Sivers Semiconductors Says Rothesay Increases Ownership By Purchasing 2,700,000 Shares In Co From Member Of The Management

Nice Footwear Deems Holding Stilosa's Offer Of Eur 12/Shr Fair
* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD DEEMED FAIR THE HOLDING STILOSA'S OFFER OF EUR 12/SHR IN CONTEXT OF TAKEOVER. * IT HAD DEEMED NOT FAIR HOLDING STILOSA'S OFFER OF EUR 0.20 PER WARRANT IN CONTEXT OF TAKEOVER BID. * IT HAD ESTABLISHED AN EXTRAORDINARY PERIOD TO EXERCISE of WARRANTS BETWEEN...
Expertai Says No Ordinary Shares Subscribed At Ends Auction On Unexercised Capital Hike Option Rights
* NO NEW ORDINARY SHARES HAVE BEEN SUBSCRIBED AT END OF AUCTION ON UNEXERCISED CAPITAL HIKE OPTION RIGHTS
Auris Minerals Regains Controlling Stake In Advanced Morck Well And Doolgunna Projects
* REGAINS CONTROLLING STAKE IN ADVANCED MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS IN BRYAH BASIN. * WILL RESUME AN 80% INTEREST IN MORCK WELL AND DOOLGUNNA PROJECTS FOLLOWING FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM SANDFIRE RESOURCES
Change Inc - Announcement On Capital And Business Alliance With Hope Inc And Underwriting Of Third-Party Allotment Of Its Shares
* CHANGE INC - ANNOUNCEMENT ON CAPITAL AND BUSINESS ALLIANCE WITH HOPE INC AND UNDERWRITING OF THIRD-PARTY ALLOTMENT OF ITS SHARES
European Lithium, Sizzle Acquisition Announce Filing Of F-4 Registration Statement With SEC
* EUROPEAN LITHIUM AND SIZZLE ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCE FILING OF F-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH THE SEC. * EUROPEAN LITHIUM LTD - FILING IS IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION TO FORM CRITICAL METALS CORP
Marker Therapeutics Inc Files For Offer And Sale Of Up To 25.8 Million Shares Of Common Stock By Lincoln Park Capital Fund - SEC Filing
* MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR OFFER AND SALE OF UP TO 25.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND - SEC FILING
Seeen Plc Says Fundraising Raises About £2.6 Mln
* SEEEN PLC - FUNDRAISING HAS RAISED TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY £2.6 MILLION
Vaxcyte Files For Stock Shelf Of Up To 167,780 Shares Of Common Stock By Sutro Biopharma As A Selling Stockholder- SEC Filing
* VAXCYTE FILES FOR STOCK SHELF OF UP TO 167,780 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SUTRO BIOPHARMA AS A SELLING STOCKHOLDER- SEC FILING
Opsens Announces Filing Of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
* OPSENS ANNOUNCES FILING OF PRELIMINARY BASE SHELF PROSPECTUS. * OPSENS INC -FILES TO OFFER UP TO $50 MILLION OF COMMON SHARES, SUBSCRIPTION RECEIPTS, DEBT SECURITIES WARRANTS AND UNITS, OR ANY COMBINATION THEREOF
Italy's Market Watchdog Authorises Publication Of Prospect For Admission Of Trading Of Fidia's New Shares
* ITALY'S MARKET WATCHDOG AUTHORISES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECT RELATED TO ADMISSION OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON MILAN BOURSE
Australia's ACCC Will Not Oppose Proposed Acquisitions Of Beach Hotel And Tower Hotel By Endeavour Group
* ACCC WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITIONS OF BEACH HOTEL AND TOWER HOTEL BY ENDEAVOUR GROUP
Tokyo Rope Mfg Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 1.22% Of Shares Worth 300 Million Yen
* TOKYO ROPE MFG CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.22% OF SHARES WORTH 300 MILLION YEN
Hungary imposes windfall tax on drug producers - govt decree
BUDAPEST, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Hungary's government imposed a windfall tax on drug producers which will be based on their net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, according to a decree published late on Friday. The rate of the tax increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues exceeding...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Automotive Properties REIT, Canadian General Investments, Tenaz Energy
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Automotive Properties REIT, Canadian General Investments and Tenaz Energy, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Canadian General Investments Ltd : TD Securities raises PT to C$145 from C$135 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automotive Properties REIT : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.25 from C$13.75 * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Automotive Properties REIT : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.25 from C$13.75 * Canadian General Investments Ltd : TD Securities raises PT to C$145 from C$135 * IAMGOLD Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$3.75 from C$2.50 * Loop Energy Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$2.5 from C$5 * Nano One Materials Corp : TD Securities raises target price to C$6 from C$5 * Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James raises target price to C$56 from C$51 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Contango Ore Announces Private Placement Of Common Stock And Year-End Update
* CONTANGO ORE, INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF COMMON STOCK AND YEAR-END UPDATE
Why EPC service provider Saunders’ 2022 developments are so important (ASX:SND)
2022 has been a very busy period for Saunders, with a number of significant multi-million-dollar contracts wins during the year. These contracts hold strategic importance, fuelling Australian industries’ development and boosting the company’s order book for 2023 and beyond. Some key Saunders’ achievements during 2022 in review.
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
UPDATE 2-London stocks reverse course after strong U.S economic data
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 snapped a three-day run of gains on Thursday, tracking Wall Street lower, after positive U.S. economic data fanned fears of continued rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
Gold holds firm in pre-holiday trade with focus on U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eked out gains on Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could offer some clues to the Federal Reserve rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,797.98 per ounce by 0954 GMT. U.S. gold...
UPDATE 2-U.S. orders Mastercard to stop blocking competing payment networks
(Adds statement from Mastercard) Dec 23 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday said it was ordering Mastercard Inc to stop blocking the use of competing networks to process debit payments. Under a proposed order, Mastercard would have to start providing competing payment networks with the customer account information they...
