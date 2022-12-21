ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
kalkinemedia.com

Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses

(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
NASDAQ

U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies

U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain

LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures ESc1 were up 0.18%, while European...
msn.com

Wall Street gains as investors eye data for rate prospects, energy outperforms

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed higher on Friday as investors assessed inflation data against rate hike and recession fears while energy shares jumped on higher oil prices. A Commerce Department report showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation cooled further, but not enough to discourage the U.S. Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold holds firm in pre-holiday trade with focus on U.S. data

(Reuters) - Gold prices eked out gains on Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could offer some clues to the Federal Reserve rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,797.98 per ounce by 0954 GMT. U.S. gold...
ValueWalk

Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
kalkinemedia.com

Wall Street ends higher, still winds up with 3rd weekly loss

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday. The benchmark index still wound up with its third weekly loss in a row. A key measure of inflation continued to slow, but it’s still far higher than anyone wants to see. Also, growth in consumer spending weakened last month by more than expected, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected. Markets are in a tricky spot where relatively solid economic data reduces the risk of a recession but also raises the threat of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
kalkinemedia.com

UPDATE 2-London stocks reverse course after strong U.S economic data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 snapped a three-day run of gains on Thursday, tracking Wall Street lower, after positive U.S. economic data fanned fears of continued rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
msn.com

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
kalkinemedia.com

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week

2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.

