(KNSI) — The Benton County Highway Department is pulling its plows off the roads. Officials say gusting winds are creating snow drifts and difficult driving conditions on Benton County roads. Benton County plow crews will continue clearing the roads until 3:30 p.m. Friday. At that time, the plows will be taken off the roads until 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to a tweet from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, if you will be traveling Friday night into the early hours of Saturday, “do so with caution and be alert for snow covered or obstructed roads. Ensure your vehicle is prepared for the conditions and that you have supplies to keep you safe in the event your vehicle is disabled.”

BENTON COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO