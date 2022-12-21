BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was recently sentenced to over two decades in prison after kidnapping and torturing a man in 2021. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, on Dec. 20, 2021, Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera lured a man into a home to confront him about a drug debt. Two women drove the victim to the home and asked him to come inside, where Chapa-Aguilera was waiting, WCCO-TV reports.

