ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalton, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
willmarradio.com

SW MN overnight travel update: No Travel Advisories remain in 4 counties

(Willmar, MN) – At 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022, MnDOT shared they have reopened all state highways throughout District 8 in southwest Minnesota. However, all roads in three counties remain in a No Travel Advised status due to blowing and drifting snow: McLeod, Redwood, and Renville. A portion of Meeker County that includes Highway 15 south of Dassel, and Hwy 12 from Dassel to Cokato, are also included in the No Travel Advisory.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Plows removed from Kandiyohi, Meeker and Renville County roads until weather improves

(Willmar MN-) As of 9:30am Friday, due to no visibility and dangerous conditions, Kandiyohi County pulled all snow plows until conditions improve. Staff will still be at the Public Works Facility and are prepared to assist with emergency services as needed. Renville County pulled their plows Thursday afternoon for the same reasons and will resume plowing when conditions improve and are safe.
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Two Injured in Wright Co Crash

A driver and passenger were injured in a one-vehicle crash east of Monticello Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound I-94 just before 11:00am. The Patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94 from Highway 25 and shortly after entering the right lane of the highway, he lost control, went off the roadway, and rolled.
MONTICELLO, MN
knsiradio.com

Plows Pulled Off Roads Friday Afternoon Amid Whiteout and Blizzard Conditions

(KNSI) — The Benton County Highway Department is pulling its plows off the roads. Officials say gusting winds are creating snow drifts and difficult driving conditions on Benton County roads. Benton County plow crews will continue clearing the roads until 3:30 p.m. Friday. At that time, the plows will be taken off the roads until 4:00 a.m. on Saturday. According to a tweet from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, if you will be traveling Friday night into the early hours of Saturday, “do so with caution and be alert for snow covered or obstructed roads. Ensure your vehicle is prepared for the conditions and that you have supplies to keep you safe in the event your vehicle is disabled.”
BENTON COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Man charged with multiple felonies, reached for loaded pistol during arrest

WADENA, Minn (KFGO) – An Isle, Minnesota man who law enforcement suspected of selling methamphetamine was arrested after a struggle with officers from multiple agencies on Tuesday. According to a release from Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr, officers and agents from the Sheriff’s Office, Wadena Police Department, and the...
ISLE, MN
knsiradio.com

Eden Valley Traffic Stop Allegedly Yields Loaded Handgun and Fentanyl

(KNSI) — A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was jailed after a traffic stop allegedly turned up drugs and a loaded handgun. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force assisted Eden Valley police and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office on the stop just after midnight Thursday morning. A press release says a search of the man’s vehicle turned up 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for fentanyl and approximately a half pound of marijuana wax.
EDEN VALLEY, MN
willmarradio.com

MnDot updates travel advisory, many roads in SW MN closed

(Willmar MN-) State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions. Excluding roads north and east of Willmar, a No Travel Advisory status remains on state highways in the following twelve southwest Minnesota counties due to reduced visibility and extreme temperatures: Chippewa, (portions of) Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, (portions of) Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville, and Yellow Medicine.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Drug bust near Eden Valley turns up 900 fentanyl pills

(Eden Valley MN-) A big drug bust took place in Meeker County early Thursday morning. The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says they assisted the Eden Valley Police Department and the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop shortly after midnight on 12-22-22. A 42 year old Minneapolis man was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed 900 fake oxycodone pills that tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, approximately one half pound of marijuana wax (BHO) and a loaded handgun. The suspect in this case is being held in the Meeker County jail on an Aggravated 1st Degree Controlled Substance charge and other charges related to the incident.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Barn Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

(KNSI) — A turkey barn is a total loss after a fire Monday morning. A Stearns County sheriff’s deputy out on patrol in Oak Township spotted the fire at 3:37 a.m. Monday, and said the 60 by 600 foot barn was fully engulfed by the time they found it. The barn was empty at the time, so there were no animals inside.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
marshallradio.net

No Travel Advisory Update for Southwest Minnesota

MARSHALL, MN (KMHL) — State highways in portions of Kandiyohi and Meeker counties are being removed from No Travel Advised status to “roads partially snow covered,” including state highways north and east of Willmar. However, travelers should be aware that blowing and drifting snow on all roads in southwest Minnesota can create challenging driving conditions.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

City of Litchfield fined for overloading wastewater treatment plant

(Litchfield MN-) The Litchfield City Council received information Monday night from City Administrator David Czoik regarding a $13,600 Minnesota Pollution Control Agency fine. The Council approved of paying the fine for overloading at the wastewater plant and then negotiating with a couple of industries for splitting the costs. Czoik says...
LITCHFIELD, MN
knsiradio.com

Waite Park Denies Coratel Inn & Suites License Renewal

(KNSI) — The Coratel Inn and Suites had its license renewal denied at Monday’s Waite Park City Council meeting after a public hearing. The primary concern was over the hotel allowing long-term occupancy to three different boarders and deliberately flaunting the law to do so. Police Chief Dave Bentrud explained how the scheme worked.
WAITE PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Google pulls plug on 600 million dollar project near Becker

(Becker, MN) -- Google is reportedly pulling out of a 600-million-dollar plan to build a new data center on Xcel Energy property in Sherburne County. The project was expected to create more than two thousand construction jobs and 50 permanent positions in Becker. The Star Tribune reports Google affiliate Honeycrisp Power did not provide Xcel with a notice to proceed by a project deadline. Xcel Energy terminated its electric service agreement with Google on December 8th. The company said in a statement that it was disappointed that the project is not moving at this time, but it will continue to work with companies interested in the sites.
BECKER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy