UPDATE 2-London stocks reverse course after strong U.S economic data
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 snapped a three-day run of gains on Thursday, tracking Wall Street lower, after positive U.S. economic data fanned fears of continued rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
Wall Street ends higher, still winds up with 3rd weekly loss
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday. The benchmark index still wound up with its third weekly loss in a row. A key measure of inflation continued to slow, but it’s still far higher than anyone wants to see. Also, growth in consumer spending weakened last month by more than expected, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected. Markets are in a tricky spot where relatively solid economic data reduces the risk of a recession but also raises the threat of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk says he will not sell more Tesla stock for another two years
(Adds details from Spaces chat, Tesla share price) Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday he will not sell any more Tesla stock for about another two years. While speaking in a Twitter Spaces audio chat, Musk said he foresees the economy will be...
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Automotive Properties REIT, Canadian General Investments, Tenaz Energy
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Automotive Properties REIT, Canadian General Investments and Tenaz Energy, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Canadian General Investments Ltd : TD Securities raises PT to C$145 from C$135 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Automotive Properties REIT : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.25 from C$13.75 * Automotive Properties REIT : Canaccord Genuity raises to buy from hold * Automotive Properties REIT : Raymond James cuts target to C$13.25 from C$13.75 * Canadian General Investments Ltd : TD Securities raises PT to C$145 from C$135 * IAMGOLD Corp : National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$3.75 from C$2.50 * Loop Energy Inc : Cormark Securities cuts target price to C$2.5 from C$5 * Nano One Materials Corp : TD Securities raises target price to C$6 from C$5 * Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James raises target price to C$56 from C$51 * Tenaz Energy Corp : Haywood Securities raises target price to C$4 from C$3.25 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Marker Therapeutics Inc Files For Offer And Sale Of Up To 25.8 Million Shares Of Common Stock By Lincoln Park Capital Fund - SEC Filing
* MARKER THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR OFFER AND SALE OF UP TO 25.8 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY LINCOLN PARK CAPITAL FUND - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Italy's Market Watchdog Authorises Publication Of Prospect For Admission Of Trading Of Fidia's New Shares
* ITALY'S MARKET WATCHDOG AUTHORISES PUBLICATION OF PROSPECT RELATED TO ADMISSION OF TRADING OF NEW SHARES ON MILAN BOURSE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
My Eg Services Proposes To Distribute 84 Million Ordinary Shares In Agmo Holdings
* PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE 84 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN AGMO HOLDINGS TO ENTITLED SHAREHOLDERS OF CO. * DISTRIBUTION IN 2 SEPARATE TRANCHES BY WAY OF A DIVIDEND-IN-SPECIE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
U.S. RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Inter Parfums, Marsh & McLennan, Treehouse Foods
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several U.S.-listed companies, including Inter Parfums, Marsh & McLennan and Treehouse Foods, on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS * Inter Parfums Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $116 from $104 * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating * Treehouse Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $47 Following is a summary of research actions on U.S. companies reported by Reuters on Friday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Atlassian Corp : Baird cuts target price to $190 from $210 * Avita Medical Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $17.50 from $25 * Axsome Therapeutics Inc : BTIG raises target price to $98 from $62 * B&G Foods Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $11 from $20 * Broadstone Net Lease Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $21 from $25 * Carmax Inc : Oppenheimer cuts target price to $75 from $100 * Carmax Inc : RBC cuts target price to $60 from $72 * Compass Diversified Holdings : Jefferies cuts target price to $26 from $32 * Inter Parfums Inc : D.A. Davidson raises target price to $116 from $104 * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with neutral rating * Marsh & McLennan : Credit Suisse starts with target price $157 * McCormick & Company Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $80 from $87 * Paychex Inc : Cowen and Company cuts target price to $130 from $132 * Paychex Inc : Credit Suisse cuts target price to $130 from $138 * Paychex Inc : Jefferies cuts target price to $120 from $130 * Paychex Inc : JP Morgan cuts target price to $119 from $121 * Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc : SVB Securities cuts target price to $50 from $54 * Tesla Inc : Wedbush cuts target price to $175 from $250 * Treehouse Foods Inc : Jefferies raises target price to $49 from $47 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
Dozens of Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan median line
China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a US annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday. China’s military harassment of self-ruled Taiwan, which...
FACTBOX-Who could fill gap in Mexico's central bank board?
MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is in the coming days due to nominate a deputy governor for the Bank of Mexico, with board member Gerardo Esquivel's mandate expiring on Dec. 31. Following are some names floated by analysts as potential replacements if, as...
Mcloud Announces Launch Of Public Offering Of 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Shares And Warrants
* MCLOUD ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF 9.0% SERIES A CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES AND WARRANTS. * EACH SERIES A PREFERRED SHARE IS BEING SOLD TOGETHER WITH 25 WARRANTS AT A COMBINED PRICE TO PUBLIC OF $25.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Tokyo Rope Mfg Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 1.22% Of Shares Worth 300 Million Yen
* TOKYO ROPE MFG CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 1.22% OF SHARES WORTH 300 MILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. ET
BEIJING, DEC 25 (REUTERS) - CHINA'S ZHEJIANG, A BIG INDUSTRIAL PROVINCE NEAR SHANGHAI, IS BATTLING AROUND A MILLION NEW DAILY COVID-19 INFECTIONS, A NUMBER EXPECTED TO DOUBLE IN THE DAYS AHEAD, THE PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT SAID ON SUNDAY. UKRAINE-CRISIS/PUTIN. Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine. MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters)...
TABLE-Belgian December CPI +0.16% m/m, +10.35% y/y
23 Dec (Reuters) - The Belgian Economics Ministry released the following consumer price inflation data on Friday. KEY FIGURES CONSUMER PRICES October 2022 November 2022 December 2022 Index (base 2013=100) 128.21 127.92 127.72 Mth/mth change (in pct) +2.37% +0.23% +0.16% Yr/yr change (in pct) +12.27% +10.63% +10.35% Health index 127.92 127.44 127.89 NOTE - The 'health index' excludes unhealthy or environmentally damaging products such as tobacco, alcohol and petrol and is used for inflation adjustments of rents and wages. KEY POINTS FROM THE STATEMENT The ministry said month-on-month price rises were seen mainly for travels abroad, air tickets, private rents, dairy products, heating oil and vegetables, while for fuels, electricity, fruit, natural gas, meat and alcoholic beverages, lower prices were recorded. DETAILS For more information, go to Belgium's National Institute of Statistics, available in English, German, French and Dutch at http://economie.fgov.be/en/statistics/figures/economy/consumer_price_index/ (Reporting by Elena Smirnova et Dina Kartit)
Japan MOF to slash treasury bills issuance to extend debt maturities
TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Finance will cut the issuance of short-term government bonds next fiscal year starting April to extend the average maturity, which was shortened due to the heavy issuance of such debt to support the pandemic-hit economy. The market issuance by periodic auctions will be brought to 190.3 trillion yen next fiscal, down by 8.3 trillion yen from this fiscal, on an initial budget basis, the MOF said on Friday. The monthly issuance of coupon-bearing bonds of all maturities will broadly remain the same as this fiscal year. The planned cuts will be used to slash the amount of short-term bond issuance, thereby strengthening a fragile structure in financing debt, officials said. That would bring the average maturity of JGBs to eight years and 1 month, longer than the average seven-years-and-nine-months maturity at present. The announcement was in line with a Reuters report on Thursday. Below are details of the MOF's JGB issuance plan for 2023/24: Maturity FY2023 issue FY2022 initial (trln yen) -------------------------------------------------------------- 40-year 4.2 - 30-year 10.8 - 20-year 14.4 - 10-year 32.4 - 5-year 30.0 - 2-year 34.8 +1.2 Infl-linked 1.0 +0.2 Liquidity* 12.0 - 1-yr TBs 42.0 - 6-mo TBs** 8.7 -9.7 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 190.3 -8.3 * In liquidity-enhancing auctions, the Ministry of Finance issues additional amounts of existing JGB issues to improve their market liquidity. ** The issuance of six-month bills will be managed flexibly and they will be issued as government discount bills in combination with the government's other short-term funding programme. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Friday, December 23
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) On the U.S. economic tap, the Commerce Department is expected to report consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 0.2% in November, after a 0.8% jump in October. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index is expected to remain unchanged at 0.2% in November. The so-called core PCE price index likely climbed 4.7% year-on-year in November after increasing 5.0% in October. Personal income likely edged up 0.3% in November, compared to a 0.7% rise in October. The University of Michigan's final December reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment is expected to come in at 59.1. The Commerce Department is also set to report a 0.6% fall in orders for durable goods in November. Orders for non-defence capital goods, excluding aircraft, likely remained unchanged in November, after increasing 0.6% in the previous month. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to decide whether to allow the use of approved Coherus Biosciences Inc's experimental treatment based on China-only trials for patients with an aggressive type of head and neck cancer. Canada's GDP data is set for release. The country's economy is expected to have remained unchanged in October after a 0.1% gain in September. Brazil's IBGE is set to release the country's benchmark IPCA-15 consumer price index for December. It is expected to post a 0.52% rise in the month to mid-December. Mexico's trade balance data and economic activity data are expected. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Insider QA May Mobility
In this image provided by Telemetry Agency, Kathy Winter poses for a photo. For more than a decade, Winter has been working to get autonomous vehicles on the road, first at auto supplier Delphi and then as general manager of Intel's autonomous transportation unit. In 2022, she has been named chief operating officer of May Mobility, a 5-year-old autonomous vehicle startup. (Telemetry Agency via AP)
European Lithium, Sizzle Acquisition Announce Filing Of F-4 Registration Statement With SEC
* EUROPEAN LITHIUM AND SIZZLE ACQUISITION CORP. ANNOUNCE FILING OF F-4 REGISTRATION STATEMENT WITH THE SEC. * EUROPEAN LITHIUM LTD - FILING IS IN CONNECTION WITH PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION TO FORM CRITICAL METALS CORP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Initiator Pharma Decides Not To Exercise Option For Pain Asset
* INITIATOR PHARMA HAS DECIDED NOT TO EXERCISE THE OPTION FOR AN UNDISCLOSED PAIN ASSET. * CURRENT CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ALL PLANNED AND COMMITTED ACTIVITIES THROUGH 2024. * PROFILE OF COMPOUND DOES NOT FULFILL OUR EVALUATION CORNERSTONE CRITERIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk...
