himself out” as working with Pilate. He told Williams she needed to talk to Pilate so she could get money for her “children and grandkids,” claiming there were “millions of dollars in this thing,” according to Joseph’s motion. He also told Williams’ boyfriend she could get up to $300,000, Joseph wrote.

A week later, Williams told the FBI that Golubski sexually assaulted her, according to Joseph’s motion.

Williams’ lawyer, William Skepnek, said Williams has never been promised “any money by anyone” for her testimony. Other witnesses in the McIntyre case have told The Star they were not paid for coming forward.

Skepnek, who also represents seven other Golubski accusers, said his clients are afraid that Golubski is even out on house arrest.

“The degree of their fear would only increase if the burden of house arrest was lifted,” Skepnek said Wednesday, noting that Golubski’s alleged rape victims believe he is getting “special treatment” because he is white and a former cop.

The other woman, S.K., first told FBI agents that Golubski victimized her during a meeting in 2020 at Pilate’s office, Joseph wrote.

“S.K.’s allegations include claims that, if true, could be corroborated, such as being taken to the hospital from her middle school because she was hemorrhaging from a miscarriage after becoming pregnant with Roger’s child,” Golubski’s lawyer wrote. “To date, the prosecution has not produced any evidence corroborating such claims.”

Joseph also said Golubski’s co-defendants in the sex trafficking case denied that the cop “participated in criminal activity with them.”

In that case, Golubski is charged along with LeMark Roberson, Richard “Bone” Robinson and a drug kingpin named Cecil Brooks, who remains in federal prison for drug trafficking in Kansas. Prosecutors allege the group used violence to hold vulnerable girls ages 13 to 17 at a KCK apartment complex, forcing them to provide sexual services to them and other men.

Golubski’s attorney acknowledged the charges are “serious.” He argued that Roberson and Robinson have been released without the condition of home detention, noting that Roberson stands accused of raping and threatening to kill one of the alleged victims.

Joseph also said the FBI had been surveilling Golubski since January 2019. That included a “constant video feed” of his home and agents following him.

“Surveillance did not reveal that Mr. Golubski was participating in any malevolent or dangerous activity,” his attorney wrote. “To the contrary, it revealed that he lived an ordinary life as a retiree.”

Federal prosecutors have not yet responded to Golubski’s motion in court.