SISTERS, Ore. — Just prior to 4 p.m. Friday (Dec. 23), Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 3 in Deschutes County. Preliminary investigation indicated a gold Suzuki XL7 was westbound on Hwy 20 toward Sisters, when it lost control on icy roadway conditions, OSP said.

SISTERS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO