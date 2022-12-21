ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Tripledemic spread: Parents worry over scarcity of kids’ meds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Taylor Delandro, Stephanie Haines
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rEal2_0jqPtUE800

Story at a glance

  • As the days grow colder, the risks of the tripledemic — flu, RSV and COVID-19 — only get higher for kids.
  • This has caused demand to rise for over-the-counter medicines, leading to shortages in some stores.
  • The Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents the drug manufacturers, said, “Supplies of these products are being replenished as quickly as possible, and there is not a widespread shortage in the U.S.”

DALLAS ( NewsNation ) — In the heightened respiratory virus season, parents are scrambling to find over-the-counter medicines as some pharmacies have placed limits on some children’s pain and fever relief medications.

As the days grow colder, the risks of the tripledemic — flu, RSV and COVID-19 — only get higher for kids. Limits on medicines at local pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens have some parents concerned over demand so high that stores can’t replenish their shelves fast enough.

“Scary feeling to have just like the outage for the formula,” said parent Miranda Gonzoles.

“Some of the shelves are very bare of anything you need medical-wise,” said parent Karimah Henderson.

Shortage of children’s pain medication leads pharmacies to limit sales

CVS Health has placed a two-product limit on all children’s pain relief products bought through its pharmacies or online.

Walgreens is limiting customers online to six purchases of children’s over-the-counter fever-reducing products. That limit doesn’t apply in stores.

Both companies cited shortages due to high demand and supply challenges.

In response, the Consumer Healthcare Products Association, which represents the drug manufacturers, said, “Supplies of these products are being replenished as quickly as possible, and there is not a widespread shortage in the U.S.”

This year, more than 150,000 people have been hospitalized with the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The RSV hospitalizations rate is about 34 out of 100,000 people but appears to be trending down.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said manufacturers expect the availability to increase in the near future.

“You want to help them and get them what they need, and if they don’t have those resources, that’s a setback for a parent or mom,” Gonzoles said.

Shortage of over-the-counter meds: Here’s where to buy

Despite the high demand, manufacturers have stressed that there’s no widespread shortage.

Meanwhile, experts recommend consumers try generic medicine or travel to more than one store pharmacy to find medicine in stock.

Experts encourage consumers not to stock up on medicines, only buying the amount they need so it doesn’t lead to a larger shortage.

The CDC says flu activity appears to be declining in some areas.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now

Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

CVS & Walgreens Are Getting Into Trouble Because of a Shortage

Photo byDoor Infrogmation of New Orleans - Photo by Infrogmation, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Vice

This Couple Died by Suicide After the DEA Shut Down Their Pain Doctor

It was a Tuesday in early November when federal agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration paid a visit to the office of Dr. David Bockoff, a chronic pain specialist in Beverly Hills. It wasn’t a Hollywood-style raid—there were no shots fired or flash-bang grenades deployed—but the agents left behind a slip of paper that, according to those close to the doctor’s patients, had consequences just as deadly as any shootout.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hill

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

You've got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Does it mean you're in the clear? Sick with something else?
Benzinga

Enough With 'THC Juicing,' Learn To Choose Good Weed

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission. It was initially published on Benzinga in May 2022. The other day, I was driving in a car with a friend who had just gone to a dispensary, and as a cannabis journalist, people often ask my opinion on their buys. He handed me the jar and boasted that the flower tested at an astronomical 35% THC.
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
physiciansweekly.com

Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort

Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
Popculture

Popular Shredded Cheese Recall

Lidl shoppers have been urged check their homes for its own-brand Simply Grated Cheddar that has been flagged in an urgent recall. Plastic pieces were discovered present in the product, making it potentially unsafe for consumption. The U.K.'s Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the alert on Nov. 23. According to the product details, this is a 500g bag of Simply Grated Cheddar with a "best if used by" date of Dec. 23, 2022. Lidl will fully refund consumers who have returned the affected products. The food's risk statement states, "This product may contain small pieces of plastic which makes it unsafe to eat." Those Lidl stores that sold the recalled product displayed a point of sale notice informing customers why the product was being recalled and what to do if they purchased it.
MAINE STATE
WebMD

Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States

Dec. 15, 2022 – An outbreak of potentially deadly bacteria in at least four states has federal officials on alert. The bacteria, called strep A, has killed 13 children in the United Kingdom. In the United States, cases are up in Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, NBC News reported.
ARIZONA STATE
WebMD

COVID Infection, Vaccination Linked to Rare Heart Condition

Dec. 13, 2022 – A rare and debilitating heart condition known as postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, was one of the first post-COVID health disorders that puzzled doctors early in the pandemic. One of the hallmark symptoms is feeling dizzy, tired, or faint while standing. Now, a new study confirms a link between POTS and COVID-19 infection.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
KTLA.com

Can you really overdose on marijuana? The simple answer is, yes

Ten middle school students received medical attention Thursday after fire officials responded to a “suspected overdose” at Van Nuys Middle School in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department believes the students may have ingested edible cannabis. None of the students experienced severe medical issues, however, seven were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

The Hill

825K+
Followers
92K+
Post
585M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy