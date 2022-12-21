ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boreal.org

DNA evidence leads to identification of victim in 41-year-old Minnesota cold case

After 41 years, DNA evidence has led to the identification of a murder victim, according to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Louis Anthony Gattaino, 25, of Omaha, Nebraska, went missing in October of 1971. His remains were found in 1981 near a culvert along Minnesota I-90 near County Road 23 in Beaver Creek Township.
OMAHA, NE
truecrimedaily

Minn. man sentenced for luring victim into home, torturing, beating him with pipe and hot knife

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (TCD) -- A 24-year-old man was recently sentenced to over two decades in prison after kidnapping and torturing a man in 2021. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota, on Dec. 20, 2021, Jose Angel Chapa-Aguilera lured a man into a home to confront him about a drug debt. Two women drove the victim to the home and asked him to come inside, where Chapa-Aguilera was waiting, WCCO-TV reports.
MINNESOTA STATE
YAHOO!

Mankato man sentenced for 7 1/2 years in prison for raping St. Paul girl, 14

A Mankato, Minn., man has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison for the 2019 rape of a 14-year-old St. Paul girl he met through social media. Michael James Jackson, 36, pleaded guilty in July to third-degree criminal sexual conduct and on Tuesday was sentenced by Ramsey County District Judge David Brown. Jackson, who was charged in October 2020, was given credit for 624 days already served in custody.
MANKATO, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he erred in prosecuting Jaleel Stallings, a St. Paul man who fired back after a Minneapolis SWAT in an unmarked van hit him with a plastic bullet in the days after George Floyd’s police murder.  The post Retiring Hennepin County attorney says Minneapolis police lied about Jaleel Stallings case appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YAHOO!

Man in custody following execution of search warrant

A 38-year-old Cambridge was taken into custody following the execution of a narcotics related search warrant Dec. 16, on Old National Road in Cambridge Township, by the Guernsey County Special Response Team and investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff's Office. Det. Ryan Patterson said the investigation began following the recent...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Police: Bensalem man robbed store at gunpoint

Bensalem police have identified a man they said robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. The department said Victor Lanar Gibbs III, 19, robbed the 7-Eleven in the 2300 block of Street Road around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Bensalem police had previously released photos of the suspect, who had his face covered during the incident.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
kfgo.com

Minnesota BCA issues 1st no-knock warrant report

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released its first annual report on no-knock search warrants. The reporting became state law in September. Since the law took effect in September, of 132 no-knock warrants requested, three were denied by the courts and 105 were carried out by law enforcement. In 87 of those cases, evidence being sought was located.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YAHOO!

Two men charged in cold case killing of Lansing hunter in Bath Township in 2018

LANSING – Two Michigan men have been charged with murder in connection with a cold case killing of a Lansing hunter on state land in 2018 during firearm deer season. Robert Rodway, 34, of St. Johns and Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township were arrested late Wednesday night by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a release.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
YAHOO!

1 seriously injured in Hempfield crash

Dec. 21—A Greensburg woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries Monday after state police said she crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Toll and Business Route 66 in Hempfield. Troopers said Deborah O. Anderson, 62, did not stop at a stop sign at the end...
GREENSBURG, PA
pureoldies1035.com

Three men killed in two-vehicle crash south of Parkston identified

Three men from St. James, MN have been identified as the people who died Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in a two-vehicle crash south of Parkston. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.
PARKSTON, SD
FOX 21 Online

New License Plates Raise Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

CARLTON, Minn.–Tribal leaders gathered at Black Bear Casino Tuesday to raise awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people in a unique way. New vehicle license plates have been designed using the symbol of a red hand, a logo nationally recognized to honor native men, women and relatives who have gone missing or have died.
CARLTON, MN

