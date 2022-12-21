Read full article on original website
Related
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Oil drops in volatile trade, records biggest weekly slump in months
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Oil price settled lower in volatile trading on Friday, with both benchmarks recording their biggest weekly declines in months, as growing recession fears negated any supply woes after weak economic data from China, Europe and the United States.
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper hits highest since June on hopes for China rebound
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Copper prices on Friday touched their highest since June as investors anticipated that China's easing of coronavirus restrictions will boost economic growth and metals demand. The yuan CNY=CFXS meanwhile rose to its strongest since September, helping dollar-priced metals by making them cheaper for buyers in...
kalkinemedia.com
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
US stocks won't fall sharply in 2023 like Wall Street giants expect — because the weak dollar will juice earnings, a top strategist says
Wall Street giants like Morgan Stanley expect US stocks to crash over 20% next year. But Carson Group's Ryan Detrick thinks equities could rally thanks to declines in the dollar. That could be a tailwind for US companies as it supports overseas earnings, the strategist said. Wall Street's top banks...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
CNBC
Meat bans, soaring gold prices and ‘un-Brexit’? One bank's ‘outrageous’ predictions for 2023
Saxo Bank's "outrageous predictions" for 2023 include a ban on meat production, skyrocketing gold prices and Britain voting to "un-Brexit." The forecasts, while not representative of the bank's official views, looked at how decisions from policymakers next year could impact both the global economy and the political agenda. Saxo Bank's...
NASDAQ
U.S. Oil Prices Drop on Rising Gasoline, Distillate Supplies
U.S. oil prices moved down on Dec 7 after government data showed large weekly builds in gasoline and distillate supplies. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI crude futures fell $2.24 (or 3%) to settle at $72.01 a barrel yesterday. Despite this, the market has been kind to oil in...
What Role Will Gold Play in the 2023 Economy?
The World Gold Council has released its 2023 outlook for the yellow metal.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain
LONDON/SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures ESc1 were up 0.18%, while European...
Asian shares slip on fears that Fed will have to stay hawkish
SINGAPORE, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Asian shares fell on Friday and were set for a second week of losses, while the dollar firmed as strong U.S. data revived fears the Federal Reserve will have to retain its hawkish stance to tame inflation.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields on long end rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November, suggesting that interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices,...
Days after the EU's $60/barrel price cap kicked in, oil prices slump to pre-Ukraine war levels over economic uncertainty
US West Texas Intermediate oil futures tanked 3.5% to their lowest settlement price this year at $74.25 a barrel, while international Brent crude futures settled 4% lower at $79.35 a barrel.
msn.com
Wall Street gains as investors eye data for rate prospects, energy outperforms
(Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed higher on Friday as investors assessed inflation data against rate hike and recession fears while energy shares jumped on higher oil prices. A Commerce Department report showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation cooled further, but not enough to discourage the U.S. Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold holds firm in pre-holiday trade with focus on U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices eked out gains on Friday ahead of a long holiday weekend as investors awaited U.S. inflation data due later in the day that could offer some clues to the Federal Reserve rate-hike path. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,797.98 per ounce by 0954 GMT. U.S. gold...
ValueWalk
Fed Likely To Raise Interest Rates Next Week
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Labor Department reported that its Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.3% in November to a 7.4% annual pace. In October, the PPI was running at an 8.1% annual pace, so wholesale inflation is cooling off due largely to the fact that big surges in the PPI over a year ago are being “cut off” in the annual calculation.
kalkinemedia.com
Wall Street ends higher, still winds up with 3rd weekly loss
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street following a batch of mixed news on the economy. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% Friday. The benchmark index still wound up with its third weekly loss in a row. A key measure of inflation continued to slow, but it’s still far higher than anyone wants to see. Also, growth in consumer spending weakened last month by more than expected, but incomes were a bit stronger than expected. Markets are in a tricky spot where relatively solid economic data reduces the risk of a recession but also raises the threat of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-London stocks reverse course after strong U.S economic data
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Dec 22 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 snapped a three-day run of gains on Thursday, tracking Wall Street lower, after positive U.S. economic data fanned fears of continued rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
msn.com
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining over 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 33,145.35 while the NASDAQ fell 0.13% to 10,462.81. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.31% to 3,834.09. Check This Out: Most Affordable Stocks In The Consumer...
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks enter holiday weekend with little cheer, rand jumps for the week
2022 shocked, rocked and roiled global markets this year. Dec 23 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks fell on Friday, heading into the holiday weekend on a lacklustre note after strong U.S. economic data firmed views that the Federal Reserve may need to be hawkish for longer, while South Africa's rand eyed big weekly gains.
Comments / 0