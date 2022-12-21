Read full article on original website
One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 10 in Royalton
ROYALTON (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday. A car driven by 63-year-old Deborah Wippler of Little Falls was headed east when she lost control on the icy road, crossed the center median, hit a snowbank and was t-boned by a semi.
Two People Seriously Hurt in Crash in Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) -- Two people were seriously hurt in a crash in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 25 at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday. The crash involved a Jeep Cherokee and a Minivan which collided at the intersection 10th Street Southeast in Buffalo.
fox9.com
Roads slowly reopen in southwestern Minnesota after blizzard conditions
(FOX 9) - The main state highways in southern Minnesota are slowly starting to reopen Saturday after closing due to blizzard conditions, but travel remains dangerous with blowing snow and black ice. Several highways shut down Friday with a no travel advisory issued for numerous counties due to near whiteout...
willmarradio.com
SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties
(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
willmarradio.com
Plows removed from Kandiyohi, Meeker and Renville County roads until weather improves
(Willmar MN-) As of 9:30am Friday, due to no visibility and dangerous conditions, Kandiyohi County pulled all snow plows until conditions improve. Staff will still be at the Public Works Facility and are prepared to assist with emergency services as needed. Renville County pulled their plows Thursday afternoon for the same reasons and will resume plowing when conditions improve and are safe.
kduz.com
Two Injured in Wright Co Crash
A driver and passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Monticello Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound I-94 just before 11:00am. The Patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94 from Highway 25 and shortly after entering the right lane of the highway, he lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.
knsiradio.com
Plows Pulled Off Roads Friday Afternoon Amid Whiteout and Blizzard Conditions
(KNSI) — The Benton County Highway Department is pulling its plows off the roads. Officials say gusting winds are creating snow drifts and difficult driving conditions on Benton County roads. Benton County plow crews will continue clearing the roads until 3:30 p.m. Friday. At that time, the plows will be taken off the roads until 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to a tweet from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, if you will be traveling Friday night into the early hours of Saturday, “do so with caution and be alert for snow covered or obstructed roads. Ensure your vehicle is prepared for the conditions and that you have supplies to keep you safe in the event your vehicle is disabled.”
Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
Traffic Stop in Eden Valley Turns Up Large Stash of Drugs
EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Authorities arrested a man in Eden Valley who allegedly had illegal drugs on him. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff's Office with a traffic stop just after midnight Thursday. A 42-year-old Minneapolis man...
kfgo.com
Man charged with multiple felonies, reached for loaded pistol during arrest
WADENA, Minn (KFGO) – An Isle, Minnesota man who law enforcement suspected of selling methamphetamine was arrested after a struggle with officers from multiple agencies on Tuesday. According to a release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, officers and agents from the Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department, and the...
knsiradio.com
Eden Valley Traffic Stop Allegedly Yields Loaded Handgun and Fentanyl
(KNSI) — A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was jailed after a traffic stop allegedly turned up drugs and a loaded handgun. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted Eden Valley police and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office on the stop just after midnight Thursday morning. A press release says a search of the man’s vehicle turned up 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl and approximately a half pound of marijuana wax.
willmarradio.com
MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed
(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
willmarradio.com
Drug bust near Eden Valley turns up 900 fentanyl pills
(Eden Valley MN-) A big drug bust took place in Meeker County early Thursday morning. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says they assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop shortly after midnight on 12-22-22. A 42 year old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, approximately one half pound of marijuana wax (BHO) and a loaded handgun. The suspect in this case is being held in the Meeker County jail on an Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance charge and other charges related to the incident.
knsiradio.com
Barn Destroyed in Early Morning Fire
(KNSI) — A turkey barn is a total loss after a fire Monday morning. A Stearns County sheriff’s deputy out on patrol in Oak Township spotted the fire at 3:37 a.m. Monday, and said the 60 by 600 foot barn was fully engulfed by the time they found it. The barn was empty at the time, so there were no animals inside.
marshallradio.net
No Travel Advisory Update for Southwest Minnesota
MARSHALL, MN (KMHL) — State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions.
Blizzard warning expands; -25F or worse wind chill to last days
The forecast hasn't changed but the National Weather Service has decided to extend the blizzard warning that is in effect Thursday and Friday a bit further to the east, now including the southern and western Twin Cities metro area. Below is the newest warning map, as of 1:30 p.m. The...
willmarradio.com
City of Litchfield fined for overloading wastewater treatment plant
(Litchfield MN-) The Litchfield City Council received information Monday night from City Administrator David Czoik regarding a $13,600 Minnesota Pollution Control Agency fine. The Council approved of paying the fine for overloading at the wastewater plant and then negotiating with a couple of industries for splitting the costs. Czoik says...
fox9.com
Video shows fmr. Hennepin Co. Commissioner Mike Opat asking for break in drunk driving arrest
(FOX 9) - Video from the October drunk driving arrest of former Hennepin County Board Commissioner Mike Opat shows the former public official desperately trying to avoid a trip to the county jail. "My name doesn’t ring any bells for you?" Opat asked the Dayton Police officer. "I don’t...
knsiradio.com
Waite Park Denies Coratel Inn & Suites License Renewal
(KNSI) — The Coratel Inn and Suites had its license renewal denied at Monday’s Waite Park City Council meeting after a public hearing. The primary concern was over the hotel allowing long-term occupancy to three different boarders and deliberately flaunting the law to do so. Police Chief Dave Bentrud explained how the scheme worked.
willmarradio.com
Google pulls plug on 600 million dollar project near Becker
(Becker, MN) -- Google is reportedly pulling out of a 600-million-dollar plan to build a new data center on Xcel Energy property in Sherburne County. The project was expected to create more than two thousand construction jobs and 50 permanent positions in Becker. The Star Tribune reports Google affiliate Honeycrisp Power did not provide Xcel with a notice to proceed by a project deadline. Xcel Energy terminated its electric service agreement with Google on December 8th. The company said in a statement that it was disappointed that the project is not moving at this time, but it will continue to work with companies interested in the sites.
