Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Des Moines mom wanted on child endangerment charges caught in Minnesota
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother facing multiple charges of child endangerment and neglect of a dependent child has been arrested in Minnesota after almost two years on the run. Ericka Rankins, 37, was located in November by the United States Marshals Service, according to a news release sent out Wednesday from Sgt. […]
boreal.org
DNA evidence leads to identification of victim in 41-year-old Minnesota cold case
After 41 years, DNA evidence has led to the identification of a murder victim, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Louis Anthony Gattaino, 25, of Omaha, Nebraska, went missing in October of 1971. His remains were found in 1981 near a culvert along Minnesota I-90 near County Road 23 in Beaver Creek Township.
Minn. man sentenced for luring victim into home, torturing, beating him with pipe and hot knife
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was recently sentenced to over two decades in prison after kidnapping and torturing a man in 2021. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, on Dec. 20, 2021, Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera lured a man into a home to confront him about a drug debt. Two women drove the victim to the home and asked him to come inside, where Chapa-Aguilera was waiting, WCCO-TV reports.
YAHOO!
Mankato man sentenced for 7 1/2 years in prison for raping St. Paul girl, 14
A Mankato, Minn., man has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison for the 2019 rape of a 14-year-old St. Paul girl he met through social media. Michael James Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty in July to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and on Tuesday was sentenced by Ramsey County District Judge David Brown. Jackson, who was charged in October 2020, was given credit for 624 days already served in custody.
Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder. The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
YAHOO!
Man in custody following execution of search warrant
A 38-year-old Cambridge was taken into custody following the execution of a narcotics related search warrant Dec. 16, on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, by the Guernsey County Special Response Team and investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office. Det. Ryan Patterson said the investigation began following the recent...
YAHOO!
Police: Bensalem man robbed store at gunpoint
Bensalem police have identified a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The department said Victor Lanar Gibbs III, 19, robbed the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Street Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Bensalem police had previously released photos of the suspect, who had his face covered during the incident.
police1.com
Minn. court: Widow wrongly denied benefits after LEO husband died by suicide
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled on a lawsuit stemming from the death of Washington County Sheriff's deputy Jerome Lannon in 2018. The court found that Lannon's wife was wrongly denied death benefits after the he died by suicide due to a PTSD diagnosis.
fox9.com
Minnesota Supreme Court upholds convictions in murder of Monique Baugh
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the life sentences for two people convicted in the kidnapping and murder of a Minneapolis real estate agent Monique Baugh in 2019. Cedric Berry and Berry Davis were convicted to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being...
kfgo.com
Minnesota BCA issues 1st no-knock warrant report
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its first annual report on no-knock search warrants. The reporting became state law in September. Since the law took effect in September, of 132 no-knock warrants requested, three were denied by the courts and 105 were carried out by law enforcement. In 87 of those cases, evidence being sought was located.
3 MN men killed in Dec. 14 crash in South Dakota
Three men from St. James, Minnesota, were identified as those killed in a Dec. 14 two-vehicle crash south of Parkston, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety said.
YAHOO!
Two men charged in cold case killing of Lansing hunter in Bath Township in 2018
LANSING – Two Michigan men have been charged with murder in connection with a cold case killing of a Lansing hunter on state land in 2018 during firearm deer season. Robert Rodway, 34, of St. Johns and Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township were arrested late Wednesday night by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a release.
Terrible Chain Reaction Pileup on I-94 in Minnesota Caught on Video
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN-REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was thrown...
Walz calls on National Guard to help stranded drivers in SW MN; declares peacetime emergency
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. — As Minnesota gets pummeled by yet a third day of extreme winter weather events, Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and called upon the National Guard to help stranded motorists and provide shelter. Assistance from the Guard was requested by Renville County officials,...
YAHOO!
1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash
Dec. 21—A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end...
WATCH VIDEO – TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION PILE-UP ON I-94 IN MINNESOTA
THE TERRIBLE CHAIN REACTION CRASH ON I-94 SHOULD BE A WAKE-UP CALL. Winters in Minnesota can be deadly on our roads, and this horrible chain-reaction crash was caught on camera. The incident happened on I-94 on December 16th of 2022. As I watched this video it appeared that someone was...
pureoldies1035.com
Three men killed in two-vehicle crash south of Parkston identified
Three men from St. James, MN have been identified as the people who died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.
mprnews.org
Lost income, cold horses, full truck stops: How storm is affecting Minnesotans
As the winter storm moves through Minnesota, closing highways and snarling holiday travel plans, Minnesotans continue to push through the wind and cold. Here are some experiences we’ve heard from Minnesotans around the state. Stuck at the truck stop. Brenda Boje, manager at Blue Line Junction in Worthington, said...
fox9.com
Kim Potter's application to get her sentence shortened won't be considered by pardon board
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota's Board of Pardons considered 40 cases for leniency this week from offenders who made sometimes emotional pleas about their rehabilitation, but one notable name wasn't among them -- and may never be. Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer convicted of manslaughter in...
FOX 21 Online
New License Plates Raise Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
CARLTON, Minn.–Tribal leaders gathered at Black Bear Casino Tuesday to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people in a unique way. New vehicle license plates have been designed using the symbol of a red hand, a logo nationally recognized to honor native men, women and relatives who have gone missing or have died.
Comments / 0